Charitable lottery regulations in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery licences for charities, religious organizations and nonprofit community organizations. We’ve broken down Nova Scotia’s ticket lottery regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the more confusing aspects. If you’re planning on running a charitable gaming event in Nova Scotia and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery licence for a 50/50 in Nova Scotia or you want to know how to apply for a ticket lottery permit, we’re here to help.
Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy’s 100% free lottery software for nonprofits (we don’t even charge transaction fees) to sell tickets online in Nova Scotia—there are a few conditions that we mention in this article.
Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Nova Scotia, ticket lottery permits and licences for nonprofits are regulated by Service Nova Scotia’s AGFT division—and according to the AGFT, for an activity to be considered a game of chance, the following three elements need to be present:
A few examples of fundraising activities that need a permit are:
Nova Scotia has two types of lottery applications:
Permits are issued when the draw’s retail prize value is up to and including $4000.
Licences are issued when the draw’s retail prize value exceeds $4000 (that’s $4000.01 and up).
Using technology during your 50/50, draw, raffle, etc. to sell tickets online is permitted but you must notify AGFT of the proposed use of technology when you apply for your ticket lottery permit or licence as it is subject to AGFT approval.
There is a section in the application form reserved for this and you’ll need to explain why you want or need to use these services. The explanation could be, for example, that you want to conduct ticket sales, distribution, or the draw online.
The only exception to this is for Ticket Lottery Permit: single draw ticket raffle with prizes $4,000 and under. People need to pay in person and can't pay online by credit card, debit card, e-transfer or online payment service like PayPal.
If you want to use Zeffy for your lottery in Nova Scotia, we suggest you mention us in your licence application or written explanation.
Nothing too surprising here, but because the AGFT is so clear about it, we thought we’d mention it as well:
First, read the Ticket Lottery Permits and Licences: guidelines for charitable and non-profit organizations.
There is technically no application fee. But, for ticket lotteries with a total prize value over $4000, a fee of 2.13% of the total prize value must be paid 30 days after the draw date.
Or you can make your own. Just make sure that each ticket includes:
With a Ticket Lottery Permit, you don’t need to submit a Ticket Lottery Report for raffles with prizes valued at $4,000 and under.
With a Ticket Lottery Licence, you need to submit a Ticket Lottery Report for raffles with prizes over $4,000. (Or download a pdf version.) You’ll need to pay a fee of 2.13% of the total value of prizes awarded when you submit your Ticket Lottery Report.
Here’s a recap of all the documents mentioned in this article:
The Gaming Control and Registration website.
A Fundraising: Ticket Lottery Permits & Licences cheat sheet.
Ticket Lottery Permits and Licences: guidelines for charitable and non-profit organizations
For a Ticket Lottery Permit for a prize value of $4,000 and under.
For a Ticket Lottery Licence: raffles with prizes over $4,000.
Ticket Lottery Report for raffles with prizes over $4,000.
