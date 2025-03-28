Donate to Lebanon Emergency Relief

Support medical aid and help Lebanese families in crisis through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to humanitarian aid with no platform fees.
Support medical aid and help Lebanese families in crisis through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes to humanitarian aid with no platform fees.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Lebanon faces compounding humanitarian challenges that affect millions of vulnerable people. With rising displacement, widespread food insecurity, and significant funding gaps, your support can help provide essential services to families caught in this ongoing crisis.
Lebanon hosts over a million displaced Syrians, with 120,000 new arrivals since December 2024, creating urgent needs for shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.
Nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population—1.24 million people—cannot access adequate nutrition, putting children and vulnerable adults at serious health risk.
Humanitarian organizations need substantial funding in 2025 to maintain life-saving operations that provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to those most in need.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Lebanon faces compounding humanitarian challenges that affect millions of vulnerable people. With rising displacement, widespread food insecurity, and significant funding gaps, your support can help provide essential services to families caught in this ongoing crisis.
Lebanon hosts over a million displaced Syrians, with 120,000 new arrivals since December 2024, creating urgent needs for shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.
Nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population—1.24 million people—cannot access adequate nutrition, putting children and vulnerable adults at serious health risk.
Humanitarian organizations need substantial funding in 2025 to maintain life-saving operations that provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to those most in need.
November 3, 2025
Reports on recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, indicating ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians.
October 2, 2025
Details a partnership providing cash-based assistance to displaced families in Lebanon, aiding their recovery and rebuilding efforts.
September 23, 2025
Highlights ongoing displacement and humanitarian needs in Lebanon one year after major escalations, despite a ceasefire.
September 30, 2025
Provides an overview of UNHCR's work in Lebanon, including refugee data and critical funding needs for humanitarian assistance.
March 28, 2025
Details the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon as of March 2025, outlining humanitarian needs and response efforts.
You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. We process all donations securely.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Lebanon relief are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.
Your donation can help provide essential medical supplies, treatment, and support to those in need. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing aid on the ground.
You can support programs that provide food relief, shelter, and other essential services to Lebanese families in crisis. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your gift supports the full mission.
Your donation can provide shelter, food, and essential supplies to displaced families. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, and 100% goes to the nonprofit.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.
Your donation will support programs providing food, shelter, medical care, and educational support to children. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping those in need.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission