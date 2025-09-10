Support Men's Health Research Through Verified Movember Nonprofits

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year!

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Men's Health Crisis

Men's health issues continue to create devastating impacts worldwide. Through Movember's focus on prostate cancer, mental health, and overall wellbeing, your support helps address the significant gaps in men's healthcare and provides vital resources for prevention, treatment, and support.

1.41 million cases

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers globally, affecting fathers, brothers, and friends in communities everywhere.

727,000 suicides annually

Every minute, somewhere in the world, a man dies by suicide, highlighting the urgent need for better mental health support and prevention.

40% more years lost

Men lose significantly more years of potential life compared to women, with many of these deaths being preventable through early intervention and care.

Movember
10 men’s health projects your donations funded in 2025

September 10, 2025

Details 10 projects funded by the Movember community, showcasing the impact of donations on men's mental health, prostate, and testicular cancer initiatives.

Movember brings awareness for men's health

October 30, 2025

Highlights Movember's role in funding over 1,300 health projects focused on early detection, cancer research, mental health support, and suicide prevention.

What is Movember and what's with the all the hairy faces?

November 03, 2025

Explains Movember as a global movement to raise awareness for men's health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health challenges.

Prince Harry joins Movember leaders to confront America’s men's health crisis

October 09, 2025

Reports on Prince Harry's engagement with Movember leaders, highlighting the ongoing crisis in men's health and Movember's approach to fostering connection through shared projects.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Movember and support men's health?

You can donate to Movember directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to men's health initiatives, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Is my Movember donation tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Movember and men's health are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What payment methods are accepted for my Movember donation?

You can donate to Movember using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

How do I know my Movember donation is going to a legitimate charity?

Every nonprofit listed on this page is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, ensuring your Movember donation supports legitimate and impactful men's health programs. Zeffy verifies each organization for your peace of mind.

Where does my Movember Foundation donation go?

Your donation supports a range of men's health initiatives, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer research. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these important programs.

Why should I donate through Zeffy to support Movember?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the Movember Foundation or other men's health charities. You'll also receive an automatic tax receipt and the assurance that you're donating to a verified nonprofit.

How can I be sure my donation to men's health is secure?

All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, ensuring your financial information is protected when you donate to support men's health.

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
