Support Hospice & Palliative Care Through Verified Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation helps trusted organizations provide compassionate end-of-life care for children, seniors, and terminal illness patients. 100% goes directly to these verified nonprofits with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Hospice & Palliative Care Through Verified Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation helps trusted organizations provide compassionate end-of-life care for children, seniors, and terminal illness patients. 100% goes directly to these verified nonprofits with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Why Hospice Care Matters

Hospice care provides essential comfort and dignity to millions of Americans in their final months of life. With nearly half of all Medicare recipients now receiving this compassionate care at the end of life, your support helps ensure that patients and families receive the emotional, spiritual, and physical support they need during one of life's most challenging transitions.

$23.1 billion in care

In 2021, Medicare hospice services supported more than 1.7 million beneficiaries, providing specialized end-of-life care that focuses on comfort rather than curative treatment.

1.72 million patients served

Hospice programs across America provided compassionate care to over 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, offering pain management, emotional support, and respite for families.

49.1% of Medicare deaths

Nearly half of all Medicare recipients who passed away in 2022 received hospice care, reflecting growing recognition of how this specialized support improves quality of life in final days.

Hospice/Palliative Care
Decorative

Why Hospice Care Matters

Hospice care provides essential comfort and dignity to millions of Americans in their final months of life. With nearly half of all Medicare recipients now receiving this compassionate care at the end of life, your support helps ensure that patients and families receive the emotional, spiritual, and physical support they need during one of life's most challenging transitions.

$23.1 billion in care

In 2021, Medicare hospice services supported more than 1.7 million beneficiaries, providing specialized end-of-life care that focuses on comfort rather than curative treatment.

1.72 million patients served

Hospice programs across America provided compassionate care to over 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, offering pain management, emotional support, and respite for families.

49.1% of Medicare deaths

Nearly half of all Medicare recipients who passed away in 2022 received hospice care, reflecting growing recognition of how this specialized support improves quality of life in final days.

Hospice/Palliative Care
Decorative

Latest news

Hospice, Palliative Care Services Yield High Quality, Cost Savings

This article reports on a study showing that hospice and palliative care services lead to better patient outcomes and significant cost savings, demonstrating the value and efficiency of these essential services for donors to consider.

Read more

The State of Pediatric Concurrent Hospice Care in the United States

This research highlights the current state of pediatric concurrent hospice care in the US, detailing challenges and policy needs, which informs potential donors about critical areas requiring support for children and their families.

Read more

Bruce Power and supplier partners donate $100,000 to local hospices

This news report details a significant $100,000 donation from Bruce Power and its partners to local hospices, underscoring community support and the ongoing need for funding to provide essential end-of-life care services.

Read more

Pulse Check: Status Update on Pediatric Palliative Community-Based Coverage

This update provides recent findings on pediatric palliative and hospice care coverage, offering donors insight into the current landscape and potential areas for advocacy or support.

Read more

Community-Based Provider Concerns About Pediatric Hospice and Palliative Care

This article explores the concerns of community-based hospice and palliative care organizations regarding pediatric services, highlighting challenges that donors can help address to improve care access and quality for children.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to hospice patients and ensure my contribution helps those in need?

You can donate directly to hospice and palliative care organizations through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees.

Are donations to hospice charities tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) hospice and palliative care organizations are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What payment methods are accepted for hospice care donations?

You can donate to support hospice care using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

How do I know my hospice donation is safe and will be used responsibly?

Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations. We also ensure that 100% of your hospice donation reaches the nonprofit, as Zeffy charges zero platform fees.

Where does my palliative care donation go when I donate through Zeffy?

Your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit organization you choose to support. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization to help them provide vital palliative care services.

How can I find the best hospice charities to donate to?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to hospice and palliative care. You can donate with confidence, knowing that Zeffy ensures your entire donation supports their mission.

What impact does a hospice care donation have?

Your donation can help provide comfort, care, and support to patients and families facing serious illnesses. By donating through Zeffy, you ensure that 100% of your contribution directly supports these vital services, with no platform fees deducted.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.