Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

What’s the difference between a donation receipt and a tax receipt?

Donation receipts are the thank-you messages your donors get right after they give. They confirm the gift and show your appreciation.

Tax receipts include all the legal details donors need for tax deductions, like your nonprofit's EIN and confirmation that no goods or services were provided.

With Zeffy, you can automatically send both types of receipts, perfectly formatted to meet IRS and CRA standards.

How does Zeffy handle receipts for recurring donations?

Zeffy automatically sends a new, tax-compliant receipt each time a recurring donation is processed. This gives your donors a complete record of every contribution — making tax season smoother and reinforcing their ongoing impact.

Are Zeffy’s tax receipts IRS and CRA compliant? What’s included?

Yes! Zeffy’s tax receipts meet all IRS (U.S.) and CRA (Canada) requirements. Each receipt includes the donor’s name, donation amount, date of the gift, and your nonprofit’s information — everything needed for accurate tax filing and peace of mind.

Can I customize my donation receipts?

Yes! You can make your receipts match your nonprofit's unique voice and style. Add your logo, write heartfelt thank-you messages, and include other important information that connects donors to your mission.

How do receipts work for offline donations?

You can easily record cash, checks, and other offline gifts in Zeffy. Once you enter these donations, Zeffy generates proper receipts for your offline donors too—making sure everyone gets the acknowledgment they deserve.