Keep 100% of your church’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Churches, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Churches

Zero-fee fundraising for Churches

How Zeffy helps Churches raise money

Churches use Zeffy to fund everything from weekly tithe club to church spirit store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Weekly Tithe Club

Automate weekly or monthly tithes to ensure steady, predictable giving and simplify your bookkeeping—completely fee-free.

Kick Off Sanctuary Renovation Drive

Create a dedicated campaign to fund your renovation or expansion project with a customized donation form that tracks gifts and progress in real time.

Power Up Global Mission Relay

Empower congregants to build personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for overseas mission trips, multiplying your reach and impact.

Plan a Harvest Festival Benefit Dinner

Sell tickets online for your fall dinner and fellowship night, streamline RSVPs, and collect attendee info—all without processing fees.

Run a Spring Raffle Night

Offer raffle tickets for themed gift baskets or experiences to engage members and raise funds for youth ministry programs effortlessly.

Open Your Church Spirit Store

Launch an online store stocked with branded apparel, books, and ministry materials to boost community pride and generate ongoing revenue.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your church raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🚌 A community outreach trip for 50 neighbors

Bring hope and practical help right where it’s needed most

🎤 Two public worship concerts

Invite your whole town to experience joy and unity through music

📗 200 new Bible study guides

Equip every member for deeper discipleship and spiritual growth

🍲 Five weeks of free dinners

Nourish both body and soul for families facing food insecurity

👶 Nursery care staffing for three months

Ensure our littlest worshippers feel safe, loved, and valued

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Churches

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Churches

🌭 Summer Grill & Give

Host a church cookout with games and a suggested donation for entry, building fellowship while funding outreach projects.

🍦 Ice Cream Fellowship

Invite neighbors for an ice cream social on the church lawn. Include donation jars and raffle tickets for youth mission trip support.

🎶 Virtual Praise Party

Live-stream a worship concert with local musicians. Viewers give via chat links and share invites to boost donations.

🏖️ Beach Sunset Service

Hold an evening worship on the beach with a free picnic. Guests donate toward community programs under the sunset skies.

🚣‍♀️ Paddle for Prayer

Organize a paddleboard prayer session on a local lake. Rent boards, invite donors to sponsor each paddler for church missions.

🎒 Backpack Blessings Drive

Gather school supplies and pack backpacks for kids in need. Sponsors cover costs and write notes of encouragement.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Churches fundraising ideas

Top grants for Churches in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your church. These options are a great place to start.

Kingdom Advancing Grant

Brotherhood Mutual Foundation

$4,000 to $35,000

Supports church programs in the continental U.S. that introduce people to Jesus or strengthen their relationship with Jesus, are innovative, sustainable, and replicable. Decisions by July 31, 2025.

NYS Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services Funding

New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services

N/A

No specific grant details found for July 2025 or upcoming months. This is a general information portal for funding opportunities.

Mardag Foundation Grants

Mardag Foundation

Varies

The Mardag Foundation is transitioning its grantmaking in 2025 and will not have an open application round. Only invited organizations will be eligible for transitional grants.

Charles & Jack Fund for LGBTQ+ Advancement

Community Foundation of Louisville

Varies

The Charles & Jack Fund for LGBTQ+ Advancement supports organizations serving queer youth in Metro Louisville or Kentucky. Applications are open through July 28, 2025.

Find more church grants

Top companies that donate to Churches in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your church’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits, including churches, through its Spark Good programs, which offer local grants, customer round-up donations, registries for needed items, and opportunities to request space outside Walmart facilities for fundraising and awareness.

Elevated Faith

Donates a portion of its profits to Christian organizations worldwide, partnering with groups like God Behind Bars, Embrace Grace, and Bridge of Hope.

Target

Provides grants to eligible nonprofit organizations that focus on local communities, which can include churches engaged in community-based programs.

Johnson & Johnson

Supports various community-based programs through its corporate giving, focusing on health and well-being, which may include initiatives run by churches that align with these goals.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Churches? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for churches! We charge no platform fees, no processing fees, and there are absolutely no hidden costs. This is made possible by optional tips from donors who appreciate the mission of helping churches like yours keep every dollar raised. No catch!

Can Churches use Zeffy to collect tithes?

Absolutely! Churches can use Zeffy to collect tithes, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. Every dollar given goes directly to supporting your church's mission and community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Churches run with Zeffy?

Churches can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Run peer-to-peer fundraisers where parishioners inspire each other to give, host ticketed events like concerts or dinners, and set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising vision, Zeffy provides the tools you need to make it happen without losing a penny to fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Churches?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for churches. While other platforms might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or add hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. This means more funds go directly to where they're needed most — your congregation and community initiatives.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

