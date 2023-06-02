Charitable Lottery Regulations in Quebec.

Québec, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery for charity. We’ve broken down Québec’s charitable lottery regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the trickier parts. If you’re planning on running a charitable lottery in Québec and are wondering if, for example, you need a nonprofit raffle licence in Québec, we’re going to do our best to help.
Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy’s zero fee fundraising platform to sell tickets online in Ontario. We’ve written down the steps for setting up your online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.
In Québec, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux Québec (RACJ) is responsible for approving lottery licenses. There are a few elements to keep in mind when your nonprofit is applying for a charitable lottery license in Québec. So, although we do our best to keep this article up-to-date, we recommend checking-in with RACJ every so often.
Oh, and disclaimer, there site a documents are in French only. If you’d like English copies, you can contact the RACJ here.
To be eligible for a lottery license in Québec your organization needs to be a nonprofit “engaged in charitable or religious objects or purposes” and the money you raise needs to be intended for charitable or religious purposes.1 What are charitable or religious purposes? Well, according to the RACJ, they are:
The complete list of documents to submit with your application is right here.
If you’re wondering, yes, you can use Zeffy’s free event management and ticketing platform to sell tickets online. Phew! The only exception is that 50/50 draws are not allowed to be held electronically. Tickets for this type of raffle must be sold and distributed at the event.
To sell lottery tickets or draw winners online in Québec you need to submit the licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques along with:
The online platform you use for your online ticket sales must: (Zeffy follows all of these criteria.)
→ Check out our guide on how to sell raffle tickets effectively!
License fees depend on the type of lottery you’re applying for and need to be paid to the RACJ when applying for your nonprofit lottery license.
Tickets in Québec need to display quite a bit of information. Here’s the complete list. (Plus, we’ve included an example.)
→ Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets!
Your work isn’t done once your raffle or draw is over. Depending on the type of lottery, there are annual reports that need to be submitted and followed up on.
The Demande de licence de systèmes de loterie.
The licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques.
Renseignements personnels : demande relative à une licence de fournisseur de systèmes électroniques
Renseignements sur les activités de tirage.
Description des projets menés à des fins charitables ou religieuses.
Frais d'étude et droits payables.
Résolution: Représentant auprès de la Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux.
Annual reports that need to be submitted.
