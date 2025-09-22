Your donation helps trusted organizations provide compassionate end-of-life care for children, seniors, and terminal illness patients. 100% goes directly to these verified nonprofits with zero platform fees.
Hospice care provides essential comfort and dignity to millions of Americans in their final months of life. With nearly half of all Medicare recipients now receiving this compassionate care at the end of life, your support helps ensure that patients and families receive the emotional, spiritual, and physical support they need during one of life's most challenging transitions.
In 2021, Medicare hospice services supported more than 1.7 million beneficiaries, providing specialized end-of-life care that focuses on comfort rather than curative treatment.
Hospice programs across America provided compassionate care to over 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, offering pain management, emotional support, and respite for families.
Nearly half of all Medicare recipients who passed away in 2022 received hospice care, reflecting growing recognition of how this specialized support improves quality of life in final days.
This article reports on a study showing that hospice and palliative care services lead to better patient outcomes and significant cost savings, demonstrating the value and efficiency of these essential services for donors to consider.
This research highlights the current state of pediatric concurrent hospice care in the US, detailing challenges and policy needs, which informs potential donors about critical areas requiring support for children and their families.
This news report details a significant $100,000 donation from Bruce Power and its partners to local hospices, underscoring community support and the ongoing need for funding to provide essential end-of-life care services.
This update provides recent findings on pediatric palliative and hospice care coverage, offering donors insight into the current landscape and potential areas for advocacy or support.
This article explores the concerns of community-based hospice and palliative care organizations regarding pediatric services, highlighting challenges that donors can help address to improve care access and quality for children.
You can donate directly to hospice and palliative care organizations through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) hospice and palliative care organizations are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.
You can donate to support hospice care using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.
Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations. We also ensure that 100% of your hospice donation reaches the nonprofit, as Zeffy charges zero platform fees.
Your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit organization you choose to support. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization to help them provide vital palliative care services.
This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to hospice and palliative care. You can donate with confidence, knowing that Zeffy ensures your entire donation supports their mission.
Your donation can help provide comfort, care, and support to patients and families facing serious illnesses. By donating through Zeffy, you ensure that 100% of your contribution directly supports these vital services, with no platform fees deducted.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission