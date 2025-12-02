Donate to Verified Nonprofits on Giving Tuesday 2025

Verified nonprofits only

Support youth education, family aid, and more through 100% verified nonprofits with zero platform fees. Every dollar creates real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Donate to Verified Nonprofits on Giving Tuesday 2025

Verified nonprofits only

Support youth education, family aid, and more through 100% verified nonprofits with zero platform fees. Every dollar creates real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Global Giving Movement

Giving Tuesday has grown into a powerful day of global generosity, uniting millions in support of causes they care about. As this movement continues to break records each year, your participation helps fuel vital nonprofit work and creates meaningful community impact.

$3.6 billion in 24 hours

In 2024, Americans donated a record-breaking $3.6 billion during Giving Tuesday, demonstrating the collective power of individual generosity.

36.1 million participants

More people than ever joined the movement in 2024, with participation growing by over 2 million donors from the previous year.

$1 billion online milestone

2022 marked the first time online Giving Tuesday donations in the U.S. surpassed $1 billion, showing the growing digital impact of this global day of giving.

Giving Tuesday
Decorative

Global Giving Movement

Giving Tuesday has grown into a powerful day of global generosity, uniting millions in support of causes they care about. As this movement continues to break records each year, your participation helps fuel vital nonprofit work and creates meaningful community impact.

$3.6 billion in 24 hours

In 2024, Americans donated a record-breaking $3.6 billion during Giving Tuesday, demonstrating the collective power of individual generosity.

36.1 million participants

More people than ever joined the movement in 2024, with participation growing by over 2 million donors from the previous year.

$1 billion online milestone

2022 marked the first time online Giving Tuesday donations in the U.S. surpassed $1 billion, showing the growing digital impact of this global day of giving.

Giving Tuesday
Decorative

Latest news

Get Ready for GivingTuesday December 2, 2025

This page provides practical information and resources for individuals and organizations preparing to participate in GivingTuesday on December 2, 2025, encouraging engagement in the global generosity movement.

Read more

Reflections on the Giving Tuesday LAC Hub Forum: Generosity Without Borders

This post reflects on a forum discussing generosity in Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighting how GivingTuesday fosters cross-border collaboration and a broader understanding of philanthropic efforts.

Read more

How to maximize DAF giving on GivingTuesday

This article discusses how donors using Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) tend to be more generous on GivingTuesday, referencing a report that shows increased support when DAFs are utilized.

Read more

4 Ways GivingTuesday Fuels Year-Round Engagement

This article highlights how GivingTuesday donations have seen significant increases in both mean and median gift amounts since 2019, suggesting the day fuels year-round donor engagement and value.

Read more

Giving Tuesday: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Global ...

This explainer details GivingTuesday as a global movement that trends worldwide on social media, sparking conversations about generosity and encouraging participation in charitable acts.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

What is Giving Tuesday and why should I donate?

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity following Thanksgiving, encouraging people to give back to their communities and support important causes. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit, amplifying your impact.

How can I be sure my Giving Tuesday donation is secure?

When you donate through Zeffy, your transaction is secure. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and all nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations.

Are donations made on Giving Tuesday tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

Where can I donate for Giving Tuesday?

You can donate to any of the verified nonprofits listed on this page for Giving Tuesday. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees.

How can I find the best charities for Giving Tuesday?

All nonprofits listed on this Zeffy page are verified 501(c)(3) organizations, so you can be confident that your Giving Tuesday donation will make a difference. We recommend researching each organization to find the cause that resonates most with you.

Do any Giving Tuesday donations have matching opportunities?

Some nonprofits may offer matching donations on Giving Tuesday. Check the details on each organization's page to see if your donation can be doubled and have an even greater impact. Zeffy ensures that the match is applied to the nonprofit you choose.

What are some Giving Tuesday donation ideas?

Consider donating to causes that are meaningful to you, such as supporting local communities, providing education, or protecting the environment. Zeffy makes it easy to find and support verified nonprofits aligned with your values this Giving Tuesday.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.