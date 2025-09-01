Your donation goes 100% to verified nonprofits funding treatment, research, and family support with no platform fees. Make a trusted impact for children and families facing pediatric cancer.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of children worldwide face cancer diagnoses, changing their lives and their families' lives forever. While treatment advances have improved survival rates significantly, childhood cancer remains a leading cause of death by disease in children, requiring continued research, support, and compassionate care.
Each year, approximately 400,000 children and adolescents worldwide develop cancer, affecting families across all countries and backgrounds.
In the United States alone, an estimated 15,000 children were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, each family facing unique medical, emotional, and financial challenges.
While survival rates have improved dramatically over decades, about 15% of children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. still don't survive beyond five years, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments.
September 30, 2025
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is doubling funding for childhood cancer research, investing $100 million to accelerate AI-driven diagnostics and treatments.
September 1, 2025
Globally, 400,000 children are diagnosed annually, with 90% in low-income countries facing lower survival rates, highlighting significant global inequalities in care.
November 1, 2025
A new clinical trial is testing innovative therapies for pediatric solid tumors, offering hope for improved treatment outcomes for young patients with these challenging cancers.
September 25, 2025
Canadian children with cancer are losing access to certain clinical trials due to U.S. funding and policy shifts, impacting research opportunities and treatment options.
You can donate directly to pediatric cancer research through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their important work.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations fighting childhood cancer are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time easier.
This page features a curated list of verified nonprofits dedicated to pediatric cancer research. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these organizations, supporting their efforts to find new treatments and cures.
Many organizations provide support to families facing childhood cancer, including financial assistance, counseling, and other resources. By donating through Zeffy, you can be sure that your contribution will directly support these vital programs.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring a safe and convenient donation experience.
When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit you choose. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so your entire contribution supports their mission to fight childhood cancer.
Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations and uses secure payment processing to protect your information. You'll also receive an immediate donation receipt for your records.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
