Support Blood Cancer Research and Patient Families

Verified nonprofits only

Help children with leukemia and families facing blood cancer through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to trusted organizations with measurable impact.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Blood Cancer Research and Patient Families

Verified nonprofits only

Help children with leukemia and families facing blood cancer through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to trusted organizations with measurable impact.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Blood Cancer Impact

Blood cancer affects hundreds of thousands of lives globally each year, with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma impacting people of all ages. Your support helps fund critical research for better treatments, provides essential patient services, and brings hope to families facing difficult diagnoses.

320,000 deaths annually

Leukemia alone claims over 320,000 lives worldwide each year, making blood cancers one of the most significant cancer-related health challenges globally.

Every 9 minutes

Someone in the United States dies from blood cancer approximately every nine minutes, representing about 157 people each day who leave behind grieving families.

460,000 new cases

Each year, around 460,000 people worldwide receive a life-changing blood cancer diagnosis, creating an urgent need for improved treatments and support services.

Blood Cancer
Decorative

Blood Cancer Impact

Blood cancer affects hundreds of thousands of lives globally each year, with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma impacting people of all ages. Your support helps fund critical research for better treatments, provides essential patient services, and brings hope to families facing difficult diagnoses.

320,000 deaths annually

Leukemia alone claims over 320,000 lives worldwide each year, making blood cancers one of the most significant cancer-related health challenges globally.

Every 9 minutes

Someone in the United States dies from blood cancer approximately every nine minutes, representing about 157 people each day who leave behind grieving families.

460,000 new cases

Each year, around 460,000 people worldwide receive a life-changing blood cancer diagnosis, creating an urgent need for improved treatments and support services.

Blood Cancer
Decorative

Latest news

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

A new blood test shows promising results in detecting over 50 types of cancer, with a significant portion identified at early, more treatable stages. This advancement could revolutionize cancer screening, especially for cancers lacking current screening programs.

Read more

New Targeted Therapy, Ulixertinib, Shows Promise for Histiocytosis and Other Blood Cancers

Research indicates that the targeted therapy drug Ulixertinib is showing promise in treating histiocytosis and other rare blood cancers. This development highlights ongoing efforts in personalized medicine for blood cancer patients.

Read more

FDA approves Blenrep, a GSK blood cancer drug, for relapsed multiple myeloma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved GSK's blood cancer drug, Blenrep, for patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. This approval offers a new treatment option for individuals battling this specific type of blood cancer.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to blood cancer research and be sure my donation is secure?

You can donate to blood cancer research safely and securely through this page. Zeffy verifies all listed nonprofits, and we use secure payment processing to protect your information. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

Are donations to blood cancer charities tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support blood cancer research and treatment are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How can I help fight leukemia through donations?

Your donation can help fund crucial research into new treatments, provide support for patients and families, and raise awareness about leukemia. All donations made through Zeffy go directly to verified nonprofits, with 100% of your contribution reaching the cause.

What are the best blood cancer charities to donate to?

The 'best' charity depends on your personal values, but all nonprofits listed on this page are verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to fighting blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Where does my blood cancer foundation donation go?

Your donation supports a range of activities, including research, patient care, advocacy, and education. Nonprofits use these funds to improve treatment options, offer support services, and work towards finding a cure. Zeffy processes all donations, ensuring that 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit.

How does donating through Zeffy support blood cancer research?

Zeffy is a zero-fee platform, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the blood cancer research nonprofit you choose. This means more of your money goes towards funding vital research, patient support, and the search for a cure.

Can I donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through this page?

This page features verified nonprofits that are dedicated to supporting those impacted by blood cancers, including organizations focused on leukemia and lymphoma. You can donate with confidence, knowing that Zeffy ensures 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to HIV/AIDS

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.