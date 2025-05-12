Best Nonprofit Membership Software (Free + Paid) — Compare Top 14 Options in 2025

Nonprofits thrive when they build passionate communities around their cause. But building these communities and managing them is often a struggle.

No matter how enthusiastic your supporters might be, ineffective membership management can spell disaster for your organization. That's why choosing the right nonprofit membership software—designed to alleviate administrative burdens, enhance communication, and foster a dynamic, engaged community—is essential.

In this blog, we'll list the best nonprofit membership software, the pros and cons, and the price. Plus, the best features to look out for when choosing the best software for your organization.

If you want to explore only free options, check out this guide on the best free membership software for nonprofits.

‍

Best free membership management software for nonprofits

‍

Best paid membership management software for nonprofits

‍

What is a nonprofit membership management software?

Nonprofit membership software is designed to help nonprofit organizations manage their membership programs. These platforms provide tools that streamline tasks related to membership administration, communication, engagement, and retention.

Essentially, nonprofit membership software helps charities organize their membership database. This helps increase participation and empowers nonprofits to make strategic decisions about their organization.

‍

What makes the best membership management software?

The best membership software for your organization depends on your specific needs, goals, and the nature of your membership program. Regardless, there are a few key factors to consider when selecting the right membership software:

Customizable membership forms: Nonprofit membership software with customizable forms allows organizations to design and tailor membership sign-up, renewal, and information update forms according to their specific needs.



Automatic renewals: Some platforms offer automated reminders to members when their memberships are due for renewal, reducing the risk of lapses in membership.



Membership cards: Some nonprofit membership software solutions offer the ability to generate and manage digital or physical membership cards. These cards often include member details, membership level, and expiration date.



Automatically send tax receipts: This feature automates the process of generating and sending automated tax receipts for donations to members for their contributions, including membership fees and donations. It ensures compliance with tax regulations and enhances transparency in financial transactions.



Flexible payment acceptance: Enable multiple secure online options to process payments such as membership fees, donations, or additional contributions.



Cost: Lots of nonprofit membership software solutions charge platform and usage fees. The best software for nonprofits, though, offer charity discounts or is totally free (like Zeffy!). That way, your nonprofit can spend more of your funds on what matters most.



Integrated member engagement tools: Successful membership requires ongoing communication and community building between supporters and the nonprofit. A great nonprofit membership software should offer email automation for thank-yous and other kinds of engagement.



Membership management: Like a CRM (or Customer Relationship Management solution) for donor management, membership management software should allow you to maintain a centralized and organized database of members, including their contact information, membership status, renewal dates, and engagement history.

‍

Why do I need a membership software for my nonprofit?

Problems That Membership Management Software Solves

Membership software transforms administrative operations by automating routine tasks that traditionally consume significant staff time. By reducing manual processes, organizations can improve:

Administrative efficiency: Membership software eliminates the burden of manual tasks by automating everything from data entry to payment processing to renewal reminders. This allows staff to focus on strategic work rather than getting bogged down in day-to-day administrative duties that can consume countless hours when done manually.

Communication: A centralized system resolves fragmented member communications by providing a single platform for managing all member outreach, including automated emails, targeted campaigns, and engagement tracking.

Financial management: The software streamlines all financial processes by automating payment collection, processing recurring payments, generating invoices and receipts, tracking revenue, and integrating with accounting systems.

Data management: Modern platforms solve the challenge of scattered member information by creating a single, secure, searchable database that maintains comprehensive member profiles, ensures data accuracy, and eliminates the need to hunt through multiple spreadsheets or paper files.

Event administration: Event management becomes streamlined through integrated tools that handle the entire process from registration and payment to attendance tracking and feedback collection, all while maintaining connection to member profiles and eliminating the need for multiple separate systems.

Resource distribution: Membership platforms create an organized system for managing and distributing member resources through a centralized library with controlled access based on membership levels, usage tracking, and analytics on resource utilization.

Performance analytics: Comprehensive reporting capabilities deliver real-time insights into organizational performance through customizable dashboards, trend analysis, revenue forecasting, and more.

‍

How much does membership management software for nonprofits cost?

The cost of membership management software for nonprofits can vary by platform. However, there are a few common costs:

‍Subscription fees: Many membership management software solutions operate on a subscription-based model, where you pay a recurring fee.

‍User licenses: Some software providers charge based on the number of user licenses needed. The more users who require access to the software, the higher the cost may be.

‍Features: The breadth and depth of features can impact the cost. More robust and feature-rich solutions may come with a higher price tag.

‍Integration with other tools: If you need the membership management software to integrate with other tools your organization uses, check whether there are additional costs associated with these integrations.

