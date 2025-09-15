Donate to Yemen Humanitarian Aid | Verified Crisis Relief

Support famine relief and help Yemeni families through trusted nonprofits. 100% of your donation reaches verified organizations with no fees, maximum impact.
Support famine relief and help Yemeni families through trusted nonprofits. 100% of your donation reaches verified organizations with no fees, maximum impact.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Yemen continues to face one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies. With millions of families struggling to access food, healthcare, and basic necessities, your support can help provide immediate relief to children and families caught in this protracted crisis.
Nearly two-thirds of Yemen's population requires humanitarian assistance just to meet their basic needs for survival.
Widespread hunger affects families across Yemen, with millions facing daily uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.
Children bear the heaviest burden of this crisis, with limited access to education, healthcare, and the nutrition needed for healthy development.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.
Yemen continues to face one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies. With millions of families struggling to access food, healthcare, and basic necessities, your support can help provide immediate relief to children and families caught in this protracted crisis.
Nearly two-thirds of Yemen's population requires humanitarian assistance just to meet their basic needs for survival.
Widespread hunger affects families across Yemen, with millions facing daily uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.
Children bear the heaviest burden of this crisis, with limited access to education, healthcare, and the nutrition needed for healthy development.
September 15, 2025
Reports on escalating hostilities, famine risks, and aid worker detentions, highlighting the interconnectedness of Yemen's crisis with regional volatility.
September 24, 2025
Details increased EU humanitarian aid to Yemen, emphasizing the severe food insecurity, malnutrition, and collapsing health system, and the need for unimpeded aid access.
October 23, 2025
Provides an overview of Yemen's ongoing humanitarian crisis, detailing the impact on children, including malnutrition, lack of services, and vulnerability to exploitation, and UNICEF's response.
October 27, 2025
Highlights the severe hunger crisis, with millions facing acute hunger and thousands at risk of famine, underscoring the urgent need for food assistance.
October 16, 2025
Details how years of conflict have devastated Yemen's economy and infrastructure, leading to widespread poverty and lack of essential services, and outlines Oxfam's work.
You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, so you can effectively support Yemen.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Yemen are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, which you can use for tax purposes.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring a safe transaction when you help Yemen.
Your donation will support critical needs such as food, water, medical care, and shelter for those affected by the crisis in Yemen. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing aid.
Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, and Zeffy processes all donations securely. We ensure that your donation reaches a legitimate organization dedicated to Yemen relief.
Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits working on the ground in Yemen, providing humanitarian aid and support to those affected by the ongoing crisis. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports the mission.
Yes, many of the nonprofits listed here focus on providing aid and support to children affected by the crisis in Yemen. Your donation will directly contribute to their well-being, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these organizations.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)
That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.
Zeffy is the only fundraising plateform that’s 100% free
— we cover all fees, so more dollars goes to your mission