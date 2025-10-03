Donate to Sudan Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Sudan Crisis Update

Sudan is facing one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, with millions of families caught in a deepening crisis. As conflict continues to spread, communities are experiencing unprecedented levels of displacement, hunger, and loss, making immediate support critical to help vulnerable families survive.

24.6 million food insecure

Nearly half of Sudan's population lacks reliable access to food, putting millions of children and families at risk of malnutrition and related health complications.

12 million displaced

Families have been forced to flee their homes since April 2023, with 7.7 million internally displaced within Sudan—more than half of them children.

August 2024

Famine was officially confirmed in parts of Sudan, marking a catastrophic level of hunger that requires urgent humanitarian intervention to prevent further loss of life.