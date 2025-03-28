Donate to Lebanon Emergency Relief

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Lebanon Crisis Update

Lebanon faces compounding humanitarian challenges that affect millions of vulnerable people. With rising displacement, widespread food insecurity, and significant funding gaps, your support can help provide essential services to families caught in this ongoing crisis.

1.12 million displaced Syrians

Lebanon hosts over a million displaced Syrians, with 120,000 new arrivals since December 2024, creating urgent needs for shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.

23% face food insecurity

Nearly one-quarter of Lebanon's population—1.24 million people—cannot access adequate nutrition, putting children and vulnerable adults at serious health risk.

$679.6 million funding gap

Humanitarian organizations need substantial funding in 2025 to maintain life-saving operations that provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to those most in need.