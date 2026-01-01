Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

What's the best free platform to sell fundraiser tickets?

Zeffy is the only ticketing platform built for nonprofits that's 100% free — no platform fees, no transaction fees, ever. Every dollar you raise goes to your mission.

Can I customize my nonprofit event tickets with Zeffy?

Yes! Add your own ticket names, prices, descriptions, logos, banners, and more — all with our simple ticket editor.

Do tickets have numbers or assigned seating?

All Zeffy tickets come numbered automatically. You can also add seat or table assignments in the ticket descriptions if you need them.

Can I offer group or VIP fundraiser tickets?

Absolutely! Create as many ticket types as you want, including group packages or special VIP options that help you raise more.