STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our sign up page and fill your organization information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Design a page donors can't resist
Use our best in class template, write compelling title and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.
STEP 3
Collect donations anywhere.
Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay App for in-person donations at events.
STEP 4
Receive 100% of the money.
You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We never charged a cent to nonprofits, and we never will.
STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our sign up page and fill your organization information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Design a page donors can't resist
Use our best in class template, write compelling title and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.
STEP 3
Collect donations anywhere.
Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay App for in-person donations at events.
STEP 4
Receive 100% of the money.
You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We never charged a cent to nonprofits, and we never will.