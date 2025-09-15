Donate to Yemen Humanitarian Aid | Verified Crisis Relief

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Yemen Crisis: The Human Impact

Yemen continues to face one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies. With millions of families struggling to access food, healthcare, and basic necessities, your support can help provide immediate relief to children and families caught in this protracted crisis.

19.5 million in need

Nearly two-thirds of Yemen's population requires humanitarian assistance just to meet their basic needs for survival.

17.1 million food insecure

Widespread hunger affects families across Yemen, with millions facing daily uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.

13 million children affected

Children bear the heaviest burden of this crisis, with limited access to education, healthcare, and the nutrition needed for healthy development.