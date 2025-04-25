How is Zeffy free?
37 Free Nonprofit Software and Tools in 2025
Nonprofit software

37 Free Nonprofit Software and Tools in 2025

April 25, 2025

Now more than ever, charities need affordable, innovative, and free nonprofit software to help organize and streamline their efforts, making a greater impact.  From donor management to team collaboration, technology enables growth, and free fundraising software makes it affordable.

In this blog, we’ll cover the best free fundraising software for nonprofit organizations (and nonprofit discounts!) to help save time and money, including the following categories:

Check out even more free stuff for nonprofits.

Free CRM and donor management software

CRM software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zeffy

Best fundraising platform that offers donor management and CRM for small and medium-sized nonprofits looking to manage and build relationships with the right supporter at the right time.

Send and track customized emails to specific segments in a donor database

None

100% free - No hidden costs

Donorbox

Best CRM and donor management software for recurring donations.

Custom donation forms

Limited access to advanced features like Zapier integrations and priority support for managing a donor database.

Free plan + potential platform fee up to 3.95%
Transaction fees up to 2.2% + 0.30¢
Paid upgrades start at $150+/month

Zeffy’s fundraising software is an excellent choice for small to mid-sized nonprofits seeking an all-in-one fundraising and free CRM platform. With a 4.8/5 overall rating on Capterra, it stands out for allowing customized emails to segmented donor lists, helping build stronger supporter relationships while easily running fundraising campaigns. With no fees or hidden costs, Zeffy is entirely free and ideal for growing organizations with limited budgets.

Donorbox is best suited for nonprofits that focus on recurring donations and require more advanced donor management tools. It features customizable donation forms but limits free users with fewer integrations and support options. Donorbox has a 4.8/5 rating on Capterra.

What real users say about Zeffy

“Super easy to use. Clean design. Great interface. Easy to understand. Offers all the features we need and is comparable to paid services. Zeffy is truly awesome.” - Mark R. 

Compare Zeffy and Donorbox in detail.

Free AI nonprofit software

AI software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zeffy

Tailored fundraising idea generation
Free grant search tool

Generate personalized recommendations for your nonprofit

None- All features are available for 100% free

100% free

Einstein (Salesforce)

Best AI software for donor insights

Predictive and generative marketing AI for data backed insights

Only a free trial is available, with access to specific tools like grant and program management.

Starts at $25/month with free trial

Otter AI

Best AI software for note-taking

Write follow-up emails and notes

Free plan only allows for one user and restricts admin access, support, and security tools.

$8.33+ per user/month when paid annually

Runway

Best AI software for image editing and generation

Turn images into videos

The free plan only allows for a few editors and includes no AI training.

$12-$76 per user per month

Zeffy offers free AI-powered tools to find tailored fundraising ideas for your nonprofit, with personalized suggestions to match your goal and audience. Zeffy also brings AI to the table to surface tailored grant opportunities that match your organization in a quick search.

Einstein (Salesforce) is ideal to enhance an online fundraising platform with in-depth donor insights with AI-powered predictive and generative marketing tools, with a 4 /5 rating on Capterra. However, it only offers a free trial, which provides limited access to certain features, such as grant and program management. When you’re ready to scale, our paid plans range from $0.50 to $500 per month, depending on your needs.

Otter AI has a 4.4/ 5 rating on Capterra and is an excellent choice if you need help with note-taking, especially for writing follow-up emails and meeting notes. However, the free plan only supports one user and doesn’t include full admin access, support, or security features. Paid plans start at $8.33 per user per month.

If you're looking for something more creative for your online fundraising strategy, Runway is ideal for image editing and video creation. With a 4.5 /5 rating on Capterra, it even lets you turn images into videos. However, the free plan is quite limited, offering only a few editors and no AI model training capabilities. Paid plans range from $12 to $76 per user per month.

What real users say about Salesforce

“It is customizable and has so many features that help make nonprofit fundraising and programs seamless.” - Non-Profit Organization Management

Free website builder nonprofit software

Website builder software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Wix

Best website builder software for building an e-commerce site

Create an event site 

Wix only offers a free trial, not a free plan.

$17/month - $159/month.

Weebly

Best website builder software for creating an SEO-friendly website

Create an online gallery

The free plan restricts features, customer support, storage capacity access, and ad-free usage

$10-26 /month

Webflow

Best website builder software for creating advanced websites

Animation builder

The free plan allows for minimal content editors and offers fewer collaboration tools for teams, as well as less support and traffic bandwidth.

$14+ /month 

Wix is ideal for building e-commerce sites, particularly if you require a user-friendly platform to set up your online store. One of its standout features is the ability to quickly create an event site, which contributes to its 4.4/5 rating on Capterra. However, Wix only offers a free trial, so you’ll need to upgrade eventually. 

Weebly has a 4.3 /5 rating on Capterra, and excels at helping you create an SEO-friendly website, which is perfect for improving search visibility. You can also easily create an online gallery. The free plan is quite limited, restricting features such as customer support, storage capacity, and the ability to use the site without ads. 

For those requiring more advanced websites, Webflow is a fantastic choice, particularly with its animation builder for creating interactive designs and 4.5 /5 rating on Capterra. However, the free plan has its drawbacks, including limited content editors, fewer collaboration tools, and reduced support. 

What real users say about Wix

“We've been using Wix for our website for years now and can't imagine going back. We switched over from another popular website design company and Wix has been so much more user friendly. Some of our staff who are not tech savvy have even learned how to update the website without much additional training. The learning curve just wasn't as steep as the last platform we used.” - Bonnie M.

Free document editing & graphics nonprofit software

Document editing and graphics software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Google Suite

Best documenting editing and graphics software for live collaboration

Collaborative document editing

The free plan limits the amount of storage, support, number of participants in meetings, and security measures.

$3.50+ per user/month

Canva

Best documenting editing and graphics software for graphic design

Create social media graphics

Limited access to advanced features like background remover, brand kits, and social media scheduling.

$10+ month/per user for teams or $15/month/per user for individuals.
*Nonprofits also have access to a Canva discount

Unsplash 

Best documenting editing and graphics software for finding stock images

Royalty-free image library 

No access to exclusive content.

$20/month

Google Suite has a 4.7 /5 rating on Capterra and is a top choice for nonprofits that require real-time collaboration on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Its strength lies in easy, real-time collaborative editing across teams. The free plan is suitable for basic use but comes with storage limitations, fewer meeting participants, and reduced security features. 

Canva also boasts a 4.7/5 rating on Capterra and is ideal for creating social media graphics and marketing materials without requiring a design background. While the free version is generous, it does limit access to tools like the background remover, brand kits, and content scheduling. 

You can also create social media graphics using tools like Canva’s Background Remover to produce clean, professional images in seconds.

Unsplash is a valuable resource for finding high-quality, royalty-free stock images suitable for websites, social media posts, or presentations. The free plan provides access to an extensive photo library, but does not include exclusive content or premium features. 

‍What real users say about Canva

"As a non-professional editor, I found Canva easier to use than other professional platforms and services. In particular, I really liked the charts app add-on which I use to create interactive charts and graphs that I later embed on my website. The Canva platform offers a lot of useful add-ons and sharing features as well as integrations with third-party apps like Mailchimp and LinkedIn.” - Hasan T.

Free form building nonprofit software

Form building software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Jotform

Best free form building software for creating automated volunteer applications

Create an online donation form

The fee plan restricts the amount of forms users can create and form views per month

$34+ /month. Nonprofits can apply for a 50% discount.

Survey Monkey

Best free form building software for

Awards and applications streamlining

Free users can only create surveys or forms with ten questions, with response limitations.

$30+ /user/month

Jotform is a solid choice for nonprofits that need automated volunteer applications or customizable forms, such as online donation forms with a 4.7/5 rating on Capterra. The free plan does come with limits on the number of forms you can create and the number of views each month. 

SurveyMonkey has a 4.6/5 rating on Capterra and is ideal for organizations seeking to streamline award submissions, applications, or feedback collection. It’s easy to use, but the free version is pretty limited—you can only create surveys with up to 10 questions, and there’s a cap on the number of responses. 

‍‍What real users say about Jotform

“Jotform is an extremely flexible platform with the ability to integrate multiple business functions into one place with relatively limited need for technical knowledge. It is robust, trustworthy and has great customer support. Jotform are easy to work with and reasonably priced and feature rich vs competitors.” - Tom B.

Free accounting nonprofit software

Accounting software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Wave

Best accounting software for invoicing

Send bill and invoice reminders

No access to mobile receipts and payroll tools

$16+/month

Zoho books

Best accounting software for managing cash flow and financial reports

Send payment receipts

The free plan allows for one user for organizations with annual revenue of under $50k/year

$20+ per organization/month

Wave is an excellent choice for nonprofits that require simple and reliable invoicing tools, with a 4.4 /5 rating on Capterra. You can easily send bills and automated invoice reminders, making it perfect for small teams managing donations or service fees. The free plan is solid, but doesn’t include mobile receipt scanning or payroll tools. 

Zoho Books also has a 4.4 /5 rating on Capterra and is ideal for nonprofits that want to stay on top of cash flow and financial reporting. You can send payment receipts and manage accounts efficiently, but the free plan is limited to one user and is only available to organizations with an annual revenue of under $ 50,000. Once you require additional features or users, paid plans start at $20 per month per organization.

What real users say about Zoho Books

“I’ve been using Zoho books for over a year successfully. I was able to easily migrate after a bad experience with quickbooks and from there been able to slightly customize it for my needs. I enjoy how it integrates with their expense tracker and with PayPal.” - Alfredo

Free fundraising nonprofit software

Fundraising software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zeffy

Best online fundraising software for nonprofits in need of an all-in-one, free fundraising solution

Peer-to-peer campaign management

None

100% free - no hidden costs

GoFundMe

Best online fundraising software for crowdfunding

Global audience reach

None

Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees

Zeffy is ideal for nonprofits seeking a free, all-in-one solution to collect online donations, manage events, register participants, host auctions, run raffles, and facilitate peer-to-peer fundraising. With features like a Tap to Pay app for seamless in-person transactions on event day, it makes coordinating your event both easy and affordable. 

GoFundMe is best known for its crowdfunding capabilities and ability to quickly reach a global audience, with a 4.3 /5 rating on Capterra. The platform is widely used for individual fundraising, but it also offers nonprofit capabilities. While there’s no platform fee, you’ll still pay up to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction in processing fees.

Explore the 7 best free membership management software for nonprofits

What real users say about Zeffy’s fundraising

“It's is very intuitive! Easy to use, easy to edit. A real time saver, especially for last minute projects. You run it, it doesn't run you. I like that you can insert your own art work or photos. I love the link and QR code generator. AND, I used the Clone tool for the first time today and was able to generate a form with 5 minutes notice from my boss.” -Marlette W.

Compare Zeffy to GoFundMe in full detail here.

Free email marketing nonprofit software 

Email marketing software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zeffy

Best email marketing tools for nonprofits in need of an all-in-one, free marketing solution

Automated reminder emails

None

100% free - no hidden costs

Vertical Response

Best email marketing software for monitoring campaign performance

Design and distribute surveys

Nonprofits get up to 10,000 emails per month for free

$13+ /month + nonprofit discount

Mailchimp

Best email marketing software for omnichannel marketing

A/B testing

The free plan restricts the number of emails and email receivers, access to support, and more advanced tools.

$20+/month + nonprofit discount

Zeffy is an excellent fit for nonprofits that want an all-in-one, free marketing and fundraising platform. It even includes automated reminder emails, making it easy to stay connected with donors. Best of all, Zeffy is 100% free with no hidden costs—perfect for budget-conscious organizations.

VerticalResponse is ideal if you’re focused on tracking campaign performance and want to design and distribute surveys alongside your emails. The platform has a 3.9/5 rating on Capterra, and nonprofits can send up to 10,000 emails per month for free. 

Mailchimp touts a 4.5 /5 rating on Capterra, and is a strong choice for nonprofits seeking omnichannel marketing tools and features, such as A/B testing, to optimize results. The free plan comes with limitations, including fewer emails, smaller contact lists, and restricted access to support and advanced tools. 

What real users say about Zeffy’s email marketing features

“As a new program within our first year of operation, Zeffy has been a Game Changer and I would recommend it to anyone. The platform and creating forms has been easy to use. Donors have also been happy with their donation documents and emails. We've been grateful for the fee structure. Customer support has been responsive and helpful in the initial set up.” - Stacey H.

Free social media marketing nonprofit software

Social media marketing software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Buffer

Best social media marketing software for creating a content calendar

Content repurposing 

The free plan allows up to 10 scheduled posts with limited tools for engagement and insights.

$5+ / month for 1 channel + 50% nonprofit discount

Hootsuite

Best social media marketing software for managing paid and organic content and marketing campaigns

Social listening tools

Hootsuite only offers organizations a 30-day free trial

$99+ /month + 75% nonprofit discount

LinkedIn for nonprofits

Best social media marketing software for brand awareness

Hiring tools

Limited access to advanced features.

$59.99+ /month + 75% nonprofit discount

Buffer has a 4.5/ 5 rating on Capterra and is an excellent option for nonprofits looking to stay organized with a content calendar and easily repurpose content across social media platforms. The free plan lets you schedule up to 10 posts at a time, but limits access to analytics and engagement tools. 

Hootsuite’s 4.4 /5 rating on Capterra showcases the platform as ideal for teams that want to manage both paid and organic content in one place, with added features such as social listening to track engagement and trends that help you raise funds and manage campaigns. This can help promote your mobile-friendly donation pages.

LinkedIn for Nonprofits excels in building brand awareness and leveraging its hiring tools to attract mission-aligned talent that enable nonprofits to raise money. While free accounts are available, the tools designed specifically for nonprofits have limited access at the free level. 

What real users say about Hootsuite

“In the past, we spent hours every day doing content creation and working on engagements that required us to use multiple platforms for our social media tasks. Hootsuite enables us to manage all of this on a single platform. Within Hootsuite, at a glance, we can grab an overview of all of our social media channels and best of all, we are able to engage with our customers directly within Hootsuite - no more logging into multiple platforms.” - Justin B.

Free event management & registration nonprofit software

Event management and registration software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zeffy

Best way to manage donor data and event registration pages for nonprofits in need of an all-in-one, free event management solution

Tap to Pay app for in-person sales on the day of the event

None

100% free - no hidden costs

Eventbrite

Best event management and registration software for event pages

Event app for organizers

None

Starting at $7.50 per month after nonprofit discount

Zeffy is ideal for nonprofits seeking a free, all-in-one solution to collect online donations, manage events, register participants, host auctions, run raffles, and facilitate peer-to-peer fundraising. With features like a Tap to Pay app for seamless in-person transactions on event day, it makes coordinating your event both easy and affordable. Zeffy also offers free resources with fundraising tips to take your fundraising opportunities and donor engagement to the next level.

Eventbrite has a 4.6/5 rating on Capterra, and is a great choice if you’re focused on building professional-looking event pages and need tools like the Eventbrite Organizer app to manage check-ins and sales. Nonprofits can access discounted pricing after applying their nonprofit discount.

‍What real users say about Zeffy for events

“Zeffy provides an ideal platform form for event registrations for my non-profit organizations. Setting up events and managing registrations is quick and easy. Registration forms can include custom questions which is essential for our events. The ability to accept optional donations has proven helpful. The fee structure which ensures our non-profit receives 100% of the proceeds from registrations and donations is terrific.” - Cynthia L.

Free task and project management software

Task and project management software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Trello

Best task and project management tool for automating workflows

Collaborative to-do lists

The free plan restricts admin tools as well as access to security features, a larger volume of checklists, and storage.

$5+ /per user/per month

Monday

Best task and project management tool for managing grant applications

Post-event feedback forms

The free plan limits the amount of automation, permissions, integrations, and support.

$9+/seat/month + 70% discount on each additional seat

Asana

Best task and project management platform for collaboration

Task management

Free plans offer limited security, automation, advanced workflows, reporting, and more.

$10.99+ per user / per month + 50% discount

Trello has a 4.5 /5 rating on Capterra and is a great entry-level tool for visual thinkers who love collaborative to-do lists and want to begin automating workflows. It’s simple to use and perfect for smaller teams, but the free plan limits admin and security features, checklist volume, and file storage. 

Monday.com’s 4.6/5 rating on Capterra highlights its ability to work well for nonprofits handling more complex projects, such as grant applications or event follow-up tasks, including post-event feedback forms. The free plan gives you the basics, but limits automation, integrations, and permissions. 

Asana stands out for teams that need seamless task management and cross-team collaboration, with a 4.5/5 rating on Capterra. While the free version includes core features, you will miss out on advanced tools such as automation, reporting, and workflow customization. 

‍‍What real users say about Trello 

“This is the perfect project management tool that transformed our traditional system management tool. From cross-platform to cotumizable user freindly interface is superb. Excellent TRELLO!” - Juan D.

Free file-sharing nonprofit software

File-Sharing software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Dropbox 

Best file-sharing software for storing and protecting files

Request esignatures

The free plan offers limited storage (2 GB)

$16.58+ / month

Dropbox supports nonprofits by offering discounted plans through TechSoup, providing affordable access to secure file storage and collaboration tools. This helps nonprofit teams stay organized, work efficiently from anywhere, and focus more energy on their mission.

What real users say about Dropbox

“I use Dropbox all day, every day. love how easy it is to find ANYTHING at all-- super quickly. All of our clients files going back years are easily accessible, sharable, and always there. And you can control the sharability and revoke it as needed when projects end.” - DF

Free communication nonprofit software

Communication software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Slack

Best communication software for instant messaging

File sharing

Free plan limits the number of workflows and integrations.

$4.38+ /mo/per user + 85% discount

Loom

Best communication software for screen recording

Create branded videos

The free plan allows up to 25 videos, up to 5 mins/video.

$15+ user/month

Zoom

Best communication software for video conferencing

Appointment scheduler 

Free plan limits meeting time up to 40 min/meeting and the number of attendees (100)

$13.32+/month/user + 50% discount

Discord

Best communication software for private channels

Topic-based channels

Less access to advanced tools

$2.99/month

Slack is a go-to choice for nonprofits, boasting a 4.7/5 rating on Capterra, and offering quick and easy instant messaging with their teams. It provides convenient tools like file sharing, but the free plan restricts the number of workflows and integrations you can utilize.  You can create branded screen recordings, but the free plan caps you at 25 videos, each up to 5 minutes long. 

Zoom remains a solid choice for virtual meetings and events, with a 4.6/5 rating on Capterra. It now includes an appointment scheduler, but free meetings are limited to 40 minutes and 100 participants. 

Discord is an excellent fit for nonprofits looking to build private, topic-based channels—whether for volunteers, community members, or internal teams. While the free version includes most core features, access to more advanced tools is available with the $2.99 per month pla, which gains a 4.7 /5 rating on Capterra.

‍What real users say about Slack

“This application is great! It’s simple to use and makes communication smooth and efficient. Sending messages is fast and reliable, and it’s perfect for keeping colleagues in the loop with the latest company updates and news. It really helps everyone stay connected and informed. Highly recommended for teams that need to stay organized and up to date.” - Jose Antonio P.

Free automation nonprofit software

Automation software Best for Standout feature Free plan limitations Pricing (for advanced plans)

Zapier

Best automation software for workflows

Streamline CRM data and nonprofit customers

Up to 100 tasks

$ 19.99+ /month + 15% discount

Make

Best automation software for real-time data

Seamless onboarding 

The free plan offers less storage and less access to premium apps

$9+ /month

Zapier is a valuable nonprofit software tool that automates workflows and streamlines tasks, such as managing CRM data and facilitating donor connections. The free plan allows for up to 100 tasks, but if you require more tasks or advanced features, a paid plan starting at $19.99 per month is necessary, earning a 4.7/5 rating on Capterra.

Make (formerly Integromat) has a strong 4.8 /5 rating on Caperra and is perfect for automating real-time data and seamless onboarding processes. The free plan offers limited storage and fewer premium apps, but it’s a solid choice for small teams. Paid plans start at $9 per month, with additional features and storage.

‍What real users say about Zapier

“Every time we needed to move something from one place to another, it was a mess, until Zapier came along. We managed to create "Zaps" (automations) that make applications talk to each other without writing a single line of code. Now every time we receive an email with an attachment, Zapier automatically saves it and notifies us. It’s like having a personal assistant do the work for you! We can connect almost anything with anything else: CRM, spreadsheets, marketing tools, e-commerce... everything, and it’s done in the background without me moving a finger.” - Rohit A.

Choosing your fundraising software tools

Your nonprofit's mission is supported by a plethora of free tools that store donor information, run strong fundraising pages, manage data on campaigns, create channels for engagement, enhance the donor experience, and so much more.

As you seek ways to reach a broader audience of potential donors who can support your goals, free tools are at your disposal. 

Written by
François de Kerret

Keep reading:

Nonprofit software
14 Best Fundraising Software for Nonprofits (free & paid) in 2024

Here are the best fundraising software (with free option) to get donations for your nonprofit organization or charity.

Read more
Nonprofit software
Best Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofit Teams (2025 Guide)

Volunteer-run nonprofits lose up to 10% of every ticket sale to fees. Compare the best free and simple event registration platforms built for small teams and the only zero-fee option.

Read more

