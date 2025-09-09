Your donation goes directly to verified school programs, funding classroom resources, teacher appreciation, and activities that help students thrive. 100% reaches the schools that need it most.
Parent-Teacher Associations create vital connections between families and schools while providing essential funding for educational resources. Your support helps bridge funding gaps and ensures all students have access to enriching programs, regardless of their school's neighborhood or economic status.
PTAs generate hundreds of millions in school funding each year, providing everything from classroom supplies to technology and enrichment programs.
Students at schools with active parent involvement through PTAs show measurably better academic performance and engagement.
The majority of school fundraising groups are concentrated in the wealthiest quarter of schools, creating an opportunity gap for students in less affluent communities.
National PTA's annual Back-to-School Week aims to inspire, support, and connect families, schools, and communities for the new academic year.
PR Newswire • September 09, 2025
National PTA issued a statement denouncing recent mass layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education, highlighting their concern for public school students and families.
National PTA • October 14, 2025
National PTA awarded over $1 million to support PTAs nationwide in areas like digital safety, healthy lifestyles, arts, and STEM programs.
National PTA • November 20, 2024
PTA highlights the critical work of educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, emphasizing the importance of supporting teachers.
National PTA • May 06, 2025
Your donation can help fund a variety of PTA enrichment programs, such as arts and music programs, after-school activities, and student field trips. Through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the PTA, supporting these valuable educational experiences.
Yes, your contribution can help PTAs provide essential school supplies to students who may not be able to afford them. By donating through Zeffy, you ensure that 100% of your donation goes towards helping students get the resources they need to succeed.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) PTAs are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.
Your donation can directly support PTA-organized family events that strengthen the school community. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the PTA, allowing them to create memorable and engaging experiences for students and their families.
Absolutely! Your donation can help the PTA show appreciation for teachers through special events, gifts, and resources. Because Zeffy charges zero platform fees, your entire donation goes towards supporting our dedicated educators.
Donating through Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to the local PTA, without any platform fees deducted. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and your donation is processed securely.
Yes, your donation can help fund teaching assistant positions and provide them with necessary resources. By donating through Zeffy, you are directly supporting these valuable members of the educational team, as 100% of your donation goes to the PTA.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
