Understanding Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis affects millions worldwide, significantly impacting quality of life for those diagnosed. With growing prevalence and ongoing research needs, your support helps fund critical treatments, accessibility improvements, and research that can transform lives.

2.8 million affected

The global MS community grew to 2.8 million people in 2020, representing a 30% increase since 2013 and highlighting the growing need for support services.

1.8+ million worldwide

According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million people live with MS globally, creating an urgent need for accessible care and treatment options.

Reduced quality of life

People with MS experience significantly lower quality of life compared to others, facing daily challenges that specialized programs and research can help address.