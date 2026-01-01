FEATURE

Automated Donation Receipts — Free, Instant & Tax-Compliant

Save time and stay compliant. Zeffy sends donation and tax receipts instantly, without any manual work — and it’s 100% free.

100% free forever.
Decorative

How to automatically generate donation receipts with Zeffy

STEP 1

Enable receipts on your donation forms.

Turn donation receipts on or off per form — including donation pages, event tickets, and product sales — with one simple toggle.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 2

Customize and automate the experience.

Zeffy automatically emails tax-compliant receipts to your donors. You can customize them with your logo, thank-you note, and campaign-specific messaging.

Start your nonprofitSign up for free

STEP 3

Edit, cancel, or resend anytime.

Need to fix a typo or resend to a new email? No problem. Receipts are easy to manage, with no back-end hassle.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 1

Enable receipts on your donation forms.

Turn donation receipts on or off per form — including donation pages, event tickets, and product sales — with one simple toggle.

STEP 2

Customize and automate the experience.

Zeffy automatically emails tax-compliant receipts to your donors. You can customize them with your logo, thank-you note, and campaign-specific messaging.

STEP 3

Edit, cancel, or resend anytime.

Need to fix a typo or resend to a new email? No problem. Receipts are easy to manage, with no back-end hassle.

100% free forever.
Decorative

Tips to get the most out of your donation receipts

What’s the difference between a donation receipt and a tax receipt?

Donation receipts are the thank-you messages your donors get right after they give. They confirm the gift and show your appreciation.
Tax receipts include all the legal details donors need for tax deductions, like your nonprofit's EIN and confirmation that no goods or services were provided.
With Zeffy, you can automatically send both types of receipts, perfectly formatted to meet IRS and CRA standards.

How does Zeffy handle receipts for recurring donations?

Zeffy automatically sends a new, tax-compliant receipt each time a recurring donation is processed. This gives your donors a complete record of every contribution — making tax season smoother and reinforcing their ongoing impact.

Are Zeffy’s tax receipts IRS and CRA compliant? What’s included?

Yes! Zeffy’s tax receipts meet all IRS (U.S.) and CRA (Canada) requirements. Each receipt includes the donor’s name, donation amount, date of the gift, and your nonprofit’s information — everything needed for accurate tax filing and peace of mind.

Can I customize my donation receipts?

Yes! You can make your receipts match your nonprofit's unique voice and style. Add your logo, write heartfelt thank-you messages, and include other important information that connects donors to your mission.

How do receipts work for offline donations?

You can easily record cash, checks, and other offline gifts in Zeffy. Once you enter these donations, Zeffy generates proper receipts for your offline donors too—making sure everyone gets the acknowledgment they deserve.

Decorative

Automated Receipts Are Just the Beginning

Instantly send tax-compliant receipts

Record offline donations and send receipts

Customize logos, thank-yous, and messaging

Edit, cancel, or resend any time

Include EIN and charitable gift details (IRS & CRA compliant)

100% free, with no platform or transaction fees

Automatically send receipts for recurring donations

A simple, zero-fee receipting experience for nonprofits.

Generate partial receipts for tickets or memberships

And more!

Collect donations for free
Decorative

Automated Receipts Are Just the Beginning

Zeffy’s free online donation platform helps you collect more and keep more — with 0% fees on everything from donations to ticketing to tax receipts.

Explore Zeffy’s Online Donation Tools

Supporting your fundraising efforts from start to finish

Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Ticketing

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donations

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

eCommerce

Diversify your fundraising by opening an online store for your nonprofit.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Raffles & lotteries

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Auction

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Memberships

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Learn more
Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Donor management

Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.

Learn more

100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting nonprofits for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >