Support Multiple Sclerosis Research & Patient Services

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation goes directly to verified MS nonprofits supporting research, patient care, and families affected by multiple sclerosis. 100% reaches trusted organizations with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Multiple Sclerosis Research & Patient Services

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation goes directly to verified MS nonprofits supporting research, patient care, and families affected by multiple sclerosis. 100% reaches trusted organizations with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Understanding Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis affects millions worldwide, significantly impacting quality of life for those diagnosed. With growing prevalence and ongoing research needs, your support helps fund critical treatments, accessibility improvements, and research that can transform lives.

2.8 million affected

The global MS community grew to 2.8 million people in 2020, representing a 30% increase since 2013 and highlighting the growing need for support services.

1.8+ million worldwide

According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million people live with MS globally, creating an urgent need for accessible care and treatment options.

Reduced quality of life

People with MS experience significantly lower quality of life compared to others, facing daily challenges that specialized programs and research can help address.

Multiple Sclerosis
Decorative

Understanding Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis affects millions worldwide, significantly impacting quality of life for those diagnosed. With growing prevalence and ongoing research needs, your support helps fund critical treatments, accessibility improvements, and research that can transform lives.

2.8 million affected

The global MS community grew to 2.8 million people in 2020, representing a 30% increase since 2013 and highlighting the growing need for support services.

1.8+ million worldwide

According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million people live with MS globally, creating an urgent need for accessible care and treatment options.

Reduced quality of life

People with MS experience significantly lower quality of life compared to others, facing daily challenges that specialized programs and research can help address.

Multiple Sclerosis
Decorative

Latest news

Woman has new multiple sclerosis treatment that doctors say could be game-changer

A woman in the UK is the first to receive an experimental treatment for multiple sclerosis that shows potential to slow or stop disease progression, offering hope for a significant advancement in patient care.

Read more

MS brain damage starts years before symptoms appear: Study

A recent study indicates that damage to the brain in multiple sclerosis begins years before symptoms manifest, suggesting that early detection and intervention could be crucial for managing the disease.

Read more

High BMI at MS diagnosis tied to faster disability progression: Study

Research suggests that individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis who have a higher body mass index (BMI) may experience faster disability progression, highlighting a potential factor influencing disease severity.

Read more

Shaping Tomorrow Together Initiative Elevates Lived Expertise of People Affected by Multiple Sclerosis

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has launched a new campaign, "Tell MS It Ends With Us," emphasizing the importance of incorporating the experiences of those affected by MS into research and care strategies.

Read more

Researchers receive new funding to advance promising therapy for multiple sclerosis

A Canadian-led research team has secured significant funding to develop a novel therapy for multiple sclerosis that aims to halt disease progression and repair nerve damage, potentially offering a regenerative treatment.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to multiple sclerosis research and be sure my donation is safe?

You can donate to multiple sclerosis research safely through this page. Zeffy ensures that all nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations, and 100% of your donation reaches them without any platform fees.

Are donations to multiple sclerosis foundations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to multiple sclerosis foundations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt immediately after making your donation.

How can I help people with multiple sclerosis through donations?

Your donation can help people with multiple sclerosis by supporting research, providing resources, and offering support programs. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit, maximizing your impact.

What are the best nonprofits for multiple sclerosis research and support?

The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to multiple sclerosis research and support. You can donate with confidence, knowing that Zeffy ensures your contribution goes directly to their mission.

Where does funding for MS research come from, and how can I contribute?

Funding for MS research comes from various sources, including individual donations, grants, and corporate sponsorships. You can contribute directly through Zeffy, which ensures 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without any platform fees deducted.

What payment methods are accepted for donating to cure MS?

You can donate to cure MS using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How does Zeffy ensure my donation to an MS society reaches the cause?

Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations and ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the MS society without deducting any platform fees. You’ll also receive an automatic tax receipt for your records.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.