Some platforms offer nonprofit discounts, while others—like Zeffy—are 100% free. If you want to compare each solution, we have created a list of the best free membership platforms here

‍

Best free membership management software for nonprofits

1. Zeffy: Best 100% free membership management software for nonprofits



Zeffy is a 100% free membership management software that offers a donor database, membership renewal options, and a fundraising platform.

‍

What makes Zeffy a great fit for your nonprofit?

Create several membership tiers

Manage membership renewal options (yearly, specific dates, no expiration)

Simplify member data management across several campaign types

Automatically send members electronic membership cards

Offer automatic membership renewal

Filtering based on membership status for better contact management

Email marketing to groups or individual contacts and members from Zeffy

Issue automatic tax receipts for membership purchases

‍

Cons

‍Limits to reporting and database options. Cannot track seat numbers or separate event tickets and donations. This can make extra admin work.

‍

Free plan limitations

None. 100% generated revenue equals $100 for your mission. With every other platform, donors give $100, and you get $97 or less.



Testimonial

"Zeffy has made setting up membership organizations remarkably easy! The process was intuitive and fluid. Everything fell into place just perfectly! And when I had questions, their support and FAQs were super helpful! The money we have saved has been redirected toward the vital work we do in keeping vulnerable Angelenos housed." -Dylan L. Presiding Bishop

‍

‍

2. Admidio: Best free open-source membership management software

Admidio uses database software that nonprofits can use without the need for coding.

‍

What makes Admidio a great fit for your nonprofit?

Organizations can install the module on a new or existing homepage

Manage memberships and track attendance across events

Upload and manage photos in a photo gallery

Customized forms and reports

Create personalized welcome and thank you letters

Android app helps organizations manage memberships from anywhere

‍

Cons

Nonprofits cannot change the layout

‍

Free plan limitations

There are limits to the number of features offered



‍

Testimonial

"Outstanding, the options are endless. The only criticism I have would be the ability to change the layout. Apart from that, this is exactly what I have been looking for." - SourceForge

‍

3. Wild Apricot: Best automated membership management software

Wild Apricot is a powerful cloud software that automates and simplifies membership tasks.

‍

What makes Wild Apricot a great fit for your nonprofit?

Create a web-based, mobile-friendly form for membership applications

Customize with membership levels, discount codes, automated welcome emails

Group memberships for families, teams, and companies

Automated member renewals

Volunteers and members can access the database online

Member-only web pages

Event management

Email and contact database

Mobile Apps

‍

Cons

If nonprofits don't upgrade to a paid subscription after the free trial period, their account will be deleted.

‍

Free plan limitations

The free plan is limited to thirty days.

‍

Testimonial

"I had a charity 5K that I volunteered to help manage and intended on tracking all of the signups manually. I really wasn't looking forward to it. One of my friends recommended Wild Apricot as an option so I checked it out with their free trial. It was tremendously simple to use and juggle all of the event information in one place. There were still a few manual offline items to keep track of, but Wild Apricot was so much better! The ability to check in folks from my Galaxy phone was a Godsend, too." - Kevin W.

‍

4. Raklet: Best open-source membership management software that offers a user-friendly interface



Raklet offers an easy-to-use and affordable all-in-one solution for nonprofits.

‍

What makes Raklet a great fit for your nonprofit?

Automated reminders and renewals

Digital membership cards

Membership engagement reports

Nonprofits can filter, tag, segment, and export donor data

Organizations can publish members-only content

‍

Cons

Cannot try additional features without signing up for higher priced plans

‍

Free plan limitations

Raklet's free plan is limited to 100 contacts, one admin, 1,250 emails a month, and one custom field per contact.

Testimonial

"Support team is really helpful. We can easily get in touch with them over phone/video calls. Engineering team delivers new features and improvements all the time. It's really easy to import members, assign dues and collect payments online. We use it for membership management at Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion." - Garrett J.

5. Zenbership: Best open-source membership management software for Linux users

Zenbership is a 100% free open-source membership CRM platform that helps organizations acquire, monetize, and retain members.

‍

What makes Zenbership a great fit for your nonprofit?

Custom membership levels

Automated registrations

Connect your own payment gateway

Opt-in email campaigns

Social media integration

Source tracking

Custom report building

‍

Cons

Zenbership is a membership management system optimized for Linux servers and has not been tested on Windows.

‍

Free plan limitations

This software is entirely 100% free, but updates have been suspended since 2018. There are no plans to continue development.



‍

Testimonial

No user reviews available





Best Paid Nonprofit Membership Software

For growing nonprofits, free plans don’t cut it — limited access to custom membership forms, automatic renewal functionality, and more, can hinder an organization’s ability to thrive and scale. Here are the top paid options that might just offer your nonprofit the tools and functionality it needs to succeed.

‍

1.Member Planet: Best all-in-one platform for membership management software

Member Planet is a full suite of membership management tools that simplify membership and day-to-day operations.

‍

What makes Member Planet a great fit for your nonprofit?

Process payments from anywhere

Customize event websites to sell tickets and collect RSVPs

Create a branded, mobile-optimized membership platform with widgets and API integrations

Create branded and professional-looking invoices

Collect recurring payments

Members can control and manage data, payments, privacy settings, and membership information

Solicit feedback with surveys

Create customizable reports

‍

Cons

Can be complicated to add members and update online forms.

Pricing

The Premium package is $175 a month plus a 1% platform fee and 3% + $0.30 processing fee.

‍

Testimonial

"Memberplanet enabled our nonprofit to go from having completely manual member management to automated member management overnight. Regardless of the complesities our member structure, no other member solution has come close to helping to keep up-to-date with our membership as has Memberplanet." - Gregg B.

‍

2. Tendenci: Best open source membership management software for a complex membership-based organization

Tendenci is an open source association management software built for complex, multi-chapter national and international organizations.

‍

What makes Tendenci a great fit for your nonprofit?

Manage member sign-ups, renewals, member types and groups, member directors, and custom-tiered permissions

Create new events directly from Tendenci website, track payments, send reminders, and print rosters

Showcase sponsors and preferred partners on your website with paid or promotional listings.

‍

Cons

Can be too pricey for many nonprofits

Pricing

The Gold Plan includes 50,000+ active members, individual and corporate membership, unlimited contacts, and more processing speed and file sharing for $499/month.

‍

Testimonial

"It provides an easy to use platform where one can access all information about each and every member. The security features are very effective in keeping data safe and restricting access to only authorized personel. The event management function makes it possible to ensure events success and allows easy tracking of tickets by buyers and tracking of sales by the sales team, and also to manage events by controlling the number of speakers for the events. It gives a clear location of where events are to be held for convenient transportation. It is easy to create feedback survey forms to collect opinions and feedbacks. It allows easy update of website content to keel everyone updated." - Maxwell T.

‍

3. GlueUp: Best nonprofit membership software for integrated event management

GlueUp is an all-in-one platform that offers membership management, event management, and some robust CRM features. Designed to streamline operations for nonprofits, associations, and event organizers, GlueUp is loved for its comprehensive suite of features and tools designed to help any membership program succeed.

‍

Pros:

Centralized database for member management

Automated event management

Unlimited membership types

Automatic membership renewals

Automatic reminders

Online and offline events

‍

Cons:

Learning curve for some advanced features.

Pricing may be relatively high for small organizations

‍

Pricing:

‍Custom quote required, pricing starts at $125/month

‍

4. NeonCRM: Best nonprofit membership software for CRM capabilities

NeonCRM is a cloud-based donor management software that includes robust membership management features. It caters to the needs of nonprofits, associations, and membership-based organizations. Plus, the NeonCRM is just one part of the NeonOne platform—the solution offers member data management, fundraising tools, and program management, too.

‍

Pros:

Unlimited records and users

Forms and templates

Customizable membership forms

Powerful reporting and analytics

Integration with third-party tools

‍

Cons:

Price

Ease of use and setup

Additional fees for implementation and training

‍

Pricing:

‍Starting at $109/month

‍

5. Fonteva: Best nonprofit membership software for organizations that use Salesforce

Fonteva is a membership and association management platform built on the Salesforce platform. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for membership organizations, like searchable member directories, event management, and a 360-degree view of members and their activities.

‍

Pros:

Built on the Salesforce platform for scalability

Extensive customization options

Robust event management features

‍

Cons:

Pricing may be on the higher side for small organizations

Salesforce expertise may be required for advanced customization

Self-service management

‍

Pricing:

‍Starts at $145 USD/user/month (discount available for nonprofits available at request)

‍

6. YourMembership: Best nonprofit membership software for scalability

YourMembership is an integrated membership management solution that includes features for membership, events, e-learning, and more. It caters to a wide range of associations and nonprofits and boasts an active community of over 25 million members. Plus, the platform is secure and transparent—essential for growing nonprofits.

‍

Pros:

Comprehensive suite of features

Scalable for growing organizations

Integration with other systems

Advanced reporting

Easy renewal

Multi-tiered membership options

‍

Cons:

Lack of price transparency

Some users report a learning curve and set-up

Poor customer support

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

7. Doubleknot: Best nonprofit membership software for customer service

Doubleknot is an integrated platform that offers membership and event management tools. It caters to nonprofits, museums, zoos, and similar organizations. While lots of platforms offer knowledge and help centers, and even live chat support, Doubleknot takes their customer service to the next level with dedicated onboarding.

‍

Pros:

Custom implementation plan

Donation request features

Reporting and analytics

Unlimited number of membership types

‍

Cons:

May have a steeper learning curve.

