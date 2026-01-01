FEATURE

Free customizable donation page

Turn website visitors into commited donors with an optimized donation page. Start collecting donations 100% fee-free.

100% free forever.
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Set up your donation page in minutes

STEP 1

Create your free Zeffy account

Head to our sign up page and fill your organization information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.

Sign up for free

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 2

Design a page donors can't resist

Use our best in class template, write compelling title and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.

Start your nonprofitSign up for free

STEP 3

Collect donations anywhere.

Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay App for in-person donations at events.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 4

Receive 100% of the money.

You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We never charged a cent to nonprofits, and we never will.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 1

Create your free Zeffy account

Head to our sign up page and fill your organization information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.

Sign up for free

STEP 2

Design a page donors can't resist

Use our best in class template, write compelling title and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.

STEP 3

Collect donations anywhere.

Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay App for in-person donations at events.

STEP 4

Receive 100% of the money.

You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We never charged a cent to nonprofits, and we never will.

100% free forever.
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How to maximize donations on your fundraising page

Where can I sign up to create a donation page for free?

Ready to start fundraising? Sign up to create your free Zeffy account! It only takes a minute to get started, and you can build your donation page right away. No credit card needed—ever.

Does Zeffy really charge zero fees on donations?

Yes—100% true! When someone gives $100 through Zeffy, your nonprofit gets the full $100. We're the only fundraising platform that passes 100% of every donation to your organization. We cover all transaction fees thanks to optional contributions from donors who believe in our mission of helping nonprofits like yours.

How do I get started with Zeffy's donation page tool?

Creating your first donation page is simple! After signing up, go to your Zeffy dashboard and click "Create a Donation Form." From there, you can add your own images, suggest donation amounts, and create a thank-you message. Our drag-and-drop builder makes it easy—no tech skills needed.

How fast will I receive donations made through the page?

Your donations are processed quickly, and funds go to your bank account weekly. You'll get notifications for each donation, so you can track your progress in real time.

Can I create multiple donation pages for different campaigns?

Yes! You can create as many donation forms as you need—each one customized for a specific campaign, event, or fundraising appeal. This makes it easy to track donations separately and tailor your message for each audience.

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A simple, zero-fee fundraising experience for your donors.

Customize your donation page

Send request via email

Create an unlimited number of pages

Create a confirmation page

Mobile-friendly donation experience

Monitor and improve your page

Add enticing calls to action

Accept all payments type

Easily share your donation link

... and more + it's all 100% free!

Start fundraising - It's free forever
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Your Donation Page Is Just the Beginning

Zeffy helps you collect donations, track your impact, and grow your mission—all without losing a penny to fees. Our 100% free platform puts every dollar where it belongs: with your cause.

Explore Zeffy’s Online Donation Tools

Supporting your fundraising efforts from start to finish

Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Ticketing

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donations

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

eCommerce

Diversify your fundraising by opening an online store for your nonprofit.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Raffles & lotteries

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Auction

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Memberships

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

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Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donor management

Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.

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100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting nonprofits for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

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How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
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