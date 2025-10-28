Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Why Lung Cancer Matters

Lung cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges worldwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually and millions globally. While treatment advances have led to encouraging declines in mortality rates, continued support for research, early detection, and patient care is crucial to build on this progress and help those facing this diagnosis.

218,893 new cases in 2022

More than 218,000 Americans were diagnosed with lung cancer in a single year, making it one of the most common serious cancer diagnoses in the United States.

1.8 million global deaths

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 cancer deaths globally according to the World Health Organization.

61% mortality decline since 1990

Thanks to reduced smoking rates and improved treatments, lung cancer death rates have fallen dramatically over three decades, showing how effective prevention and research can be.