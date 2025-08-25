Support HIV/AIDS Emergency Relief Through Verified Nonprofits

Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Support HIV/AIDS Emergency Relief Through Verified Nonprofits

Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

HIV/AIDS Today

HIV/AIDS continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing support and resources. While treatment access has improved, millions of people still need care, prevention services, and community support to manage this condition and prevent new infections.

40.8 million people living with HIV

In 2024, over 40 million individuals worldwide are managing HIV, many of whom rely on consistent access to life-saving medications and healthcare.

1.3 million new infections

Despite prevention efforts, more than a million people contracted HIV in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for expanded education and prevention programs.

630,000 AIDS-related deaths

Hundreds of thousands of lives are still lost annually to AIDS-related illnesses, particularly in regions where treatment access remains limited.

HIV/AIDS
UNAIDS welcomes the announcement of new deals to make new HIV prevention medicines available and affordable for people in need

This announcement details new agreements that significantly reduce the cost of a revolutionary long-acting HIV prevention medicine, making it more accessible and potentially preventing millions of new infections.

EACS 2025: Once-weekly HIV pill maintains viral suppression for 96 weeks

New data presented at EACS 2025 shows a once-weekly HIV pill effectively maintains viral suppression for 96 weeks, indicating advancements in treatment convenience and efficacy.

UNAIDS global AIDS update 2025

This report highlights a funding crisis threatening decades of progress in the AIDS response, with millions of lives at risk if international assistance is not restored, while also noting advancements in prevention and the potential for a cure.

Whatever happened to ... the race to cure HIV? There's promising news

Recent developments, including stem cell transplants in a clinical trial, offer promising news in the ongoing race to find a cure for HIV, suggesting potential breakthroughs are on the horizon.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to AIDS research and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate to AIDS research through any of the verified nonprofits listed on this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization, allowing them to focus on critical research and support programs without platform fees.

Which HIV/AIDS charities are the most effective?

The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your donation goals.

Are donations to HIV/AIDS organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to these HIV/AIDS organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

How can I best support people living with HIV?

Your donation can help provide essential medical care, support services, and advocacy for people living with HIV. The nonprofits listed here offer a range of programs to improve the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

What payment methods are accepted for HIV/AIDS donations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

Where does my donation go when I donate to fight AIDS through Zeffy?

100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit you choose to support. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so your entire contribution supports their mission to fight AIDS.

How can I be sure my donation to an AIDS relief fund is secure?

When you donate through Zeffy, you can be confident that your donation is secure. We verify all nonprofits and process payments using secure, encrypted technology. Your gift will go directly to a trusted organization.

