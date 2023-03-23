How is Zeffy free?
Charitable Lottery Regulations in Saskatchewan.
Raffle laws

Charitable Lottery Regulations in Saskatchewan.

March 23, 2023

Saskatchewan, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery licences for charities, religious organizations and non-profit community organizations. We’ve broken down the Sask lottery licence regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the more confusing aspects. If you’re planning on running a charitable lottery or gaming event in Saskatchewan and are wondering if, for example,  you need a lottery licence for 50/50 in Saskatchewan or you want to know how to apply for a Sask lottery licence, we’re here to help.

Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, you can use Zeffy’s 100% free lottery software for nonprofits (we don’t even charge transaction fees) to sell lottery tickets online in Saskatchewan. But there are a few conditions about online ticket sales for nonprofits that we go over in this article.

What is a charitable gaming licence?

Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Saskatchewan, ticket lottery permits and licences for nonprofits are regulated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA)—and the SLGA has detailed definitions for each draw type.

The SLGA offers licences for bingo, breakopen tickets, raffles, Texas Hold ‘em Poker and Monte Carlo Events (mock casino).

There are quite a few definitions, we’re going to summarize two:

Standard (regular) draw/raffle fundraiser rules:

A raffle lottery with a two-part ticket: one part that the person who bought the ticket keeps and a second (usually called a stub) part that you, the organization, keeps.  All of the stubs from the sold tickets are then placed in a draw drum and the winner(s) determined by a random selection of stub(s) from the drum.

Additional, good-to-know rules:

50/50 draw fundraiser rules:

A raffle with a prize that’s half (50%) the value of all the tickets you sold during the event. A ticket stub with a serial number corresponding to a sold ticket is placed in a drum or container for the draw.

Additional good-to-know rules:

Is your nonprofit eligible for a Sask lottery licence?

In Saskatchewan,  you must be a charitable or religious group to be eligible for a Sask lottery licence.  Plus, you are required to use the proceeds for a charitable or religious purpose. Both of these requirements must be met in order to be eligible for licensing. For more information, read Section 6 of the Charitable Gaming, Policy and Procedure Manuel.

There are four categories of charitable or religious purposes:

  1. Relief of poverty.
  2. Advancement of education.
  3. Advancement of religion.
  4. Broad community benefits.

When do you need a lottery licence in Saskatchewan?

All gaming is illegal, unless it’s licensed or operated by a government. All Sask lottery licences are handled by the SLGA and can only licence charitable or religious organizations.

How to apply for a Sask lottery licence:

  1. Read the SLGA’s General Information page.
  2. Look over the Charitable Gaming, Policy and Procedure Manuel.
  3. Fill out the application for the gaming licence you want to be issued. If it’s your first time applying, you will need to create and account and might have to attach a copy of your nonprofit’s incorporation papers, constitution, bylaws, and minutes of the formation meeting.
  4. Make sure to include a written notification if you intend to sell tickets on the internet.
  5. Have the following information ready:

For all raffles:
  1. Prize value and description(s)
  2. Ticket sales dates and prices
  3. Draw date(s) and location
  4. How the winner(s) will be determined

For raffles with a prize value greater than $2500:
  1. Projected revenues and expenses
  2. Price quotes for all merchandise prizes
  3. Complete rules of play for the lottery
  4. A copy of your draft ticket
  5. A copy of all advertising (including internet)

Online ticket sales for nonprofits are allowed in Saskatchewan.

In order to process your nonprofit event ticketing online using, off the top of our head,  Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits, you’ll need to include a written request with your application and follow a few other conditions:

For more information see the SLGA’s Charitable Gaming, Policy and Procedure Manuel, Section 10.2.2 (page 127).

→ Check out our guide on how to sell raffle tickets effectively!

Lottery licence fees.

Saskatchewan’s Charitable Gaming Licence fees vary depending on the type of licence your applying for. But, in most cases there’s a fee of $52.50 per licence.

We’ve whipped up an example of a fundraiser ticket with all the info in the right places.

Side A:
Side B:

There are detailed conditions in the Raffle Terms and Conditions document on pages 3, 4 and 5.

There are two types of tickets: Basic and Standard.

Basic tickets are only allowed where ticket sales and draws will take place during the span of a single day’s event and can be used when the event is taking place in one or more venues, as long as all venues are controlled by the event organizer.

Standard tickets apply to any other raffle/lottery/50/50 situation and must include:

→ Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets!

How long does it take to process a charitable gaming licence?

If all goes well, it can take up to 15 business days to process your nonprofit’s application, so apply in advance!

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Some helpful links for a charity lottery in Nova Scotia.

Here’s a recap of all the documents mentioned in this article:

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority homepage.

Charitable Gaming, Policy and Procedure Manuel.

SLGA draw type definitions.

Nonprofit gaming licence online applications.

Raffle Terms and Conditions.

SLGA’s Integrity standards for Online Raffle Ticket Sales.

Saskatchewan’s Charitable Gaming Licence fees.

Use Zeffy for your nonprofit lottery in Saskatchewan.

If you need them: charitable lottery licence for Canada’s provinces and territories.

