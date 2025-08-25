Best Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofit Teams (2025 Guide)

Nonprofit events are an excellent way to fundraise and build donor relationships. But here's what most guides won't tell you: the registration software you choose can make or break your fundraising results.

Every month, small nonprofits lose thousands of dollars to 'hidden' registration fees they didn't know existed. A $5,000 fundraiser becomes $4,700 after Eventbrite takes its cut. A $10,000 gala nets only $9,300. That's money stolen from your mission—and most nonprofits don't realize it's happening

Most small nonprofits are switching to Zeffy’s event fundraiser registration solution because it's the only event registration platform that charges $0 in fees and was built for volunteer-led teams who can't afford to waste money or time.

We've compared the most popular registration platforms and found that while others claim to be "nonprofit-friendly," only Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations for your cause. We'll show you exactly how much you're losing to other platforms and why over 40,000 nonprofits choose Zeffy's zero-fee solution.

Ready to stop losing money to registration fees? Let's explore what actually works for small nonprofit teams.

What is nonprofit event registration software?

Nonprofit event registration software helps you create a seamless experience for your team members, volunteers, and attendees, from the moment they sign up to when they arrive at your fundraiser.

More specifically, these tools let you:

Collect attendee registrations and payments online (goodbye handwritten attendee lists!)

Offer multiple ticket types, group options, and discounts

Send automated reminders and confirmation emails

Track attendees, issue tax receipts, and scan QR codes for day-of check-in





For smaller nonprofits, this helps you bring a great experience to your attendees and make a strong first impression without needing a full-time event planner or staff. Long check-in lines and confusion with group registrations or multiple attendance options can take away from your experience and the heart behind the event in the first place.

This guide breaks down the most affordable, mobile-friendly, and simple tools available to nonprofits.

Can nonprofit event registration software be free?

Zeffy understands that nonprofits working with minimal resources need to allocate every cent and minute to their mission, as they should! That’s why our zero-fee fundraising platform includes everything you need from event registration to a simple way to set up your online donation form, speed up check-in right from a mobile QR code, establish group ticket bundles in a few clicks, and track attendees in real time (plus so much more).

Zero fee means that using Zeffy is actually free, with no catch and no hidden platform or transaction fees, so you can guarantee that every cent goes to your cause.

Comparing the Real Cost of Event Registration Software for Small Nonprofits

Platform What They Promise What You Actually Pay What You Keep on $5,000 Event Hidden Problems Zeffy 100% free for nonprofits $0 in fees, ever $5,000 None—truly free Eventbrite Easy event setup 3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing $4,665 No tax receipts, no donation options Donorbox Nonprofit-friendly 2.95-3.95% + up to 2.2% + $0.49/transaction $4,705 No mobile check-in, complex setup GoFundMe Professional events $299+/month + 4% transaction fees $4,501 Expensive monthly fees kill small budgets Ticketstripe Simple registration 1.5% + $0.50/ticket + 3.49% + $0.49 processing $4,800 No tax receipts, limited mobile features Kindful Donor integration $199+/month + 1% + 2.2% + $0.30 processing $4,685 Monthly fees + transaction fees DonorPerfect Easy registration $99+/month + 2.5% transaction fees $4,775 No QR codes, no mobile payments Doubleknot E-tickets & QR codes Custom pricing (undisclosed) Unknown Won't even show you pricing upfront

The Bottom Line: While competitors take $200-$500+ from every $5,000 event, Zeffy keeps 100% of your fundraising for your mission. That's the difference between funding your programs and funding their profits.

*Based on 50 tickets at $100 each. Most platforms charge additional monthly fees on top of transaction costs.

1. Zeffy - Best free event registration software for all nonprofits

If you’re tackling event registrations and checking people in on top of your day job or working with a small or volunteer-led team, you likely didn’t sign up to become a tech expert. Zeffy helps you manage the registration process for your fundraising events without needing hours of time or a huge budget, because it’s 100% free.

Zeffy is the only fee-free event registration software made exclusively for nonprofits. That means no platform fees, no transaction fees, and no fine print. Every dollar from your event registrations goes directly to your cause. Whether you're running a community fundraiser, a charity walk, or a youth workshop, Zeffy provides you with what you need to stay organized without needing a full-time event staff.

Key features:

Truly free registration for any event type, whether it's virtual, in-person, or hybrid

Scannable QR codes for fast check-in at the door

Tap to Pay app for easy, mobile-friendly on-site sales

Custom forms and attendee questions so you can collect the info you need

Discount codes and early bird pricing to encourage early signups

Automatic tax receipts with no manual follow-up needed

Simple attendee exports to stay on top of who’s coming

Unlimited, friendly support when you need it

Best for:

‍Nonprofits that need a straightforward, reliable way to register attendees

Teams looking to eliminate processing fees and keep more money for their mission

Grassroots organizations that need to grow their communities quickly

Potential limitations:

This nonprofit event software is only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.

Zeffy pricing:

‍100% Free (no platform or transaction fees).