Lack of price transparency

Lacks key membership features compared to competitors

‍

Pricing:

‍Not publicly listed

‍

8. ZenPlanner: Best nonprofit membership software for fitness-related membership management.

ZenPlanner is a membership management tool designed for fitness businesses, including gyms, studios, and wellness centers. It offers features for member management, billing, and scheduling. For organizations in the health and wellness space, this software is a great fit.

‍

Pros:

Specialized for fitness businesses

Streamlined member check-in and billing

Mobile-friendly interface

Reporting and dashboards

Member and staff mobile apps

‍

Cons:

May not be as suitable for non-fitness-related nonprofits

Advanced features come with additional costs

Price

‍

Pricing:

$99/month - $298/month

‍

9. GrowthZone: Best nonprofit membership software for specialized membership management

GrowthZone is an association management software that includes membership management, event management software, and communication tools. Some nonprofit membership software is fairly general, meaning any type of nonprofit could utilize it for their membership. However, GrowthZone specifically caters to chambers of commerce, associations, and other specific organizations.

‍

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Integration with QuickBooks

Event and communication features

Mobile staff app

Custom membership structures

‍

Cons:

Limited customization options

Lack some advanced features compared to competitors

Price

‍

Pricing:

‍Subscriptions start at $3,900/year

‍

How to Choose the Right Membership Software - Checklist!

Membership Software Checklist for Nonprofits

Cost & Pricing Model

Is the platform free or affordable for small nonprofits?



Are there hidden costs (like processing fees or per-member charges)?



Does it offer nonprofit discounts or a free plan?





Ease of Use

Is the dashboard intuitive for non-technical users?



Can you set it up without a developer or IT team?



Is there a mobile-friendly experience for admins and members?





Membership Management Features

Can it automate renewals, reminders, and receipts?



Does it track member status (active, lapsed, new)?



Can it segment members by level, location, or involvement?





Payment & Dues Collection

Can you collect dues or donations online (with low or no fees)?



Are payment options flexible (one-time, recurring, tiered levels)?



Is reporting on revenue and renewals clear and exportable?





Engagement Tools

Does it integrate with email tools or offer built-in messaging?



Can you create member directories, forums, or benefits portals?





Reporting & Analytics

Are reports customizable and exportable?



Can you easily track renewals, churn, and engagement trends?





Automation & Integrations

Does it integrate with other tools you use (like CRMs or email platforms)?



Can it automate admin tasks to save time?





Support & Onboarding

Is customer support free and responsive?



Are there tutorials, documentation, or live help for getting started?





Security & Compliance

Does it protect member data and follow privacy standards?



Can it support your nonprofit’s compliance needs (e.g., IRS or state requirements)?

‍

How Redwood City Elks Lodge streamlined membership dues collection and saved over $25,000 in fees using Zeffy

Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991, part of a national fraternal organization, manages several types of membership dues — annual, life, and half-year payments. Like many nonprofits with structured memberships, they needed a way to collect dues online for multiple membership types, automate tax receipt issuance for members, and reduce administrative tasks — all while saving money.

Using Zeffy’s 100% free nonprofit membership software, the Lodge launched multiple forms for each membership type and renewal period. This enabled members to pay dues online quickly while the organization centralized data collection and reduced manual work.

Over the course of one year, Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991 raised over $514,000 in dues via Zeffy — and saved approximately $25,700 in transaction fees.

‍

Zeffy, the best (100% free) nonprofit membership software for all nonprofits

With so many software solutions to choose from, nonprofits should be sure to assess their budget, goals, and needs when selecting the right one from their nonprofit.

Unlike other costly software solutions, Zeffy is the only free membership platform for nonprofits. While every other platform charges monthly or annual subscription fees, Zeffy doesn't charge a cent.

Plus, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution and not just member management software: a truly comprehensive software, Zeffy can help your nonprofit launch peer-to-peer campaigns, manage events, and even build an online store.

‍

‍

Nonprofit membership software: Frequently asked questions

‍

What is a membership management software? Membership management software is designed to help organizations manage their membership programs. It provides tools to streamline tasks related to member administration, engagement, and communication.

Key features of membership management software typically include member database management, automated renewals, event management, communication tools, and reporting functionalities. This software aims to enhance the overall member experience.

‍

How to run a successful membership program? Here are the basic steps for running a successful membership program: Define clear goals: Understand what you want to achieve and how you'll measure success. Know your audience: Tailor your membership to meet the specific interests of your members Create compelling benefits: Offer benefits like exclusive access to events, resources, discounts, or specialized content. Use technology wisely: Use robust membership management software like Zeffy (100% free!) to streamline and amplify your efforts and keep track of all your membership data.

‍