Donate to Sudan Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Support Sudanese refugees through verified nonprofits providing food, water, and medical care. 100% of your donation reaches those in need with no platform fees.
Sudan is facing one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, with millions of families caught in a deepening crisis. As conflict continues to spread, communities are experiencing unprecedented levels of displacement, hunger, and loss, making immediate support critical to help vulnerable families survive.
Nearly half of Sudan's population lacks reliable access to food, putting millions of children and families at risk of malnutrition and related health complications.
Families have been forced to flee their homes since April 2023, with 7.7 million internally displaced within Sudan—more than half of them children.
Famine was officially confirmed in parts of Sudan, marking a catastrophic level of hunger that requires urgent humanitarian intervention to prevent further loss of life.
November 3, 2025
Reports famine spreading to new regions, highlighting extreme hunger, malnutrition, and death, and the ongoing conflict's impact.
November 3, 2025
Details famine declaration in new regions, scale of food insecurity, and calls for ceasefire and aid access.
November 2, 2025
Details the worsening humanitarian situation after RSF takeover of El Fasher, highlighting dire needs and lack of aid.
October 30, 2025
Reports alleged mass killings at El-Fasher hospital by RSF, citing WHO, underscoring extreme violence.
October 3, 2025
Highlights UN warning of catastrophe in Darfur, blocked aid, hunger, disease, and sexual violence, detailing the crisis scale.
You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. We process your donation securely.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Sudan are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, which you can use for tax purposes. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit you choose to support Sudan. We are committed to transparency and maximizing the impact of your generosity.
Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing critical aid in Sudan. These organizations are working to provide food, water, medical care, and other essential services to those affected by the crisis.
You can help Sudan by donating to a verified nonprofit through Zeffy. All the organizations listed are actively involved in providing relief and support to those affected by the crisis in Sudan. Your contribution can make a significant impact.
The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to providing aid and support to Sudan. We've carefully vetted these organizations to ensure your donation reaches those who need it most. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission