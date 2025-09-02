Find verified nonprofits expanding mental health counseling and therapy access for young people. 100% of your donation reaches trusted organizations with zero platform fees.
Mental health challenges affect billions of people worldwide, from children to adults. With proper support and treatment, recovery and management are possible, but many still lack access to the care they need.
More than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, affecting families, workplaces, and communities across the country.
Nearly one in every seven people worldwide experiences a mental disorder, making this a truly global health priority.
One in seven young people aged 10-19 faces a mental disorder during critical developmental years, shaping their future wellbeing.
Over a billion people worldwide live with mental health conditions, making them the second leading cause of disability and costing the global economy trillions annually. The World Health Organization urges increased investment and action to scale up services, highlighting significant gaps despite some policy progress.
Four years after a national emergency was declared, children's mental health remains critical, with many facing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, while families encounter significant barriers to accessing specialized care. Organizations are calling for increased investment in the pediatric mental health workforce and expanded access to services.
While the crisis in youth mental health is widely reported, positive trends like declining distress, loneliness, and suicidal ideation are often overlooked. Experts suggest focusing on these areas of improvement can help identify effective strategies and build on successes, offering a more balanced view of youth well-being.
A new report emphasizes that supporting youth mental health requires honoring their culture and identity, advocating for culturally responsive programs. This approach is crucial for effective interventions and promoting overall well-being among diverse young populations.
The CDC has launched the "Free Mind" campaign, offering resources to teens regarding substance use and mental health, aiming to provide accessible information and support. This initiative represents a targeted effort to address critical health challenges facing young people.
You can donate directly through this page to verified 501(c)(3) mental health nonprofits. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their crucial work.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) mental health organizations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time easier.
The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to mental health support, research, and advocacy. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your values.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.
100% of your donation goes directly to the mental health nonprofit you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission.
You can find both the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and NAMI on our platform, if they are participating. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits to ensure your donation reaches a trusted organization.
Zeffy uses secure payment processing for all donations. We accept major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, ensuring your financial information is protected when you donate to mental health initiatives.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
