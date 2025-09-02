Support Youth Mental Health Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Find verified nonprofits expanding mental health counseling and therapy access for young people. 100% of your donation reaches trusted organizations with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Youth Mental Health Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Find verified nonprofits expanding mental health counseling and therapy access for young people. 100% of your donation reaches trusted organizations with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Mental Health Crisis

Mental health challenges affect billions of people worldwide, from children to adults. With proper support and treatment, recovery and management are possible, but many still lack access to the care they need.

59.3 million U.S. adults

More than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, affecting families, workplaces, and communities across the country.

1.1 billion globally

Nearly one in every seven people worldwide experiences a mental disorder, making this a truly global health priority.

15% of adolescents

One in seven young people aged 10-19 faces a mental disorder during critical developmental years, shaping their future wellbeing.

Mental Health
Decorative

Mental Health Crisis

Mental health challenges affect billions of people worldwide, from children to adults. With proper support and treatment, recovery and management are possible, but many still lack access to the care they need.

59.3 million U.S. adults

More than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, affecting families, workplaces, and communities across the country.

1.1 billion globally

Nearly one in every seven people worldwide experiences a mental disorder, making this a truly global health priority.

15% of adolescents

One in seven young people aged 10-19 faces a mental disorder during critical developmental years, shaping their future wellbeing.

Mental Health
Decorative

Latest news

Over a billion people living with mental health conditions – services require urgent scale-up

Over a billion people worldwide live with mental health conditions, making them the second leading cause of disability and costing the global economy trillions annually. The World Health Organization urges increased investment and action to scale up services, highlighting significant gaps despite some policy progress.

Read more

Four Years On: Children’s Mental Health Remains a National Emergency

Four years after a national emergency was declared, children's mental health remains critical, with many facing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, while families encounter significant barriers to accessing specialized care. Organizations are calling for increased investment in the pediatric mental health workforce and expanded access to services.

Read more

We’re Missing the Good News About Youth Mental Health

While the crisis in youth mental health is widely reported, positive trends like declining distress, loneliness, and suicidal ideation are often overlooked. Experts suggest focusing on these areas of improvement can help identify effective strategies and build on successes, offering a more balanced view of youth well-being.

Read more

New Report Urges Culturally Responsive Youth Mental Health Programs

A new report emphasizes that supporting youth mental health requires honoring their culture and identity, advocating for culturally responsive programs. This approach is crucial for effective interventions and promoting overall well-being among diverse young populations.

Read more

CDC Launches New Campaign to Address Youth Substance Use and Mental Health

The CDC has launched the "Free Mind" campaign, offering resources to teens regarding substance use and mental health, aiming to provide accessible information and support. This initiative represents a targeted effort to address critical health challenges facing young people.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to mental health charities safely and ensure my contribution helps those in need?

You can donate directly through this page to verified 501(c)(3) mental health nonprofits. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their crucial work.

Are donations to mental health organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) mental health organizations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time easier.

What are the best mental health nonprofits to donate to?

The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to mental health support, research, and advocacy. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your values.

What payment methods are accepted for mental health donations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

Where does my mental health donation go when I donate through Zeffy?

100% of your donation goes directly to the mental health nonprofit you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission.

How can I donate to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) or NAMI through Zeffy?

You can find both the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and NAMI on our platform, if they are participating. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits to ensure your donation reaches a trusted organization.

How do I know my donation to a mental health nonprofit is secure?

Zeffy uses secure payment processing for all donations. We accept major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, ensuring your financial information is protected when you donate to mental health initiatives.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.