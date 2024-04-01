Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Supporting Faith Communities

Churches provide essential spiritual guidance, community support, and charitable services across the country. While religious giving remains strong, congregations rely on consistent donations from both dedicated major contributors and everyday members to sustain their missions and outreach programs.

$146.5 billion

Americans donated over $146 billion to religious organizations in 2024, making faith-based giving the largest category of charitable support in the United States.

70% from top donors

Just 10% of Christian donors provide approximately 70% of all church funding, highlighting the impact of both major gifts and broader congregation participation.

$2,848 average gift

The typical churchgoer contributed nearly $3,000 in 2022, demonstrating how individual commitments collectively sustain worship spaces, community programs, and outreach services.