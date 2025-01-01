Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Gender Equality Progress

While significant strides have been made in women's rights globally, critical funding and policy gaps remain. Your support helps accelerate progress toward gender equality by backing organizations working to implement protective legislation and create lasting change for women and girls worldwide.

$360 billion needed annually

Experts identify a substantial funding gap that must be filled each year to achieve meaningful gender equality around the world.

30 years of measurable progress

Three decades after the Beijing Declaration, detailed reviews show significant advancement in gender equality legislation across countries.

89% of governments taking action

The vast majority of countries worldwide have prioritized ending violence against women by implementing legal protections.