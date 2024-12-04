Donate to Verified Nonprofits on Giving Tuesday 2025

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Global Giving Movement

Giving Tuesday has grown into a powerful day of global generosity, uniting millions in support of causes they care about. As this movement continues to break records each year, your participation helps fuel vital nonprofit work and creates meaningful community impact.

$3.6 billion in 24 hours

In 2024, Americans donated a record-breaking $3.6 billion during Giving Tuesday, demonstrating the collective power of individual generosity.

36.1 million participants

More people than ever joined the movement in 2024, with participation growing by over 2 million donors from the previous year.

$1 billion online milestone

2022 marked the first time online Giving Tuesday donations in the U.S. surpassed $1 billion, showing the growing digital impact of this global day of giving.