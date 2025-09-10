Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.
Your donation provides emergency financial assistance and housing support for people living with HIV/AIDS. 100% goes to verified nonprofits with no platform fees.
HIV/AIDS continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing support and resources. While treatment access has improved, millions of people still need care, prevention services, and community support to manage this condition and prevent new infections.
In 2024, over 40 million individuals worldwide are managing HIV, many of whom rely on consistent access to life-saving medications and healthcare.
Despite prevention efforts, more than a million people contracted HIV in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for expanded education and prevention programs.
Hundreds of thousands of lives are still lost annually to AIDS-related illnesses, particularly in regions where treatment access remains limited.
September 10, 2025
This report details the Global Fund's progress in fighting HIV, TB, and malaria, highlighting 70 million lives saved and 25.6 million people on HIV treatment in 2024.
October 27, 2025
HIV research has yielded millions of lives saved globally and led to breakthroughs in immunology, cancer, and vaccine development, demonstrating broad health benefits.
October 24, 2025
This article discusses South Africa's strategy for sustainable HIV funding as donor support declines, emphasizing innovation and domestic resource mobilization.
October 31, 2025
Proposed budget cuts in the US by GOP lawmakers create uncertainty for critical HIV services, potentially risking progress made in combating the epidemic.
September 24, 2025
A new HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, will become more affordable in over 100 low-income countries, significantly expanding access to this preventative tool.
