How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Best Nonprofit Membership Software (Free + Paid) — Compare Top 14 Options in 2025
Nonprofit software

Best Nonprofit Membership Software (Free + Paid) — Compare Top 14 Options in 2025

May 12, 2025

Nonprofits thrive when they build passionate communities around their cause. But building these communities and managing them is often a struggle.

No matter how enthusiastic your supporters might be, ineffective membership management can spell disaster for your organization. That's why choosing the right nonprofit membership software—designed to alleviate administrative burdens, enhance communication, and foster a dynamic, engaged community—is essential.

In this blog, we'll list the best nonprofit membership software, the pros and cons, and the price. Plus, the best features to look out for when choosing the best software for your organization.

If you want to explore only free options, check out this guide on the best free membership software for nonprofits.

Best free membership management software for nonprofits

Best paid membership management software for nonprofits

What is a nonprofit membership management software?

Nonprofit membership software is designed to help nonprofit organizations manage their membership programs. These platforms provide tools that streamline tasks related to membership administration, communication, engagement, and retention. 

Essentially, nonprofit membership software helps charities organize their membership database. This helps increase participation and empowers nonprofits to make strategic decisions about their organization. 

What makes the best membership management software?

The best membership software for your organization depends on your specific needs, goals, and the nature of your membership program. Regardless, there are a few key factors to consider when selecting the right membership software:

Why do I need a membership software for my nonprofit?

Problems That Membership Management Software Solves

Membership software transforms administrative operations by automating routine tasks that traditionally consume significant staff time. By reducing manual processes, organizations can improve:

How much does membership management software for nonprofits cost?

The cost of membership management software for nonprofits can vary by platform. However, there are a few common costs:

Some platforms offer nonprofit discounts, while others—like Zeffy—are 100% free. If you want to compare each solution, we have created a list of the best free membership platforms here

Best free membership management software for nonprofits 

1. Zeffy: Best 100% free membership management software for nonprofits

Zeffy is a 100% free membership management software that offers a donor database, membership renewal options, and a fundraising platform.

What makes Zeffy a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

‍Limits to reporting and database options. Cannot track seat numbers or separate event tickets and donations. This can make extra admin work.

Free plan limitations

None. 100% generated revenue equals $100 for your mission. With every other platform, donors give $100, and you get $97 or less.

Testimonial

"Zeffy has made setting up membership organizations remarkably easy! The process was intuitive and fluid. Everything fell into place just perfectly! And when I had questions, their support and FAQs were super helpful! The money we have saved has been redirected toward the vital work we do in keeping vulnerable Angelenos housed." -Dylan L. Presiding Bishop

Discover how 10,000+ nonprofits use Zeffy for their fundraising

2. Admidio: Best free open-source membership management software

Admidio open source membership management software

Admidio uses database software that nonprofits can use without the need for coding.

What makes Admidio a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

Nonprofits cannot change the layout

Free plan limitations

There are limits to the number of features offered

Testimonial

"Outstanding, the options are endless. The only criticism I have would be the ability to change the layout. Apart from that, this is exactly what I have been looking for." - SourceForge

3. Wild Apricot: Best automated membership management software

Wild apricot membership

Wild Apricot is a powerful cloud software that automates and simplifies membership tasks.

What makes Wild Apricot a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

If nonprofits don't upgrade to a paid subscription after the free trial period, their account will be deleted.

Free plan limitations

The free plan is limited to thirty days.

Testimonial

"I had a charity 5K that I volunteered to help manage and intended on tracking all of the signups manually. I really wasn't looking forward to it. One of my friends recommended Wild Apricot as an option so I checked it out with their free trial. It was tremendously simple to use and juggle all of the event information in one place. There were still a few manual offline items to keep track of, but Wild Apricot was so much better! The ability to check in folks from my Galaxy phone was a Godsend, too." - Kevin W.

4. Raklet: Best open-source membership management software that offers a user-friendly interface

Raklet membership management

Raklet offers an easy-to-use and affordable all-in-one solution for nonprofits.

What makes Raklet a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

Cannot try additional features without signing up for higher priced plans

Free plan limitations

Raklet's free plan is limited to 100 contacts, one admin, 1,250 emails a month, and one custom field per contact.

Testimonial

"Support team is really helpful. We can easily get in touch with them over phone/video calls. Engineering team delivers new features and improvements all the time. It's really easy to import members, assign dues and collect payments online. We use it for membership management at Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion." - Garrett J.

5. Zenbership: Best open-source membership management software for Linux users

Zenbership is a 100% free open-source membership CRM platform that helps organizations acquire, monetize, and retain members.

What makes Zenbership a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

Zenbership is a membership management system optimized for Linux servers and has not been tested on Windows.

Free plan limitations

This software is entirely 100% free, but updates have been suspended since 2018. There are no plans to continue development.

Testimonial

No user reviews available

Best Paid Nonprofit Membership Software 

For growing nonprofits, free plans don’t cut it — limited access to custom membership forms, automatic renewal functionality, and more, can hinder an organization’s ability to thrive and scale. Here are the top paid options that might just offer your nonprofit the tools and functionality it needs to succeed.

1.Member Planet: Best all-in-one platform for membership management software

Memberplanet

Member Planet is a full suite of membership management tools that simplify membership and day-to-day operations.

What makes Member Planet a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

Can be complicated to add members and update online forms.

Pricing 

The Premium package is $175 a month plus a 1% platform fee and 3% + $0.30 processing fee.

Testimonial

"Memberplanet enabled our nonprofit to go from having completely manual member management to automated member management overnight. Regardless of the complesities our member structure, no other member solution has come close to helping to keep up-to-date with our membership as has Memberplanet." - Gregg B.

2. Tendenci: Best open source membership management software for a complex membership-based organization

Tendenci management software

Tendenci is an open source association management software built for complex, multi-chapter national and international organizations.

What makes Tendenci a great fit for your nonprofit?

Cons

Can be too pricey for many nonprofits

Pricing 

The Gold Plan includes 50,000+ active members, individual and corporate membership, unlimited contacts, and more processing speed and file sharing for $499/month.

Testimonial

"It provides an easy to use platform where one can access all information about each and every member. The security features are very effective in keeping data safe and restricting access to only authorized personel. The event management function makes it possible to ensure events success and allows easy tracking of tickets by buyers and tracking of sales by the sales team, and also to manage events by controlling the number of speakers for the events. It gives a clear location of where events are to be held for convenient transportation. It is easy to create feedback survey forms to collect opinions and feedbacks. It allows easy update of website content to keel everyone updated." - Maxwell T.

3. GlueUp: Best nonprofit membership software for integrated event management

GlueUp is an all-in-one platform that offers membership management, event management, and some robust CRM features. Designed to streamline operations for nonprofits, associations, and event organizers, GlueUp is loved for its comprehensive suite of features and tools designed to help any membership program succeed.

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Custom quote required, pricing starts at $125/month

4. NeonCRM: Best nonprofit membership software for CRM capabilities 

NeonCRM is a cloud-based donor management software that includes robust membership management features. It caters to the needs of nonprofits, associations, and membership-based organizations. Plus, the NeonCRM is just one part of the NeonOne platform—the solution offers member data management, fundraising tools, and program management, too.

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Starting at $109/month

5. Fonteva: Best nonprofit membership software for organizations that use Salesforce 

Fonteva is a membership and association management platform built on the Salesforce platform. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for membership organizations, like searchable member directories, event management, and a 360-degree view of members and their activities. 

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Starts at $145 USD/user/month (discount available for nonprofits available at request)

6. YourMembership: Best nonprofit membership software for scalability

YourMembership is an integrated membership management solution that includes features for membership, events, e-learning, and more. It caters to a wide range of associations and nonprofits and boasts an active community of over 25 million members. Plus, the platform is secure and transparent—essential for growing nonprofits.

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Custom quote required

7. Doubleknot: Best nonprofit membership software for customer service   

Doubleknot is an integrated platform that offers membership and event management tools. It caters to nonprofits, museums, zoos, and similar organizations. While lots of platforms offer knowledge and help centers, and even live chat support, Doubleknot takes their customer service to the next level with dedicated onboarding.

