FEATURE

Create and Sell Fundraiser Tickets — 100% Free

Design custom event tickets, accept payments online or in person, and check in guests with scannable QR codes — all without paying a single fee.

100% free forever.
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Create fundraiser tickets in a breeze.

STEP 1

Set up your event and tickets.

Create your event page and customize ticket types, pricing, and quantities — including general admission, group, or VIP options.

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STEP 2

Customize the look and feel.

Add your logo, banner image, and event details. Every ticket is professionally formatted and automatically numbered.

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STEP 3

Start selling — online or in person.

Zeffy supports online payments and lets you track offline sales too. All tickets are sent by email with scannable QR codes.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 4

Check in guests with ease.

At the door, use Zeffy’s built-in QR scanner to check in attendees quickly — no spreadsheets or extra tools needed.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 1

Set up your event and tickets.

Create your event page and customize ticket types, pricing, and quantities — including general admission, group, or VIP options.

STEP 2

Customize the look and feel.

Add your logo, banner image, and event details. Every ticket is professionally formatted and automatically numbered.

STEP 3

Start selling — online or in person.

Zeffy supports online payments and lets you track offline sales too. All tickets are sent by email with scannable QR codes.

STEP 4

Check in guests with ease.

At the door, use Zeffy’s built-in QR scanner to check in attendees quickly — no spreadsheets or extra tools needed.

100% free forever.
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Tips to get the most out of your fundraiser tickets.

What's the best free platform to sell fundraiser tickets?

Zeffy is the only ticketing platform built for nonprofits that's 100% free — no platform fees, no transaction fees, ever. Every dollar you raise goes to your mission.

Can I customize my nonprofit event tickets with Zeffy?

Yes! Add your own ticket names, prices, descriptions, logos, banners, and more — all with our simple ticket editor.

Do tickets have numbers or assigned seating?

All Zeffy tickets come numbered automatically. You can also add seat or table assignments in the ticket descriptions if you need them.

Can I offer group or VIP fundraiser tickets?

Absolutely! Create as many ticket types as you want, including group packages or special VIP options that help you raise more.

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Sell Fundraiser Tickets for Free with Zeffy

Unlimited ticket types (VIP, general admission, group, etc.)

Mobile-friendly checkout experience

Custom branding: logos, banners, ticket descriptions

Real-time reporting and sales tracking

Online and offline payment support

Email confirmations sent instantly to ticket buyers

Automatic ticket numbering and QR codes

Zero platform or transaction fees — ever

Guest check-in with QR scan

A simple, zero-fee ticketing system built for nonprofits.

Set ticket quantity limits

Sell tickets for free
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Sell Fundraiser Tickets for Free with Zeffy

Whether you're hosting a gala, school fundraiser, or local concert, Zeffy gives you everything you need to create and sell tickets — with zero fees cutting into your revenue.

Explore Zeffy’s Free Ticketing Features

Supporting your fundraising efforts from start to finish

Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Ticketing

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donations

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

eCommerce

Diversify your fundraising by opening an online store for your nonprofit.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Raffles & lotteries

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Auction

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Memberships

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donor management

Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.

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100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting nonprofits for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

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How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
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