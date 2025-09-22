Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Why Hospice Care Matters

Hospice care provides essential comfort and dignity to millions of Americans in their final months of life. With nearly half of all Medicare recipients now receiving this compassionate care at the end of life, your support helps ensure that patients and families receive the emotional, spiritual, and physical support they need during one of life's most challenging transitions.

$23.1 billion in care

In 2021, Medicare hospice services supported more than 1.7 million beneficiaries, providing specialized end-of-life care that focuses on comfort rather than curative treatment.

1.72 million patients served

Hospice programs across America provided compassionate care to over 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, offering pain management, emotional support, and respite for families.

49.1% of Medicare deaths

Nearly half of all Medicare recipients who passed away in 2022 received hospice care, reflecting growing recognition of how this specialized support improves quality of life in final days.