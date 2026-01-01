data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Meal Support Club
Invite donors to commit to a monthly gift that provides ongoing meal kits to families in need—building reliable support and community trust.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Holiday Food Drive Campaign
Launch a seasonal drive with a custom form to collect cash gifts that translate directly into high-impact food purchases during peak demand.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Hunger Heroes Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages and compete to see who can raise the most for your food bank.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Community Supper Night
Host a ticketed dinner event where local chefs donate their time—sell tickets online, track RSVPs, and engage donors in person.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Harvest Raffle for Hunger Relief
Partner with local businesses for prize donations and sell raffle tickets online to generate excitement and raise funds without overhead costs.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Community Cookbook & Merch Store
Open an online store selling a community-sourced cookbook, branded tote bags, and aprons—100% of proceeds feed families in your service area.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🍲 5,000 nutritious meals
So no family goes to bed hungry tonight
🥦 Farm-fresh produce for 100 families
Delivering healthy fruits and veggies to promote wellness
🚚 One mobile pantry outreach
Bringing vital groceries directly to underserved neighborhoods
👶 Baby essentials bundles for 50 infants
Ensuring newborns have formula, diapers, and care basics
🌽 Nutrition education workshops for 200 participants
Teaching families to cook healthy meals on a budget
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Food Banks
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Food Banks
🍉 Watermelon Selfie Drive
Supporters snap selfies enjoying healthy summer snacks, tag with #SnackAgainstHunger and donate to provide melon shares to families in need.
🌞 Summer Snack Pack Challenge
Donors pledge to sponsor daily snack packs for kids all summer, sharing progress online to inspire friends and fund vital weekend nutrition.
🚲 Ride Against Hunger
Participants register for a fun community bike ride; entry fees directly fund meal deliveries and raise awareness for local food bank needs.
🏖️ Beachside Meal Kit Sale
Sell curated picnic meal kits at beach pop-ups or online; every kit sold feeds families through our food bank summer outreach.
🍴 Chef’s Summer Supper
Local chefs lead an outdoor tasting event featuring meals made from rescued ingredients; ticket sales support food bank operations.
🌭 Grill & Give Backyard BBQ
Host a neighborhood BBQ with ticketed entry, games and raffles; all proceeds boost summer meal programs at your food bank.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Food Banks fundraising ideas
Top grants for Food Banks in 2025
HAH Resiliency and Infrastructure Grants
Harvest Against Hunger
Up to $100,000
Supports critical infrastructure projects to strengthen King County's regional food system, with applications open through July 31, 2025.
Spark Good Local Grants
Walmart Foundation
Not specified in snippet
Provides funding to local nonprofits with application windows including May 1âJul. 15, 2025, and Aug. 1âOct. 15, 2025.
Resiliency Grants
Washington State Department of Agriculture
Anticipated $10-250K (subject to change)
Provides flexible funding to hunger relief organizations, with the fifth round anticipated in spring 2025 for an agreement period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
Top companies that donate to Food Banks in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through Spark Good programs
Feeding America
Partners with corporations, foundations, and individuals to provide food assistance.
Central California Food Bank
Supports a network of non-profit agencies.
Gleaners Community Food Bank
Empowers communities through access to nutritious food
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Banks? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Banks! We don’t charge platform fees or processing fees, meaning every dollar goes straight to fighting hunger. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who support our goal of keeping your donations undisturbed. There’s truly no catch.
Can Food Banks use Zeffy to collect specific donations?
Absolutely! Food Banks can use Zeffy to receive various types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring contributions, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. There are no fees, so every meal provided is thanks to generous donors, not lost to fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Banks run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Food Banks can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed charity events, and set up recurring donations. It’s designed to streamline your efforts so you can focus on feeding those in need.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Banks?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free platform for Food Banks. No hidden costs, no processing fees—just more money for groceries, meals, and support. By choosing Zeffy, you’re ensuring every dollar your donors give translates directly into food and resources for your community.