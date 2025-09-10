Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Men's Health Crisis

Men's health issues continue to create devastating impacts worldwide. Through Movember's focus on prostate cancer, mental health, and overall wellbeing, your support helps address the significant gaps in men's healthcare and provides vital resources for prevention, treatment, and support.

1.41 million cases

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers globally, affecting fathers, brothers, and friends in communities everywhere.

727,000 suicides annually

Every minute, somewhere in the world, a man dies by suicide, highlighting the urgent need for better mental health support and prevention.

40% more years lost

Men lose significantly more years of potential life compared to women, with many of these deaths being preventable through early intervention and care.