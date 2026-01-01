Zero-fee fundraising for Schools

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch a Back-to-School Supplies Drive
Raise funds to purchase essential school supplies for every student through a simple online donation form. Speed up collection and make it easy for parents and community members to contribute.
Establish a Classroom Champions Program
Secure ongoing support for individual classrooms by inviting donors to set up small monthly gifts. Recurring donations give teachers a predictable budget for supplies and enrichment all year long.
Host a Peer-to-Peer Fun Run
Engage students, families, and alumni in a community fun run where each participant raises funds through their own page. Peer-to-peer fundraising sparks friendly competition and broadens your donor base.
Sell Tickets to the Spring Arts Showcase
Manage ticket sales for school plays, choir concerts, or art exhibitions in one place. Online ticketing streamlines check-in, tracks attendance, and maximizes event revenue.
Run a Senior Class Raffle
Boost funds for the graduating class with an engaging online raffle. Sell digital tickets fee-free and automate winner selection to support prom, caps, gowns, and yearbook costs.
Open a School Spirit Online Store
Offer custom-printed apparel, accessories, and gear year-round with zero platform fees. An online store makes it easy for families and supporters to show their pride and support programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎒 50 backpacks stocked with supplies
Ensure every student starts the year prepared and confident
🔬 20 complete science lab kits
Spark curiosity with hands-on experiments and STEM learning
🎨 Art materials for 100 workshops
Nurture creativity and self-expression through guided projects
🚌 Two full-class field trips
Provide experiential learning and real-world exploration
📚 500 new library books
Expand reading options and foster a lifelong love of literacy
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Schools
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Schools
☀️ Summer Reading Relay
Supporters pledge per page or hour read by students; participants log reading online, boosting literacy and raising funds for new library resources.
🏖️ Beach Clean & Learn
Community beach cleanup paired with pop-up STEM workshops; participants fundraise via registration, enhancing programs and environmental education.
🍋 Community Lemonade Fest
Students run lemonade stands at local spots; community enjoys refreshing drinks, with proceeds funding classroom supplies and school events.
🚲 Bike-a-Thon for Books
Cyclists gather pledges per mile to pedal a scenic route; funds support new book purchases while riders promote literacy at rest stops.
💻 Virtual Talent Showcase
Students and alumni perform in a live-streamed talent show; viewers buy virtual tickets and donate, fostering school spirit and raising funds.
🎨 Chalk the Campus
Artists chalk murals on campus walkways; sponsors bid on squares, transforming sidewalks into art while funding school improvements.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Schools fundraising ideas
Top grants for Schools in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program, Cohort 21, Competitive
New Jersey Department of Education
Not specified
Supports community learning centers for academic enrichment and other activities; application due June 26, 2025.
Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (84.129Q)
U.S. Department of Education
Up to $150,000
Provides funding for programs supporting individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing; currently open.
Individuals Who Are Blind or Have Low Vision (84.129P)
U.S. Department of Education
Up to $175,000
Provides funding for programs supporting individuals who are blind or have low vision; currently open.
Top companies that donate to Schools in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Target
Supports accredited schools and nonprofits through grants, community engagement funds, and gift card donations
DonorsChoose
Supports public school teachers by connecting donors with classroom project needs
State Farm
Matches contributions to schools and universities as part of their education and safety nonprofit support
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Schools? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help schools like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?
Absolutely! Schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your alumni donate goes directly to supporting your school's mission and students.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Schools run with Zeffy?
Schools can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where students and parents raise money together, sell tickets to your next school event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Schools?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for schools. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your classrooms, programs, and students, exactly where it belongs.