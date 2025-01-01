Support Women Empowerment Through Verified Nonprofits

Support Women Empowerment Through Verified Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Donate to women's education, health, and leadership programs through trusted organizations. 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits making measurable impact.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Gender Equality Progress

While significant strides have been made in women's rights globally, critical funding and policy gaps remain. Your support helps accelerate progress toward gender equality by backing organizations working to implement protective legislation and create lasting change for women and girls worldwide.

$360 billion needed annually

Experts identify a substantial funding gap that must be filled each year to achieve meaningful gender equality around the world.

30 years of measurable progress

Three decades after the Beijing Declaration, detailed reviews show significant advancement in gender equality legislation across countries.

89% of governments taking action

The vast majority of countries worldwide have prioritized ending violence against women by implementing legal protections.

International Women’s Day
Decorative

Latest news

International Women's Day 2025 – For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

This announcement details the 2025 International Women's Day theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," highlighting the call to action for unlocking equal rights and opportunities, which provides context for donor focus areas.

Read more

IWD 2025 campaign theme was 'Accelerate Action'

This article explains the 2025 International Women's Day theme, "Accelerate Action," emphasizing the urgency needed to achieve gender parity and encouraging support for initiatives that advance women's progress, informing donors about the current global focus.

Read more

On IWD and beyond, support women-focused charities and their impactful work

This article highlights the importance of supporting women-focused charities on and beyond International Women's Day, providing examples of organizations and their work, which directly informs potential donors about where their contributions can make a difference.

Read more

Gender equality in 2025: Gains, gaps, and the $342T choice

This UN Women report details the current state of gender equality, outlining both progress and persistent gaps, and presents a critical choice regarding investment in women, offering donors essential data on the scale and urgency of the issue.

Read more

Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs

This UN Women press release highlights the alarming increase in violence against women and girls in conflict zones, underscoring the urgent need for protection and participation in peace processes, which points to critical areas for humanitarian aid and support.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to International Women's Day charities safely?

You can donate to verified women's rights nonprofits directly through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees. Every nonprofit listed is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

Are donations to support women's rights tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support women's rights and girls' education are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation. Zeffy only works with verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

What kind of impact do International Women's Day donations have?

Donations made on International Women's Day can support a range of critical programs, from girls' education initiatives to women's shelters and legal aid. Your contribution helps these nonprofits advance gender equality and empower women and girls around the world.

What payment methods can I use to donate to charities for women?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely through Zeffy, and 100% of your donation will go directly to the nonprofit you choose.

How do I know the best charities for women are legitimate?

Every nonprofit listed on this page is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. Zeffy ensures that all organizations meet the necessary legal and financial standards, giving you confidence that your donation will be used responsibly to help women in need.

Where does my donation go when I support women's rights nonprofits through Zeffy?

100% of your donation goes directly to the women's rights nonprofit you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission to empower women and girls through various programs.

Can I donate to women's shelters through this page?

Yes, you can donate to women's shelters and other organizations supporting women in need through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful cause.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

