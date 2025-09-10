Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

HIV/AIDS Today

HIV/AIDS continues to affect millions of lives globally, requiring ongoing support and resources. While treatment access has improved, millions of people still need care, prevention services, and community support to manage this condition and prevent new infections.

40.8 million people living with HIV

In 2024, over 40 million individuals worldwide are managing HIV, many of whom rely on consistent access to life-saving medications and healthcare.

1.3 million new infections

Despite prevention efforts, more than a million people contracted HIV in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for expanded education and prevention programs.

630,000 AIDS-related deaths

Hundreds of thousands of lives are still lost annually to AIDS-related illnesses, particularly in regions where treatment access remains limited.