How can my donation support PTA enrichment programs?

Your donation can help fund a variety of PTA enrichment programs, such as arts and music programs, after-school activities, and student field trips. Through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the PTA, supporting these valuable educational experiences.

Will my donation help provide school supplies for students in need?

Yes, your contribution can help PTAs provide essential school supplies to students who may not be able to afford them. By donating through Zeffy, you ensure that 100% of your donation goes towards helping students get the resources they need to succeed.

Are donations to PTAs tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) PTAs are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

How can I help fund PTA family events?

Your donation can directly support PTA-organized family events that strengthen the school community. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the PTA, allowing them to create memorable and engaging experiences for students and their families.

Can my donation support PTA teacher appreciation efforts?

Absolutely! Your donation can help the PTA show appreciation for teachers through special events, gifts, and resources. Because Zeffy charges zero platform fees, your entire donation goes towards supporting our dedicated educators.

How does donating to local PTA fundraising through Zeffy work?

Donating through Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to the local PTA, without any platform fees deducted. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and your donation is processed securely.

Will my donation help support school teaching assistants?

Yes, your donation can help fund teaching assistant positions and provide them with necessary resources. By donating through Zeffy, you are directly supporting these valuable members of the educational team, as 100% of your donation goes to the PTA.