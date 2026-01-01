Zero-fee fundraising for Animal Shelters

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Kick Off an Emergency Vet Care Drive
Create a dedicated donation form for urgent medical cases, letting supporters give quickly to cover vet bills and save lives.
Launch a Sponsor-a-Pet Program
Encourage donors to commit monthly gifts to cover ongoing care and sheltering costs for individual animals in need.
Host a Walk for Whiskers Fundraiser
Enable participants to create personal pages and gather pledges per mile walked, boosting community engagement and donor outreach.
Sell Tickets to a Paws & Pints Fundraiser
Organize an evening at a local brewpub with adoptable pets, selling tickets in advance to cover costs and raise funds for the shelter.
Run a Spring Pet Raffle
Sell raffle tickets online for pet-themed prize baskets or gift certificates, driving excitement and small-dollar contributions.
Open a Pawsome Merch Shop
Offer branded T-shirts, mugs, and pet accessories online to expand outreach and earn revenue with zero platform fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐶 50 spay/neuter surgeries
To reduce pet overpopulation and save lives in your community
🐱 100 health checks, vaccines, and microchips
Ensuring every feline gets a healthy start to find a loving home
🐾 125 adoption kits
Complete with leashes, bowls, and care guides to help pets settle into their new families
🎾 Enrichment toys and supplies for 250 animals
Reducing stress and boosting well-being while they wait for adoption
🏥 Emergency medical fund for 5 pets
Providing life-saving treatment to animals in urgent need
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Animal Shelters
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Animal Shelters
🐶 Splash & Save Dog Wash
Invite volunteers to wash pups at the shelter in a fun outdoor event, raising donations and boosting community engagement.
📸 #SummerPaws Photo Contest
Supporters pay a small entry fee to share their pet’s summer selfies; public voting raises funds and spreads the shelter’s mission.
🍦 Pup-sicle Social
Host an outdoor puppy-friendly ice cream event, sell treats and raffle baskets to raise funds while keeping pups cool.
🧘 Pet Yoga Sunset Stretch
Partner with a local yogi for a sunset pet yoga class—ticket sales support the shelter and create pet-friendly relaxation.
🎨 Paw Print Paint Night
Guests help pets create paw-print art on canvas; art pieces are sold or auctioned for shelter support and a creative keepsake.
💻 Virtual Foster Spotlight Drive
Host a week-long livestream showcasing foster pets with donation goals that unlock fun on-screen challenges for hosts.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Animal Shelters fundraising ideas
Top grants for Animal Shelters in 2025
PEDIGREE Foundation Grant Cycle
PEDIGREE Foundation
Up to $100,000 (DOGS RULE.â¢ Grant) or $10,000â$15,000 (Program Development Grants)
Supports animal shelters and rescues with programs like foster, transport, and behavior, with an application deadline of April 13, 2025.
2025 ASPCA Research Grants
ASPCA
Up to $50,000 (depending on research area)
Funds high-quality research across various disciplines to benefit animals, with proposals accepted from May 15 to July 31, 2025.
SpotOn Gives 2025
SpotOn
Four $20,000 grants and four $5,000 runner-up grants
Supports animal welfare nonprofits, with a focus on canine welfare, accepting applications from July 9 to August 11, 2025.
2025 Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Not specified
Applications open at 10 am EST on July 7, 2025, for their grant program supporting conservation efforts.
Top companies that donate to Animal Shelters in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up programs, and registries.
PetSmart Charities
Funds animal welfare organizations and shelters across North America.
Hartz Mountain
Donates pet products, such as puppy pads and flea products, to organizations like United Pet Fund, which then distributes them to shelters and rescues.
Blue Buffalo
Partners with organizations like United Pet Fund to provide resources to animals in need.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Animal Shelters? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for animal shelters! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to let animal shelters like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!
Can Animal Shelters use Zeffy to collect adoption fees or donations?
Absolutely! Animal shelters can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, receive general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to support the animals in your care.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Animal Shelters run with Zeffy?
Animal shelters can run various fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events like adoption drives or galas, and establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Animal Shelters?
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for animal shelters. While other platforms may claim to be free but have hidden fees, we ensure every cent you raise goes directly to your cause. This means more resources for the animals you support and increased trust from your donors.