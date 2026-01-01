STEP 1
Enable receipts on your donation forms.
Turn donation receipts on or off per form — including donation pages, event tickets, and product sales — with one simple toggle.
STEP 2
Customize and automate the experience.
Zeffy automatically emails tax-compliant receipts to your donors. You can customize them with your logo, thank-you note, and campaign-specific messaging.
STEP 3
Edit, cancel, or resend anytime.
Need to fix a typo or resend to a new email? No problem. Receipts are easy to manage, with no back-end hassle.
STEP 1
Enable receipts on your donation forms.
Turn donation receipts on or off per form — including donation pages, event tickets, and product sales — with one simple toggle.
STEP 2
Customize and automate the experience.
Zeffy automatically emails tax-compliant receipts to your donors. You can customize them with your logo, thank-you note, and campaign-specific messaging.
STEP 3
Edit, cancel, or resend anytime.
Need to fix a typo or resend to a new email? No problem. Receipts are easy to manage, with no back-end hassle.