Donate to Lebanon Emergency Relief

Verified nonprofits only

Support medical aid and help Lebanese families in crisis through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to humanitarian aid with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Donate to Lebanon Emergency Relief

Verified nonprofits only

Support medical aid and help Lebanese families in crisis through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to humanitarian aid with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Lebanon Crisis Update

Lebanon faces compounding humanitarian challenges that affect millions of vulnerable people. With rising displacement, widespread food insecurity, and significant funding gaps, your support can help provide essential services to families caught in this ongoing crisis.

1.12 million displaced Syrians

Lebanon hosts over a million displaced Syrians, with 120,000 new arrivals since December 2024, creating urgent needs for shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.

23% face food insecurity

Nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population—1.24 million people—cannot access adequate nutrition, putting children and vulnerable adults at serious health risk.

$679.6 million funding gap

Humanitarian organizations need substantial funding in 2025 to maintain life-saving operations that provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to those most in need.

Lebanon Relief
Decorative

Lebanon Crisis Update

Lebanon faces compounding humanitarian challenges that affect millions of vulnerable people. With rising displacement, widespread food insecurity, and significant funding gaps, your support can help provide essential services to families caught in this ongoing crisis.

1.12 million displaced Syrians

Lebanon hosts over a million displaced Syrians, with 120,000 new arrivals since December 2024, creating urgent needs for shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.

23% face food insecurity

Nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population—1.24 million people—cannot access adequate nutrition, putting children and vulnerable adults at serious health risk.

$679.6 million funding gap

Humanitarian organizations need substantial funding in 2025 to maintain life-saving operations that provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to those most in need.

Lebanon Relief
Decorative

Latest news

Two killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

November 3, 2025

Reports on recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, indicating ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians.

Read more

Rebuilding Lives in Lebanon: USA for UNHCR and Embrace Relief USA Partner to Provide Hope Through Zakat-Eligible Assistance

October 2, 2025

Details a partnership providing cash-based assistance to displaced families in Lebanon, aiding their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Read more

Lebanon one year on: Uncertainty and growing needs

September 23, 2025

Highlights ongoing displacement and humanitarian needs in Lebanon one year after major escalations, despite a ceasefire.

Read more

Lebanon

September 30, 2025

Provides an overview of UNHCR's work in Lebanon, including refugee data and critical funding needs for humanitarian assistance.

Read more

Lebanon: Flash Update #65 - Escalation of hostilities in Lebanon, as of 28 March 2025

March 28, 2025

Details the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon as of March 2025, outlining humanitarian needs and response efforts.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Lebanon emergency relief safely?

You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. We process all donations securely.

Is my donation to Lebanon relief efforts tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Lebanon relief are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How will my donation support medical aid in Lebanon?

Your donation can help provide essential medical supplies, treatment, and support to those in need. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing aid on the ground.

What types of family assistance programs in Lebanon can I support through my donation?

You can support programs that provide food relief, shelter, and other essential services to Lebanese families in crisis. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your gift supports the full mission.

How can I help Lebanese families who have been displaced?

Your donation can provide shelter, food, and essential supplies to displaced families. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, and 100% goes to the nonprofit.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to Lebanon?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

How can I ensure my donation reaches children affected by the crisis in Lebanon?

Your donation will support programs providing food, shelter, medical care, and educational support to children. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping those in need.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.