How nonprofits are saving over $16,000 in fees with Zeffy’s zero-fee tools

Arctic Encounter Sumit (AES) is the largest annual Arctic policy and business event in America, hosted by a 501(c)3 on a mission to challenge the status quo and critically address challenges. To organize their 2025 event’s registration flow without the headaches, AES turned to Zeffy and not only raised over $330,000 in ticket sales, but also saved an additional $16,565 that would have gone to fees with any other solution.

Here are some highlights that made this possible with Zeffy’s free registration software:

Simple attendee signup with various admission options and pricing

Easy way to add a donation to the nonprofit at checkout

Quick and easy form to capture information and track attendance

QR code check in options for attendees at the event

2. Eventbrite - Best event registration software for attendee discovery

‍Eventbrite charges nonprofits the same fees as concert promoters—but lacks basic nonprofit features like donation add-ons and tax receipts.

While Eventbrite markets itself as "easy event setup," small nonprofits quickly discover they're paying premium prices for features they don't need while missing the fundraising tools they actually require. You'll lose $335+ on a $5,000 event, and there's no way to collect additional donations during checkout.

Pros:

Promotes your event through Eventbrite’s discovery engine

Custom event pages with easy-to-use templates

Mobile organizer app for on-the-go management

Flexible ticket types and marketing tools

‍

Potential limitations:

High fees that scale with volume may outweigh benefits for smaller events

No automated tax receipts

Customer support is limited unless you're on a paid tier

Eventbrite doesn’t offer donor management or broader nonprofit tools

Pricing:

Plans range from pay-as-you-go to custom pricing with (3.7% service fee + 2.9% processing fee) + $1.79 per transaction.

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

‍Zeffy provides all the event registration features you actually need—unlimited ticket types, mobile check-in, and automated tax receipts—while keeping 100% of your fundraising.

3. Donorbox - Best for automated tax receipts

While Donorbox calls itself "nonprofit-friendly," it still takes 3-5% of your fundraising and lacks mobile check-in tools that volunteers actually need.

Donorbox positions itself as a fundraising-first platform, but their event registration feels like an afterthought. You'll pay multiple fees that reduce your event revenue, and there's no mobile app for day-of check-in—a critical feature for volunteer-run events.

Pros:

Autogenerated tax receipts

Custom event pages

Multiple payment processing options

Embeddable forms

Unlimited ticket types

Potential limitations:

Multiple fees that reduce your event revenue

Requires more setup time and tech familiarity

No in-person check-in tools or mobile payment app

Pricing:

2.95% platform fee, plus up to 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction with Stripe, or 1.99% + $0.49 with PayPal and Venmo.

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy combines automated tax receipts with mobile check-in tools and charges zero fees. You get true nonprofit-focused features without paying multiple fees or dealing with complex setup processes.

4. GoFundMe Pro - Best event registration software for multi-ticket forms

GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) charges $299+/month—pricing that eliminates most small nonprofits before they even start.

While GoFundMe Pro offers robust features for large-scale events, their pricing model assumes you have a dedicated events budget. Most grassroots nonprofits can't justify $300+/month for occasional fundraisers, especially when free alternatives exist.

Pros:

Supports multiple ticket types and donation-based registration

Custom registration forms with attendee questions

Secure payment processing and branded pages

Tools to run and manage events on the same platform

‍

Potential limitations:

High monthly cost and transaction fees

Not built for lean teams doing occasional or free events

No mobile app for check-in or on-site payments

Requires staff with time to manage a more complex system

While pricing is not disclosed on the GoFundMe Pro website, platform fees typically start at $299 per license/month, plus transaction fees.

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy provides professional event management features—multiple ticket types, custom forms, mobile check-in—completely free. No monthly fees, no transaction fees.

5. Ticketstripe - Best event registration software for group tickets

Ticketstripe focuses on "simple" registration but still charges 1.5% + $0.50 per ticket plus processing fees, and lacks essential nonprofit features like tax receipts.

While Ticketstripe markets itself as straightforward, you're still paying fees for basic ticketing without the nonprofit-specific tools your organization actually needs. No tax receipt functionality means manual work for your volunteers.

Pros:

Ticket bundles and timed entry support

Custom event pages and registration forms

Discount codes and auto-confirmations

Potential limitations:

Platform and processing fees reduce event proceeds

No tax receipt functionality or donation upsell tools

Lacks day-of check-in tools or QR scanning

Mobile capabilities are limited compared to other tools‍

Pricing:

1.50% + $0.50 per ticket sold plus up to 3.49% + $0.49 in processing fees

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy offers group ticketing, discount codes, and automated tax receipts—all the features Ticketstripe provides plus mobile check-in—completely free.

6. Kindful - Best event registration software for attendee lists

Kindful (now Bloomerang) charges $199+/month plus transaction fees for basic event registration that most small nonprofits could handle with free tools.

Unless you need a full donor CRM system, you're paying hundreds monthly for registration functionality that doesn't include mobile check-in or QR scanning—features every volunteer-run event actually needs.

