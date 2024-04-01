Support Church Ministries and Community Outreach Programs

Find verified church nonprofits making trusted impact in your community and worldwide. Your donation goes directly to food pantries, missions, and fellowship programs with zero platform fees.

Supporting Faith Communities

Churches provide essential spiritual guidance, community support, and charitable services across the country. While religious giving remains strong, congregations rely on consistent donations from both dedicated major contributors and everyday members to sustain their missions and outreach programs.

$146.5 billion

Americans donated over $146 billion to religious organizations in 2024, making faith-based giving the largest category of charitable support in the United States.

70% from top donors

Just 10% of Christian donors provide approximately 70% of all church funding, highlighting the impact of both major gifts and broader congregation participation.

$2,848 average gift

The typical churchgoer contributed nearly $3,000 in 2022, demonstrating how individual commitments collectively sustain worship spaces, community programs, and outreach services.

Churches
Church Outreach Ideas: Top 15 Ideas [2025]

April 1, 2024

This guide offers strategies and inspirations for churches to make a tangible impact in their communities through various outreach programs.

5 Church Program Ideas to Help the Community

September 5, 2025

This article outlines five specific church programs, such as health screenings and care packages, that congregations can implement to uplift and strengthen their communities.

Church Giving Statistics for 2025: Who's Giving, When, and How Much?

November 19, 2024

This article provides key statistics on church giving trends in 2025, including donor demographics and giving patterns, to inform donors.

With Giving Down Again, Churches Wait on the Lord—and the ...

November 19, 2024

This report discusses current church donation trends, with over half of churches indicating higher giving in 2024 compared to 2023, offering insights into the financial landscape.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to church ministries and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate directly through this page to support various church ministries. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the church without any platform fees.

Is my donation to support local church outreach tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support local church outreach and other programs are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, and every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

What types of church community programs can my donation help support?

Your donation can help support a variety of church community programs, such as food pantries, special needs ministries, education, and fellowship activities. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the church to support these vital programs.

How can I donate to a church building fund securely through Zeffy?

You can donate to a church building fund using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, and 100% of your donation will go to the church.

I want to support church planting efforts. How do I know these nonprofits are legitimate?

Every nonprofit listed here that supports church planting efforts is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. Zeffy ensures that your donation goes directly to these verified organizations without taking any platform fees.

How will my donation help church food pantry programs?

Your donation will help provide food and essential supplies to those in need through church food pantry programs. Because Zeffy charges zero platform fees, your entire gift supports the church's mission to serve the community.

Are there church special needs ministries I can support through Zeffy?

Yes, you can support church special needs ministries through Zeffy. All donations made through Zeffy are tax-deductible, and you'll receive an automatic tax receipt.

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

