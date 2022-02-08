Santropol Roulant raised $18,000 more than their initial fundraising campaign target

A More Transparent Way to Fundraise.

Santropol Roulant initially made the switch to Zeffy from a combination of CanadaHelps and Eventbrite.

“I liked that there were no fees with Zeffy. We value honesty and transparency and like that our donors know exactly where their money is going.”

They initially made the switch to cover the ticketing for their Golden Gala fundraiser in fall 2019. After using Eventbrite in the past, they liked that Zeffy’s ticketing platform included nonprofit-specific features like automatic tax-receipting and the ability for attendees to add an additional donation after their purchase. Since then, Santropol Roulant has used Zeffy to cover their general donations, annual campaigns, and ticketed events.

The Need for a Modern Fundraising Platform with a Seamless Salesforce Integration

In addition to the price (or lack thereof), Zeffy’s integration with Salesforce was a decisive factor in making the switch.

“It was a lot more complex [to use CanadaHelps], the direct link between Zeffy and Salesforce was key.”

Furthermore, the ability to easily create and embed forms has proved essential, especially during the pandemic. Like many organizations, Santropol Roulant has been forced to limit in-person fundraising for the past two years. Thankfully, they’ve been able to make up for it with their winter campaign and a healthy community of repeat donors facilitated through Zeffy.

Additionally, members of the Santropol Roulant community have started to create their own peer-to-peer campaigns.These campaigns have allowed people to fundraise for Santropol Roulant from within their own networks and communities. A memorable example came from within the organization, when a board member completed a marathon in lederhosen to raise money for their operations. Despite not being able to operate normally, the organization has been able to provide the same essential services as before.

