Your donation helps verified nonprofits provide treatment support, research funding, and survivor services. 100% goes to trusted organizations with measurable impact.
Your donation helps verified nonprofits provide treatment support, research funding, and survivor services. 100% goes to trusted organizations with measurable impact.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Breast cancer continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing research, treatment, and support. With millions of new diagnoses each year and hundreds of thousands of deaths, your support helps fund critical early detection programs, treatment access, and breakthrough research.
In 2022 alone, approximately 2.3 million people worldwide received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis, affecting patients and their families.
Breast cancer claimed 670,000 lives globally in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments and early detection.
Breast cancer represents more than 1 in 10 cancer diagnoses worldwide, making it one of the most common forms of cancer affecting communities everywhere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Breast cancer continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing research, treatment, and support. With millions of new diagnoses each year and hundreds of thousands of deaths, your support helps fund critical early detection programs, treatment access, and breakthrough research.
In 2022 alone, approximately 2.3 million people worldwide received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis, affecting patients and their families.
Breast cancer claimed 670,000 lives globally in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for improved treatments and early detection.
Breast cancer represents more than 1 in 10 cancer diagnoses worldwide, making it one of the most common forms of cancer affecting communities everywhere.
This article highlights how artificial intelligence is assisting radiologists in detecting breast cancer earlier, potentially improving outcomes and reducing missed diagnoses, which informs donors about advancements in early detection technology.
A clinical trial is showing promise in identifying and treating dormant breast cancer cells that can cause recurrence, offering hope for preventing the cancer from returning and informing donors about critical research into long-term survival.
This article details several recent research breakthroughs in understanding how diet affects cancer spread, tackling aggressive breast cancers, targeting dormant cells, and how healthy cells avoid cancer, providing donors with insight into diverse areas of scientific advancement.
A young adult survivor shares her experience seeking treatment for stage II breast cancer, highlighting the importance of specialized care and early intervention, which can inform donors about the impact of advanced treatment centers on patient outcomes.
This piece discusses how advocacy efforts are being translated into action for metastatic breast cancer, providing donors with context on the broader impact of their support beyond direct research funding.
You can donate to breast cancer research directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their important work.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified breast cancer 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making it easy to claim on your taxes.
The breast cancer charities listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to breast cancer research. You can review their individual missions and programs to find the best fit for your donation goals.
Many breast cancer organizations offer programs that directly support patients and their families. Explore the listed nonprofits to find those providing patient care, financial assistance, and support services.
You can donate to breast cancer research and support programs using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your information is protected.
When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the breast cancer organization you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission.
Every nonprofit listed on Zeffy is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. We carefully vet each organization to ensure your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful cause.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission