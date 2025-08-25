Best Nonprofit Ticketing Software for Small Teams: Affordable, Easy-to-Use Options (2025 Guide)

Ticketing for fundraising events can feel overwhelming for small nonprofit teams and volunteers to manage. Right now, you may be juggling multiple tools, navigating complex ticket setup and check-in workflows, or manually handling tasks to avoid the high fees that most ticketing tools charge.
The truth is, the right ticketing software should simplify your life, not drain your funds, and you have options. In this guide, we’ll compare the best nonprofit ticketing software, focusing on ease of use, transparent pricing, mobile-friendly workflows, and support for both online and in-person sales that make all the difference.
Whether you're hosting a gala, community festival, or neighborhood fundraiser, we've got you covered to help you raise more while stressing (and paying) less. And if you’re a small nonprofit on the hunt for a 100% free ticketing platform that’s purpose-built for your needs, Zeffy is the top option, and you can get set up in minutes.
We’ll dive into Zeffy’s zero-fee ticketing model and explore a range of other low-fee options to provide a comprehensive view and help you make the best choice for your team and events.
Nonprofits relying on the fundraising potential of an event are looking at ticket sales not only as a way to manage attendance, but to create a smooth experience for guests and predict profit. After all, the number of tickets you sell ahead of time will reveal your budget for the event and provide a glimpse into the total amount you’ll raise for your cause.
That’s why there’s no time for high processing fees or clunky ticketing workflows that chip away at your hard-earned donations and stretch your already limited resources. You shouldn’t have to settle, and neither should the attendees who are excited to support you but may be turned off by a challenging or unprofessional ticket purchasing experience.
Technology can be your best friend, but it shouldn’t drain your budget with hidden fees or feel too complicated for a team member to pick up and use as you plan your fundraising events. The right online ticket sales software for nonprofits helps maximize the amount raised, streamline tasks, and create a seamless experience that fosters essential trust among your supporters, whether they purchase tickets in advance or at the door.
When every dollar and every minute count, your ticketing platform needs to work with you. We’ve rounded up several options below that do just that. But first, let’s talk about the only truly free ticketing tool that understands what small nonprofits need to succeed.
Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform built specifically to support small nonprofit teams and volunteer-led organizations. Whether you're planning a gala, fun run, raffle night, or community workshop, Zeffy makes it easy to sell tickets, collect donations, and manage guest check-in, all at no cost (yes- that means zero fees!).
Unlike other “free” platforms, Zeffy never charges you later if donors don’t tip because you’ll never pay a dime, no matter what. Instead, Zeffy is funded by optional donor tips, making it truly free for the nonprofit every time.
Before Zeffy, YWCA Lethbridge used Eventbrite for ticketing and PayPal as a payment processor. That left them paying both ticketing and processing fees of almost 10% in total, which was taken from their fundraising totals and was simply unsustainable for a smaller nonprofit.
Tired of spending meaningful donations on fees, they were determined to find free software for nonprofits that works for their event needs. YWCA Lethbridge started small with a bands and brunch event using Zeffy's free ticketing tool to sell tickets to their event. Today, they use Zeffy to accept donations on their website, manage their volunteers, and organize and sell tickets to their annual Royal Gala.
The result? The YWCA has already saved over $ 1,000 in platform and transaction fees—and they're just getting warmed up.
“Being able to set up events and have people register and buy tickets through Zeffy is a luxury we never had until now. The ease with which it operates is a huge time-saving benefit for our fundraising committee.” — Karen M., small nonprofit fundraiser
How is it free? Donors have the optional choice to leave a tip for Zeffy during checkout. Plenty do, which covers operating costs, so nonprofits never pay a dime. And unlike other platforms that claim to be “free”, you will never be charged a surprise fee in the case that your donors don’t tip.
To see why Zeffy stands apart, we have broken down the 10 best ticketing software options and compared them side by side below.
Eventbrite is a well-known ticketing platform with a strong marketing reach, although it’s not specifically built for nonprofits. For a small nonprofit looking to invest in expanding their community to Eventbrite’s existing audience, this is a good one to consider.
Attendees are charged a 3.7% + $1.79 service fee per ticket, while nonprofits pay a 2.9% payment processing fee per order.
Donorbox is a fundraising event platform with customized ticketing forms. The tools support nonprofits who are needing more intricate ticketing workflows and may have a larger team or budget to dedicate to their events strategy.
Nonprofits will pay a platform fee of 2.95% and 3.95% and a processing fee of 2.2% + $0.49 per transaction—plus upgrade costs for features.
GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) is geared toward mid-to-large nonprofits, with robust security and CRM integrations but may be a consideration if you’re ready to make a large investment in your events strategy. The features create a standout attendee experience for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, but be prepared for a price tag that matches that value.
Nonprofits will need a custom quote, but pricing generally starts at $299 per month. There is also a transaction fee of 2.9% + $0.30.
Ticketstripe is a simple ticketing solution for nonprofits who use Stripe as a payment processor. Teams can use simple check-in tools and focus on the ticketing portion, although flexibility may be limited.
Nonprofits can enjoy reduced pricing of 1.5% + 50¢ per ticket sold. For small nonprofits starting out, this can add up but may be worth it if your event is larger and you budget for fees in your planning.
Kindful (part of Bloomerang) is a ticketing software that is part of a broader donor management system. Because of that, nonprofits looking for in-depth data tracking as part of their fundraisers and events might consider Kindful.
Nonprofit pricing is not openly disclosed on the Kindful website, however platform fees and transaction fees will apply.
Silent Auction Pro is a ticketing tool that specializes in auction-heavy events to help nonprofits raise money. If you want to invest in auctions this may be a good ticketing solution to consider, knowing there is limited functionality outside of that.
Nonprofits will need to pay a platform fee that starts at $449 per year and increases as you need to use more features, which can impact scalability. There is also a 2.9% processing fee per transaction.
Accelevents is a ticketing platform known for it’s enterprise-level features and deep integrations. Some small nonprofits may be ready to invest a decent amount to get highly specialized features that bring their events to life and connect various tools together for a seamless experience.
Nonprofits pay between $250 and $1500 per event in addition to processing fees. This is a big consideration as you plan ahead, but may be a strong investment if your event is complex in nature and you have staff to manage the many moving parts.
Ticketbud is a ticketing platform that sticks to a simple checkout experience and offers quick payouts. Nonprofits can get daily, weekly, or monthly payouts to see donations faster.
Your attendees need to pay 1.75% + $0.99 in platform fees, while nonprofits pay 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees. Attendee fees can potentially damage trust in the process that all money intended to go to your cause is in fact benefiting your organization vs. your event software.
SimpleTix is a ticketing software ideal for museums or galleries hosting events with timed entry. While not built specifically for nonprofits, some organizations in the arts or education may find it helpful to run their entertainment events.
Nonprofits will need to pay $0.25 per ticket sold on-site, while online ticket sales will incur a fee of $0.79 plus 2%. This is a lower fee in comparison to other tools, if the arts use case is something you’re looking to get specialty tools for.
When you’re juggling outreach, administrative, or board duties on top of event planning, the last thing you need is a clunky or confusing ticketing software that only slows down the whole process. We want to help you feel supported, like you can truly rely on the tools you have to sell tickets with ease, maintaining a secure and consistent process for you and your attendees.
Here are the must-have features that grassroots nonprofits benefit from most to help their small teams move quickly, present themselves well, and protect every dollar raised.
Most platforms take 3-8% of your ticket sales in fees—money that should fund your programs instead of enriching platform companies.
Choose ticketing software that charges $0 in fees so every ticket sale goes directly to your mission. When you're already stretching every dollar, losing hundreds to platform fees isn't just expensive—it's painful.
Long check-in lines frustrate attendees while overwhelmed volunteers struggle with paper lists and cash boxes.
Look for QR code scanning that lets any volunteer check people in instantly using their smartphone. No training required, no complicated systems—just point, scan, and welcome your supporters.
You lose sales when people can't buy tickets online, but handling cash and cards at events creates headaches for volunteer teams.
The right platform offers seamless online sales plus mobile card readers for instant day-of purchases. Your volunteers can focus on hospitality instead of fumbling with payment processing.
Complex checkout processes lose supporters, and most ticketing platforms miss opportunities to turn ticket buyers into donors.
Choose software with one-click purchasing and optional donation prompts that let supporters easily give extra without separate transactions. Every ticket becomes a potential major gift.
Growing organizations shouldn't get hit with upgrade fees or limits just when they need flexibility most.
Look for platforms that offer unlimited ticket types, group sales, early bird pricing, and member discounts without charging extra fees. Your ticketing software should grow with your impact, not limit it.
Many ticketing platforms offer the standard general admission option, but nonprofits may need options to bring their fundraiser to life in a way that works for them and their community. Consider table seating at a gala, group tickets for families or teams, complimentary sponsor tickets when working with corporate partners, discounts for specific nonprofit members or loyal donors, and early-bird rates to build momentum.
Additionally, many nonprofits will add a peer-to-peer fundraising option for events like a 5K race, which helps them raise more and gives attendees the opportunity to tie their participation to donations from their network. Flexible options in your ticketing software will help you cover all bases for today’s events, and the events you’ll expand into in years to come.
First impressions matter, whether someone is new to your organization or your existing donors are purchasing tickets for the first event they’ll attend of yours to deepen that relationship. If the checkout process is full of glitches, lacking information, or malfunctioning on a mobile device you risk losing out on the ticket sale and maybe the continued interest of that individual.
Look for features that reinforce donor trust such as:
Small nonprofits are often forced to choose between tools that are affordable and tools that are actually effective. Most ticketing platforms eat into fundraising event totals with per-ticket fees, processing costs, or required upgrades.
Zeffy is different. We don’t want to see you raise $10,000 only to take home $8,000 after fees are deducted, get surprised with charges when donors don’t opt to cover fees, or face charges every time you need to use new features to scale over time.
That’s why we are proud to be the only zero-fee (100% free) ticketing and donation platform built specifically for nonprofits with no hidden costs, ever. More than 10,000 nonprofits already use Zeffy to sell tickets, accept donations, and run their fundraising events without sacrificing any of the dollars they’ve worked hard to raise.