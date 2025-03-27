How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Charitable Lottery Regulations in Ontario (Complete Breakdown 2025)
Raffle laws

Charitable Lottery Regulations in Ontario (Complete Breakdown 2025)

March 27, 2025

Ontario-based charitable gaming activities generate more than $96 million in the last fiscal year to support essential community projects in different regions of the province. The substantial contribution demonstrates the necessity of regulated charitable lotteries that properly distribute funds collected from raffles and other charitable gaming license events.

Organizations that want to raise funds through raffles encounter substantial challenges when trying to understand and comply with all charitable gaming lottery licenses and lottery regulations set by Ontario.

The article presents a detailed overview of Ontario's charitable lottery licensing system through its explanations of qualifying procedures, license implementation steps, and necessary post-license obligations. The guide details all essential regulations needed for complying with Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) standards regardless of your choice between a draw, bingo, raffle lottery event only, or online raffle.

What are the Charitable Lottery Regulations Ontario

Ontario, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing using lottery proceeds for charity. We've broken down Ontario's charitable and lottery licensing regulations for you and tried our best to explain some trickier parts.

If you're holding a charitable raffle or lottery in Ontario and need to know about raffle licenses or 50/50 draw rules, we’re here to help.

Before we get into the details, we just want to say that you can use Zeffy's zero-fee fundraising platform to sell tickets online in Ontario. We've written down the steps for holding an online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.

The Importance of Charitable Lotteries in Ontario

Did you know that in 2022 alone, charitable lotteries in Ontario generated over $500 million for nonprofit organizations? These funds supported crucial initiatives, from healthcare to education and even emergency relief efforts. With such a significant impact on the community, it’s essential to ensure compliance with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) regulations to maximize the benefits of fundraising efforts while staying within legal boundaries.

What is a lottery?

Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition of lottery event licensing varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Ontario, charitable and non-profit organizations' lottery event fundraising activities are regulated by the licensing authority, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), and they define a lottery event as:

A charitable gaming lottery license is conducted by a charitable or religious organization or a nonprofit group with charitable objects and purposes. The policies apply to raffles, break-open tickets, ticket sales, bingo only, other charitable gaming events, charity, bingo halls, and one-time special occasion gaming events and bazaars run by these organizations.

In Ontario, both Municipalities and the AGCO (the province of Ontario charitable and lottery trust account and gaming license) are responsible for issuing charitable gaming lottery trust licenses and issuing lottery licenses and the lottery trust account and licenses to nonprofits.

Is your charity or nonprofit eligible for a charitable lottery license?

In Ontario, all eligible organizations, charity and nonprofit organizations may raise funds eligible charitable give through provincially used lottery proceeds or municipally licensed lottery events, but how do you know if you're an eligible charitable give?

Well, to be eligible for a lottery alcohol and gaming commission or to be designated lottery trust account or receive a new license or eligible for a full lottery license or a lottery trust or gaming license in Ontario, you must

Registration under the federal Income Tax Act as a charitable organization does not mean your nonprofit will automatically be eligible for a lottery license fee. And, you guessed it, eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

If your nonprofit or charity only promotes the private interests of your members, you might not qualify. (Sports teams, unions or employee groups, social clubs, hobby groups, professional associations, political, government, or political lobby groups, lobbying or advocacy groups.)

How to get an Ontario charitable lottery license.

First, read the first three chapters and the chapter(s) related to the lotteries that interest you in the Lottery Licensing Policy Manual.

Next, apply for a get lottery gaming license?, from the AGCO if you're planing to get a lottery license fee or gaming commission license:

Smaller prized lotteries only require a municipal lottery license and raffle license. (We found googling your municipality+charitable lottery license was the best way to get the full lottery license info you need.) But, if the raffle is electronic, you must be licensed through AGCO—regardless of the total value or prize value of the raffle prizes.

Identify the Kind of License You're Required to Get

For bingo events, super jackpot bingo, and progressive bingos that offer total prizes greater than $5,500, AGCO Bingo licenses are needed. It also includes raffle lotteries where the total prizes exceed $50,000 and electronic raffles where a computer sells break-open tickets, draws prizes, and distributes them. If a ticketed organization that has a provincial designation sells break-open tickets or if a lottery is conducted with other gaming activities, these types of gaming events also need AGCO licensing.

Lottery license Fees.

Charitable gaming fees vary but are usually around 1-3% of total prize value, all applicable taxes and the total prize value and value of the prizes and license fee must be paid to the AGCO when submitting the charitable gaming and license fee and application.

What you'll need to include in your application.

You'll find a list of the supporting documents you need to include with your application on the AGCO's Electronic Raffles page. There's nothing too surprising in the list of supporting documents, except that you need to include a sample ticket. You can visit the ticket requirements page for information on what to include on your raffle ticket.

We've whipped up an example of a ticket with all the info in the right places.

For more information on raffle prizes, check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets.

Side A:

Side B:

Online ticket sales for nonprofits in Ontario.

Ontario has an Electronic Raffle Regulatory Framework that allows eligible nonprofit or charitable organizations to be licensed to conduct and manage online raffles in Ontario.

Electronic (online) lottery licensing raffles involve the lottery licensing, prize board, proceeds from lottery licensing, prize board, use of computers for the sale of tickets, the of open tickets, selection of winners, and the distribution of prizes in a licensed charity raffle.

There's a lot more useful info on the electronic lottery raffles page and it's surprisingly clear.

Want to learn how to sell raffle tickets effectively?
Check out our guide!

Things to keep in mind when applying for a charity lottery in Ontario:

FAQ: Charitable Lottery Regulations in Ontario

Charitable lotteries in Ontario are governed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and, in the case of small prizes, by municipal bodies.

Licenses are required for:

  • Bingo events
  • Raffle lotteries (including 50/50 draws)
  • Break-open tickets
  • Electronic raffles
  • Lotteries at bazaars

    • Your organization must:

  • Carry out Ontario bona fide employment for 1 year
  • Serve an Ontario-based charitable purpose
  • Fall into 1 of the following groups:
  • Relief of poverty

    • Municipal Lottery license: For raffles with a principal payout of $50,000 or less; bingo up to $5,500 in prizes; and break-open tickets for local groups.
    AGCO Lottery license: For raffles with prizes of over $50,000 not typically held at an AGCO gaming event, electronic raffles, and province-wide break-open ticket sales.

    License fees are usually a % of the total prize value, payable to AGCO municipality.

    Yes. Ontario’s Electronic Raffle Regulatory Framework lets licensed nonprofits do online raffles. Sellers and buyers must be located in Ontario during ticket sales.

  • First-time applicants: Apply at least 45 days before ticket sales opening.
  • Re-applicants: Apply at least 30 days before.

  • Maintained financial records and supplied reports to AGCO.
  • Show the lottery license number on all the advertisement materials.
  • Make sure that a minimum of two designated persons conduct the lottery.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    David Purkis

    Some helpful links for a charity lottery in Ontario.

    Here's a recap of all the documents mentioned in this article:

    If you need them: charitable lottery license for Canada's provinces and territories.

    Keep reading :

    Raffle laws
    Charitable lottery regulations in Alberta.

    Online charitable lotteries. 50/50 draws in Alberta. Eligibility for a nonprofit or charity lottery licence. Zeffy can help make sense of lotteries in Alberta.

    Read more
    Raffle laws
    Charitable Lottery Regulations in New Brunswick

    We've broken down New Brunswick's regulations for charitable lottery and online gaming.

    Read more
    Raffle laws
    Charitable gaming regulations in British Columbia.

    Learn how to apply for a lottery license in BC, navigate charitable gaming rules, and boost online ticket sales for your nonprofit.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.