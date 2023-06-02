Charitable Lottery Regulations in Quebec.

How is Zeffy free?
Québec, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery for charity. We’ve broken down Québec’s charitable lottery regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the trickier parts. If you’re planning on running a charitable lottery in Québec and are wondering if, for example, you need a nonprofit raffle licence in Québec, we’re going to do our best to help.

Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy’s zero fee fundraising platform to sell tickets online in Ontario. We’ve written down the steps for setting up your online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.

In Québec, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux Québec (RACJ) is responsible for approving lottery licenses. There are a few elements to keep in mind when your nonprofit is applying for a charitable lottery license in Québec. So, although we do our best to keep this article up-to-date, we recommend checking-in with RACJ every so often.

Oh, and disclaimer, there site a documents are in French only. If you’d like English copies, you can contact the RACJ here.

How to get a lottery license for your nonprofit’s next event:

To be eligible for a lottery license in Québec your organization needs to be a nonprofit “engaged in charitable or religious objects or purposes” and the money you raise needs to be intended for charitable or religious purposes.1 What are charitable or religious purposes? Well, according to the RACJ, they are:

Your nonprofit can request a lottery license for:

One license can cover multiple lotteries.

To request a license, fill out the demande de licence de systèmes de loterie form and include the necessary documentation for a raffle or 50/50 draw:

Once your nonprofit has its lottery license, you’ll need to send in:

The complete list of documents to submit with your application is right here.

Are online ticket sales for nonprofits allowed in Québec?

If you’re wondering, yes, you can use Zeffy’s free event management and ticketing platform to sell tickets online. Phew! The only exception is that 50/50 draws are not allowed to be held electronically. Tickets for this type of raffle must be sold and distributed at the event.

To sell lottery tickets or draw winners online in Québec you need to submit the licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques along with:

The online platform you use for your online ticket sales must: (Zeffy follows all of these criteria.)

→ Check out our guide on how to sell raffle tickets effectively!

You still need the original printing certificate for your tickets.

How much does a lottery license cost in Quebec?

License fees depend on the type of lottery you’re applying for and need to be paid to the RACJ when applying for your nonprofit lottery license.

Get more info here: Frais d'étude et droits payables.

Timeline to apply for your nonprofit’s lottery license in Québec:

What needs to be on a nonprofit lottery ticket in Québec?

Tickets in Québec need to display quite a bit of information. Here’s the complete list. (Plus, we’ve included an example.)

→ Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets!

Good things to know about charitable lottery regulations in Quebec:

After your nonprofit’s lottery has taken place.

Your work isn’t done once your raffle or draw is over. Depending on the type of lottery, there are annual reports that need to be submitted and followed up on.

David Purkis

Here’s a recap of all the links and documents mentioned in this article:

The Demande de licence de systèmes de loterie.

The licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques.

Renseignements personnels : demande relative à une licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques

Renseignements sur les activités de tirage.

Description des projets menés à des fins charitables ou religieuses.

Frais d'étude et droits payables.

Résolution: Représentant auprès de la Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux.

Annual reports that need to be submitted.

If you need them: charitable lottery licence for Canada’s provinces and territories.

Keep learning (our sources):

1. Lottery Schemes Regulation.

2. Lottery Scheme Rules.

