Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Mental Health Crisis

Mental health challenges affect billions of people worldwide, from children to adults. With proper support and treatment, recovery and management are possible, but many still lack access to the care they need.

59.3 million U.S. adults

More than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, affecting families, workplaces, and communities across the country.

1.1 billion globally

Nearly one in every seven people worldwide experiences a mental disorder, making this a truly global health priority.

15% of adolescents

One in seven young people aged 10-19 faces a mental disorder during critical developmental years, shaping their future wellbeing.