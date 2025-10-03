Donate to Sudan Humanitarian Aid | Verified Relief Nonprofits

Sudan Crisis Update

Sudan is facing one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, with millions of families caught in a deepening crisis. As conflict continues to spread, communities are experiencing unprecedented levels of displacement, hunger, and loss, making immediate support critical to help vulnerable families survive.

24.6 million food insecure

Nearly half of Sudan's population lacks reliable access to food, putting millions of children and families at risk of malnutrition and related health complications.

12 million displaced

Families have been forced to flee their homes since April 2023, with 7.7 million internally displaced within Sudan—more than half of them children.

August 2024

Famine was officially confirmed in parts of Sudan, marking a catastrophic level of hunger that requires urgent humanitarian intervention to prevent further loss of life.

Latest news

Nearly 400,000 people are starving in Sudan, a new report finds

November 3, 2025

Reports famine spreading to new regions, highlighting extreme hunger, malnutrition, and death, and the ongoing conflict's impact.

Read more

Famine expands to two more regions in Sudan as world’s largest humanitarian crisis deepens

November 3, 2025

Details famine declaration in new regions, scale of food insecurity, and calls for ceasefire and aid access.

Read more

Humanitarian disaster worsens across Sudan after RSF takes over El Fasher

November 2, 2025

Details the worsening humanitarian situation after RSF takeover of El Fasher, highlighting dire needs and lack of aid.

Read more

RSF militia killed 460 people at el-Fasher hospital, says WHO

October 30, 2025

Reports alleged mass killings at El-Fasher hospital by RSF, citing WHO, underscoring extreme violence.

Read more

UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian crisis in Sudan’s Darfur

October 3, 2025

Highlights UN warning of catastrophe in Darfur, blocked aid, hunger, disease, and sexual violence, detailing the crisis scale.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Sudan relief efforts safely and ensure my contribution reaches those in need?

You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. We process your donation securely.

Are donations to the Sudan humanitarian aid efforts tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Sudan are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, which you can use for tax purposes. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to Sudan?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How does Zeffy ensure that 100% of my donation goes to the Sudan emergency appeal?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit you choose to support Sudan. We are committed to transparency and maximizing the impact of your generosity.

Where does my donation go when I support Sudan through this page?

Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing critical aid in Sudan. These organizations are working to provide food, water, medical care, and other essential services to those affected by the crisis.

How can I help Sudan through a Sudan relief fund?

You can help Sudan by donating to a verified nonprofit through Zeffy. All the organizations listed are actively involved in providing relief and support to those affected by the crisis in Sudan. Your contribution can make a significant impact.

What are the best charities for Sudan that I can support?

The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to providing aid and support to Sudan. We've carefully vetted these organizations to ensure your donation reaches those who need it most. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

