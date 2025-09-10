Support HIV/AIDS Emergency Relief Through Verified Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support HIV/AIDS Emergency Relief Through Verified Nonprofits

Verified nonprofits only

Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

HIV/AIDS Today

HIV/AIDS continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing support and resources. While treatment access has improved, millions of people still need care, prevention services, and community support to manage this condition and prevent new infections.

40.8 million people living with HIV

In 2024, over 40 million individuals worldwide are managing HIV, many of whom rely on consistent access to life-saving medications and healthcare.

1.3 million new infections

Despite prevention efforts, more than a million people contracted HIV in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for expanded education and prevention programs.

630,000 AIDS-related deaths

Hundreds of thousands of lives are still lost annually to AIDS-related illnesses, particularly in regions where treatment access remains limited.

HIV/AIDS
Decorative

HIV/AIDS Today

HIV/AIDS continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing support and resources. While treatment access has improved, millions of people still need care, prevention services, and community support to manage this condition and prevent new infections.

40.8 million people living with HIV

In 2024, over 40 million individuals worldwide are managing HIV, many of whom rely on consistent access to life-saving medications and healthcare.

1.3 million new infections

Despite prevention efforts, more than a million people contracted HIV in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for expanded education and prevention programs.

630,000 AIDS-related deaths

Hundreds of thousands of lives are still lost annually to AIDS-related illnesses, particularly in regions where treatment access remains limited.

HIV/AIDS
Decorative

Latest news

Results Report 2025 - The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

September 10, 2025

This report details the Global Fund's progress in fighting HIV, TB, and malaria, highlighting 70 million lives saved and 25.6 million people on HIV treatment in 2024.

Read more

HIV/AIDS research has saved millions of lives globally and led to innovative advances in multiple diseases

October 27, 2025

HIV research has yielded millions of lives saved globally and led to breakthroughs in immunology, cancer, and vaccine development, demonstrating broad health benefits.

Read more

Time to innovate, not panic. Here’s how South Africa should plan for HIV without donor funding

October 24, 2025

This article discusses South Africa's strategy for sustainable HIV funding as donor support declines, emphasizing innovation and domestic resource mobilization.

Read more

Clashing GOP proposals throw HIV services into deep uncertainty

October 31, 2025

Proposed budget cuts in the US by GOP lawmakers create uncertainty for critical HIV services, potentially risking progress made in combating the epidemic.

Read more

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

September 24, 2025

A new HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, will become more affordable in over 100 low-income countries, significantly expanding access to this preventative tool.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to AIDS research and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate to AIDS research through any of the verified nonprofits listed on this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization, allowing them to focus on critical research and support programs without platform fees.

Which HIV/AIDS charities are the most effective?

The nonprofits listed on this page are all verified 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your donation goals.

Are donations to HIV/AIDS organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to these HIV/AIDS organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

How can I best support people living with HIV?

Your donation can help provide essential medical care, support services, and advocacy for people living with HIV. The nonprofits listed here offer a range of programs to improve the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

What payment methods are accepted for HIV/AIDS donations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

Where does my donation go when I donate to fight AIDS through Zeffy?

100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit you choose to support. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so your entire contribution supports their mission to fight AIDS.

How can I be sure my donation to an AIDS relief fund is secure?

When you donate through Zeffy, you can be confident that your donation is secure. We verify all nonprofits and process payments using secure, encrypted technology. Your gift will go directly to a trusted organization.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Donate to Indiana

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arkansas

Donate
Decorative
urgent

Donate to Arizona

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
Ukraine
Lebanon Relief
Yemen
Sudan
Palestine
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Movember
Community support
Veterans
Elderly Support
Religious/Faith-based
Community Support
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.