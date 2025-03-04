Support Women Empowerment Through Verified Nonprofits

Donate to women's education, health, and leadership programs through trusted organizations. 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits making measurable impact.

Gender Equality Progress

While significant strides have been made in women's rights globally, critical funding and policy gaps remain. Your support helps accelerate progress toward gender equality by backing organizations working to implement protective legislation and create lasting change for women and girls worldwide.

$360 billion needed annually

Experts identify a substantial funding gap that must be filled each year to achieve meaningful gender equality around the world.

30 years of measurable progress

Three decades after the Beijing Declaration, detailed reviews show significant advancement in gender equality legislation across countries.

89% of governments taking action

The vast majority of countries worldwide have prioritized ending violence against women by implementing legal protections.

International Women’s Day
International Women's Day 2025 (8 March): "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."

March 8, 2025

UN Women announces the theme and key events for International Women's Day 2025, focusing on rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls.

Read more

International Women's Day 2025: How to Celebrate | Nonprofit Blog

March 4, 2025

This guide offers practical ways to celebrate International Women's Day, including fundraising ideas and highlighting charities, providing donors with actionable steps.

Read more

On IWD and beyond, support women-focused charities and their impactful work

September 27, 2025

This article highlights various women-focused charities and their work, encouraging donations to support gender equality initiatives beyond International Women's Day.

Read more

World leaders place women's empowerment and gender equality at the heart of multilateralism as UNGA80 High-level Week opens

September 23, 2025

World leaders committed to over 212 actions supporting gender equality at UNGA80, underscoring its importance in multilateralism and global progress.

Read more

New report warns that Afghanistan's education crisis threatens future of entire generation

October 16, 2025

A new report highlights the severe impact of Afghanistan's education crisis on girls and women, urging the reopening of educational institutions.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to International Women's Day charities safely?

You can donate to verified women's rights nonprofits directly through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees. Every nonprofit listed is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

Are donations to support women's rights tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support women's rights and girls' education are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation. Zeffy only works with verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

What kind of impact do International Women's Day donations have?

Donations made on International Women's Day can support a range of critical programs, from girls' education initiatives to women's shelters and legal aid. Your contribution helps these nonprofits advance gender equality and empower women and girls around the world.

What payment methods can I use to donate to charities for women?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely through Zeffy, and 100% of your donation will go directly to the nonprofit you choose.

How do I know the best charities for women are legitimate?

Every nonprofit listed on this page is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. Zeffy ensures that all organizations meet the necessary legal and financial standards, giving you confidence that your donation will be used responsibly to help women in need.

Where does my donation go when I support women's rights nonprofits through Zeffy?

100% of your donation goes directly to the women's rights nonprofit you choose. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports their mission to empower women and girls through various programs.

Can I donate to women's shelters through this page?

Yes, you can donate to women's shelters and other organizations supporting women in need through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful cause.

