Donate to Yemen Humanitarian Aid | Verified Crisis Relief

Yemen Crisis: The Human Impact

Yemen continues to face one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies. With millions of families struggling to access food, healthcare, and basic necessities, your support can help provide immediate relief to children and families caught in this protracted crisis.

19.5 million in need

Nearly two-thirds of Yemen's population requires humanitarian assistance just to meet their basic needs for survival.

17.1 million food insecure

Widespread hunger affects families across Yemen, with millions facing daily uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.

13 million children affected

Children bear the heaviest burden of this crisis, with limited access to education, healthcare, and the nutrition needed for healthy development.

Latest news

Yemen: UN sounds alarm as famine, fighting and aid worker detentions exacerbate crisis

September 15, 2025

Reports on escalating hostilities, famine risks, and aid worker detentions, highlighting the interconnectedness of Yemen's crisis with regional volatility.

EU increases aid to Yemen amid escalating humanitarian crisis

September 24, 2025

Details increased EU humanitarian aid to Yemen, emphasizing the severe food insecurity, malnutrition, and collapsing health system, and the need for unimpeded aid access.

Yemen crisis

October 23, 2025

Provides an overview of Yemen's ongoing humanitarian crisis, detailing the impact on children, including malnutrition, lack of services, and vulnerability to exploitation, and UNICEF's response.

Yemen's Escalating Hunger Crisis: Nearly Half the Population Struggles to Find Enough Food

October 27, 2025

Highlights the severe hunger crisis, with millions facing acute hunger and thousands at risk of famine, underscoring the urgent need for food assistance.

Yemen | Oxfam International

October 16, 2025

Details how years of conflict have devastated Yemen's economy and infrastructure, leading to widespread poverty and lack of essential services, and outlines Oxfam's work.

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Yemen and ensure my contribution helps those in need?

You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, so you can effectively support Yemen.

Are donations to Yemen relief funds tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support Yemen are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, which you can use for tax purposes.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to Yemen?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring a safe transaction when you help Yemen.

How can I help Yemen's humanitarian crisis through donations?

Your donation will support critical needs such as food, water, medical care, and shelter for those affected by the crisis in Yemen. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits providing aid.

How do I know the Yemen relief fund is legitimate and my donation is safe?

Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, and Zeffy processes all donations securely. We ensure that your donation reaches a legitimate organization dedicated to Yemen relief.

Where does my donation go when I support Yemen through this page?

Your donation goes directly to verified nonprofits working on the ground in Yemen, providing humanitarian aid and support to those affected by the ongoing crisis. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift supports the mission.

Can I donate to help children in Yemen through this platform?

Yes, many of the nonprofits listed here focus on providing aid and support to children affected by the crisis in Yemen. Your donation will directly contribute to their well-being, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches these organizations.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
