Donate to Verified Nonprofits on Giving Tuesday 2025

Support youth education, family aid, and more through 100% verified nonprofits with zero platform fees. Every dollar creates real impact in your community.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Giving Tuesday has grown into a powerful day of global generosity, uniting millions in support of causes they care about. As this movement continues to break records each year, your participation helps fuel vital nonprofit work and creates meaningful community impact.
In 2024, Americans donated a record-breaking $3.6 billion during Giving Tuesday, demonstrating the collective power of individual generosity.
More people than ever joined the movement in 2024, with participation growing by over 2 million donors from the previous year.
2022 marked the first time online Giving Tuesday donations in the U.S. surpassed $1 billion, showing the growing digital impact of this global day of giving.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity following Thanksgiving, encouraging people to give back to their communities and support important causes. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit, amplifying your impact.
When you donate through Zeffy, your transaction is secure. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and all nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.
You can donate to any of the verified nonprofits listed on this page for Giving Tuesday. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees.
All nonprofits listed on this Zeffy page are verified 501(c)(3) organizations, so you can be confident that your Giving Tuesday donation will make a difference. We recommend researching each organization to find the cause that resonates most with you.
Some nonprofits may offer matching donations on Giving Tuesday. Check the details on each organization's page to see if your donation can be doubled and have an even greater impact. Zeffy ensures that the match is applied to the nonprofit you choose.
Consider donating to causes that are meaningful to you, such as supporting local communities, providing education, or protecting the environment. Zeffy makes it easy to find and support verified nonprofits aligned with your values this Giving Tuesday.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
