Keep 100% of your food bank’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Food Banks, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Food Banks

How Zeffy helps Food Banks raise money

Food Banks use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly meal support club to community cookbook sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Monthly Meal Support Club

Invite donors to commit to a monthly gift that provides ongoing meal kits to families in need—building reliable support and community trust.

Holiday Food Drive Campaign

Launch a seasonal drive with a custom form to collect cash gifts that translate directly into high-impact food purchases during peak demand.

Hunger Heroes Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages and compete to see who can raise the most for your food bank.

Community Supper Night

Host a ticketed dinner event where local chefs donate their time—sell tickets online, track RSVPs, and engage donors in person.

Harvest Raffle for Hunger Relief

Partner with local businesses for prize donations and sell raffle tickets online to generate excitement and raise funds without overhead costs.

Community Cookbook & Merch Store

Open an online store selling a community-sourced cookbook, branded tote bags, and aprons—100% of proceeds feed families in your service area.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your food bank raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🍲 5,000 nutritious meals

So no family goes to bed hungry tonight

🥦 Farm-fresh produce for 100 families

Delivering healthy fruits and veggies to promote wellness

🚚 One mobile pantry outreach

Bringing vital groceries directly to underserved neighborhoods

👶 Baby essentials bundles for 50 infants

Ensuring newborns have formula, diapers, and care basics

🌽 Nutrition education workshops for 200 participants

Teaching families to cook healthy meals on a budget

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Food Banks

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Food Banks

🍉 Watermelon Selfie Drive

Supporters snap selfies enjoying healthy summer snacks, tag with #SnackAgainstHunger and donate to provide melon shares to families in need.

🌞 Summer Snack Pack Challenge

Donors pledge to sponsor daily snack packs for kids all summer, sharing progress online to inspire friends and fund vital weekend nutrition.

🚲 Ride Against Hunger

Participants register for a fun community bike ride; entry fees directly fund meal deliveries and raise awareness for local food bank needs.

🏖️ Beachside Meal Kit Sale

Sell curated picnic meal kits at beach pop-ups or online; every kit sold feeds families through our food bank summer outreach.

🍴 Chef’s Summer Supper

Local chefs lead an outdoor tasting event featuring meals made from rescued ingredients; ticket sales support food bank operations.

🌭 Grill & Give Backyard BBQ

Host a neighborhood BBQ with ticketed entry, games and raffles; all proceeds boost summer meal programs at your food bank.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Food Banks fundraising ideas

Top grants for Food Banks in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your food bank. These options are a great place to start.

HAH Resiliency and Infrastructure Grants

Harvest Against Hunger

Up to $100,000

Supports critical infrastructure projects to strengthen King County's regional food system, with applications open through July 31, 2025.

Apply now

Spark Good Local Grants

Walmart Foundation

Not specified in snippet

Provides funding to local nonprofits with application windows including May 1âJul. 15, 2025, and Aug. 1âOct. 15, 2025.

Apply now

Resiliency Grants

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Anticipated $10-250K (subject to change)

Provides flexible funding to hunger relief organizations, with the fifth round anticipated in spring 2025 for an agreement period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

Apply now

Apply now

Find more food bank grants

Top companies that donate to Food Banks in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your food bank’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations through Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Feeding America

Partners with corporations, foundations, and individuals to provide food assistance.

Get in touch

Central California Food Bank

Supports a network of non-profit agencies.

Get in touch

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Empowers communities through access to nutritious food

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Banks? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Banks! We don’t charge platform fees or processing fees, meaning every dollar goes straight to fighting hunger. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who support our goal of keeping your donations undisturbed. There’s truly no catch.

Can Food Banks use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Food Banks can use Zeffy to receive various types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring contributions, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. There are no fees, so every meal provided is thanks to generous donors, not lost to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Banks run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Food Banks can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed charity events, and set up recurring donations. It’s designed to streamline your efforts so you can focus on feeding those in need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Banks?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free platform for Food Banks. No hidden costs, no processing fees—just more money for groceries, meals, and support. By choosing Zeffy, you’re ensuring every dollar your donors give translates directly into food and resources for your community.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