Pros:

Ticket types and basic registration tracking

Automatic syncing with donor profiles

Reporting on attendee engagement

Potential limitations:

Not optimized for fast or mobile-friendly registration

Higher cost, limited ticket customization

No check-in app, QR support, or in-person tools

It can feel like overkill if you don’t need a full CRM

$199+/month, plus 1% fundraising platform fee on all online transactions, and up to 2.2% + $0.30 in processing fees

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy provides attendee tracking and donor engagement tools without monthly fees. You get event registration plus basic donor management functionality for free, with easy integration options if you need more advanced CRM features.

7. DonorPerfect - Best event registration software for easy registration

DonorPerfect offers basic registration built into their donor CRM, but lacks QR check-in and mobile payment tools that make events run smoothly.

While DonorPerfect handles simple registration, their system wasn't designed for modern event needs. No mobile check-in means volunteers are stuck with paper lists and cash handling—exactly what most nonprofits want to avoid.

Pros:

Basic registration and payment collection

Segmented invitations for specific supporter lists

Manual entry for offline ticket sales

‍

Potential limitations:

No QR check-in or Tap to Pay tools

Not designed for public-facing or complex events

Limited registration customization and branding

Add-ons and integrations can increase the total cost

‍Custom quote, starting at starting at $99 per month plus 2.5% per transaction

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy includes QR code check-in, Tap-to-Pay mobile payments, and more—all the modern features DonorPerfect lacks—with zero monthly or transaction fees.

8. Doubleknot - Best event registration software for e-tickets and QR codes

Doubleknot hides their pricing and focuses on high-volume organizations like museums and camps—not grassroots nonprofits running occasional fundraisers.

Any platform that won't show pricing upfront is usually too expensive for small nonprofits. Doubleknot's focus on "capacity control" and "timed entry" suggests they're built for frequent, large-scale events rather than community fundraisers.

Pros:

E-ticket delivery and QR check-in

Timed entry and capacity limits

Virtual and physical ticket booths

Potential limitations:

Pricing is not transparent or entry-level

Limited fundraising or donor communication tools

The platform may be more robust than needed for occasional events

Not publicly listed.

‍

Why Zeffy Is Better:

Zeffy offers QR check-in, e-ticket delivery, and more with transparent pricing (which is $0). You get professional event features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising without hidden costs or complex contracts.

Quick checklist: Questions to help you evaluate the best event registration platforms

Without a professional event crew or big budget, you’ll need an event registration solution that’s simple, affordable, and built to save you time and confusion. Finding the right tool means thinking beyond event management features and focusing specifically on smooth and donor-friendly registration workflows that fit your unique needs.

Before deciding, take a moment to reflect on these key questions to help you find a tool that will grow with your organization and make your life easier:

‍

How much effort is required to tailor registration forms to collect the necessary information from attendees?

Is it important to carry your organization’s branding through the entire registration experience?

What payment methods must be supported (credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, checks)?

Will you need to offer different registration types or fees (free, paid, hybrid, sponsorships)?

Will you need to sync registration and attendance info with your fundraising or CRM tools?

Are you looking for an all-in-one solution or plan to integrate separate marketing or membership platforms?

How much automation would help reduce your manual work in managing attendees?

Will your volunteers or team members, who may not be tech experts, be running registration and check-in?

Do you need a straightforward, fast onboarding process so your team can start using the platform quickly?

What kind of event performance metrics matter most to you?

Do you need dashboards that clearly separate free and paid registrations?

How important is real-time data for tracking attendance and payments?

How frequently will you review event data to inform future planning and decision-making?





Zeffy is the only zero-fee event registration platform for your small nonprofit

For small nonprofit teams, events are more than just dates on a calendar — they’re a vital opportunity to raise funds, rally support, and build lasting donor relationships. But without the right tools, managing ticketing, guest check-in, and donations can feel overwhelming.

That’s where Zeffy comes in. Event registration shouldn’t eat your budget or burn out your volunteers.

As the only 100% free fundraising and event registration platform built specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy gives small teams everything they need to run seamless events without cutting into the dollars you raise. From QR code check-ins to recurring donations, raffles, and more, Zeffy makes it easy to organize, energize, and maximize your impact.

FAQs

What’s the difference between event registration software and event management software? Event registration software focuses specifically on the registration experience, collecting attendee information, processing payments or donations, managing RSVPs, and sending confirmation emails. It’s built to streamline the front-end logistics of getting people signed up easily and affordably.

Event management software, on the other hand, is a broader category. It includes tools for planning and executing the entire event, with specialty areas such as scheduling, venue layouts, volunteer coordination, check-in, and occasionally marketing. For scrappy teams, this can be overkill if you're just trying to get folks registered and in the door. -> Compare other nonprofit ticketing software options.

What is the best platform for event registration? The best platform depends on your needs, but for grassroots nonprofits or small teams, look for: No or low fees on ticket sales or donations Simple setup with minimal learning curve Volunteer-friendly interface Donor or CRM integrations (if fundraising is involved) Zeffy is a standout for nonprofits because it’s 100% free (with no platform fees) and is built with fundraising and community events in mind. -> Sign up for Zeffy for free.

‍