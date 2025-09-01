Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Famine was officially confirmed in Gaza for the first time.

Childhood Cancer Facts

Every year, hundreds of thousands of children worldwide face cancer diagnoses, changing their lives and their families' lives forever. While treatment advances have improved survival rates significantly, childhood cancer remains a leading cause of death by disease in children, requiring continued research, support, and compassionate care.

400,000 children annually

Each year, approximately 400,000 children and adolescents worldwide develop cancer, affecting families across all countries and backgrounds.

15,000 U.S. diagnoses

In the United States alone, an estimated 15,000 children were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, each family facing unique medical, emotional, and financial challenges.

85% five-year survival rate

While survival rates have improved dramatically over decades, about 15% of children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. still don't survive beyond five years, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments.