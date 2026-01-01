Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Banks? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Banks! We don’t charge platform fees or processing fees, meaning every dollar goes straight to fighting hunger. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who support our goal of keeping your donations undisturbed. There’s truly no catch.

Can Food Banks use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Food Banks can use Zeffy to receive various types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring contributions, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. There are no fees, so every meal provided is thanks to generous donors, not lost to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Banks run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Food Banks can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed charity events, and set up recurring donations. It’s designed to streamline your efforts so you can focus on feeding those in need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Banks?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free platform for Food Banks. No hidden costs, no processing fees—just more money for groceries, meals, and support. By choosing Zeffy, you’re ensuring every dollar your donors give translates directly into food and resources for your community.