Zero-fee fundraising for Churches

🌭 Summer Grill & Give

Host a church cookout with games and a suggested donation for entry, building fellowship while funding outreach projects.

‍

🍦 Ice Cream Fellowship

Invite neighbors for an ice cream social on the church lawn. Include donation jars and raffle tickets for youth mission trip support.

‍

🎶 Virtual Praise Party

Live-stream a worship concert with local musicians. Viewers give via chat links and share invites to boost donations.

‍

🏖️ Beach Sunset Service

Hold an evening worship on the beach with a free picnic. Guests donate toward community programs under the sunset skies.

‍

🚣‍♀️ Paddle for Prayer

Organize a paddleboard prayer session on a local lake. Rent boards, invite donors to sponsor each paddler for church missions.

‍

🎒 Backpack Blessings Drive

Gather school supplies and pack backpacks for kids in need. Sponsors cover costs and write notes of encouragement.

‍