How to Choose Donation Management Software (& Free Options to Simplify Fundraising)

Donation management software is a vital tool for organizations looking to navigate the complexities of fundraising. The right tools can streamline the donation process, strengthen donor relationships, and empower nonprofits to raise more. However, there are many donation management systems from which to choose.
Donation management software is an online tool designed to help organizations track and oversee donors and their gifts. Most donation management software features donation tracking, donor management, payment processing, reporting, and additional fundraising tools.
This software aims to streamline the donation process, from marketing and collecting donations to acknowledging and building donor relationships. There are excellent donor management software options for nonprofit organizations of every size.
While the terms are often used interchangeably, donation tracking and donor management are two distinct aspects of running your nonprofit.
Many nonprofits are desperate for donor management software solutions that don’t break the bank. When choosing software, several online tools let donors cover processing fees, but only Zeffy provides 100% free donor management and fundraising software tools that never charge a transaction or platform fee.
Nonprofits can use intuitive donor management software to track the success of fundraising efforts and monitor donor engagement, including:
Time is of the essence when it comes to nonprofit fundraising efforts. Many donor software tools automate ways to track supporters and personalize donor communications with:
Custom donation fields and data reports help organizations fill out donor records. These can help develop relationships with donors, including the opportunity to:
The ability to segment donors based on program interests, ability to pay, and campaigns or events that have received their support will increase donor retention. Custom reports and donor analytics that group donors based on the way they interact with your organization can be essential to building relationships based on data driven decisions.
Nonprofits rarely have their own IT staff, so finding an easy-to-use donation management software is necessary. Software companies that provide training increase the ability of organizations to customize and scale services to their needs.
Many platforms allow users to manually input and track in-kind (non-cash) and offline donations and let you do things like:
Most modern donation management software integrates seamlessly with popular fundraising tools such as email marketing platforms, event registration software, and CRM systems. These integrations help streamline donor communication, automate tasks, and provide a unified view of donor engagement across multiple channels.
Tools like Zeffy will account for recurring donations and track all the details you need to have thoughtful follow-up, personalized outreach, and track how donors give over time.
For many nonprofits, especially small to mid-sized ones, managing donors with traditional CRM tools can feel like fitting a square peg into a round hole. These platforms are often built for sales or corporate customer relationships, not the nuanced and heart-centered work of nurturing donor support with a lean team that usually has way more on their plates than just donor management.
Tracking donations, segmenting donor lists, generating receipts, and sending timely thank-yous are important priorities, but you might find that even the fanciest of CRM tools isn’t built for nonprofits.
You may find yourself dealing with the headache of:
Nonprofits also need to track more than dollars and transactions. The best data to improve fundraising approaches and relationship building is based on donor intent, campaign history, giving frequency, and engagement levels.
Unfortunately, traditional CRMs like Salesforce or HubSpot can’t consistently deliver on these critical data points in the same simple way as dedicated donation management software can.
As you dive into donation management software options, it's only natural that you might run into the budget conversation. Do you need to pay to get results? Does free mean a lack of features? Is there a truly free option, or will hidden fees creep in anyway?
We’re here to help clear the air.
A robust donation management platform might sound nice, but if it leaves you with more stress to get things set up, complicated features that aren’t user-friendly for beginners, and paying for features you don’t use, is it the best solution?
Let’s compare :
For smaller teams or those just beginning to scale, these tools can feel overwhelming or misaligned with your actual day-to-day needs, making a solution like Zeffy a great place to start and grow with.
Zeffy is the only 100% free donation management software for nonprofits. The user-friendly platform helps small to mid-sized organizations collect donations with recurring giving, peer-to-peer campaigns, event registration, raffle tickets, product sales, and customized donation pages.
100% free for all features, including payment processing. No hidden fees.
"Zeffy is incredibly easy to use. We have a lot of operational constraints that make it difficult for us to learn new platforms, and Zeffy has proven to be very intuitive. Plus, it's free, which makes a huge difference in providing health mental health education and resources to our community." - Penaaz S.