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Not publicly listed

8. ZenPlanner: Best nonprofit membership software for fitness-related membership management.

ZenPlanner is a membership management tool designed for fitness businesses, including gyms, studios, and wellness centers. It offers features for member management, billing, and scheduling. For organizations in the health and wellness space, this software is a great fit.

Pros: 

Cons:

Pricing:

$99/month - $298/month

9. GrowthZone: Best nonprofit membership software for specialized membership management

GrowthZone is an association management software that includes membership management, event management software, and communication tools. Some nonprofit membership software is fairly general, meaning any type of nonprofit could utilize it for their membership. However, GrowthZone specifically caters to chambers of commerce, associations, and other specific organizations.

Pros:

Cons:

Pricing:

Subscriptions start at $3,900/year

How to Choose the Right Membership Software - Checklist! 

Membership Software Checklist for Nonprofits

Cost & Pricing Model

Ease of Use

Membership Management Features

Payment & Dues Collection

Engagement Tools

Reporting & Analytics

Automation & Integrations

Support & Onboarding

Security & Compliance

How Redwood City Elks Lodge streamlined membership dues collection and saved over $25,000 in fees using Zeffy

Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991, part of a national fraternal organization, manages several types of membership dues — annual, life, and half-year payments. Like many nonprofits with structured memberships, they needed a way to collect dues online for multiple membership types, automate tax receipt issuance for members, and reduce administrative tasks — all while saving money.

Using Zeffy’s 100% free nonprofit membership software, the Lodge launched multiple forms for each membership type and renewal period. This enabled members to pay dues online quickly while the organization centralized data collection and reduced manual work.

Over the course of one year, Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991 raised over $514,000 in dues via Zeffy — and saved approximately $25,700 in transaction fees.

Zeffy, the best (100% free) nonprofit membership software for all nonprofits 

With so many software solutions to choose from, nonprofits should be sure to assess their budget, goals, and needs when selecting the right one from their nonprofit.

Unlike other costly software solutions, Zeffy is the only free membership platform for nonprofits. While every other platform charges monthly or annual subscription fees, Zeffy doesn't charge a cent.

Plus, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution and not just member management software: a truly comprehensive software, Zeffy can help your nonprofit launch peer-to-peer campaigns, manage events, and even build an online store.

Looking for membership software that works with your fundraising tools?
Zeffy helps you manage members and donors — for free, with no monthly fees

Nonprofit membership software: Frequently asked questions

Membership management software is designed to help organizations manage their membership programs. It provides tools to streamline tasks related to member administration, engagement, and communication.
Key features of membership management software typically include member database management, automated renewals, event management, communication tools, and reporting functionalities. This software aims to enhance the overall member experience.

Here are the basic steps for running a successful membership program:

  • Define clear goals: Understand what you want to achieve and how you'll measure success.
  • Know your audience: Tailor your membership to meet the specific interests of your members
  • Create compelling benefits: Offer benefits like exclusive access to events, resources, discounts, or specialized content.
  • Use technology wisely: Use robust membership management software like Zeffy (100% free!) to streamline and amplify your efforts and keep track of all your membership data.

    • Increasing nonprofit membership involves a combination of outreach, value proposition enhancement, and strategic engagement through things like:

  • Clearly articulating and promoting your mission: Ensure that your organization's mission is communicated clearly and resonates with your target audience.
  • Offering special promotions: Provide limited-time promotions or discounts for new members.
  • Implementing referral programs: Consider offering incentives for successful referrals.
  • Diversifying membership levels: Provide a range of membership levels to accommodate different interests and commitment levels.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit guides
    How to Manage and Track Membership Dues

    Boost financial stability and member satisfaction with efficient strategies for collecting and assessing membership dues. Learn how to create and collect membership dues.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    How Small Nonprofits Can Launch a Membership Program in Under 1 Hour (Free Template + Software)

    Starting a nonprofit membership program is easier than you think. Learn how small teams can launch in under one hour for free with Zeffy.

    Read more
    Templates
    Top Tips for Designing Custom Digital Membership Cards

    Create digital membership cards for your nonprofit in seconds with Zeffy. Learn best practices and use our free membership card templates to strengthen your program.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.