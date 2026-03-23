Top Free Eventbrite Alternatives (2026): Keep Every Dollar You Raise

Every $100 ticket sold on Eventbrite can cost you up to $10 in fees. For small nonprofits, that's $10 less for your programs, $10 less for your community, $10 less for your mission.
If you're running a grassroots nonprofit with volunteers juggling multiple roles, watching 5-10% of your fundraising disappear to platform fees probably keeps you up at night. You're already stretched thin, working with limited budgets, and every dollar matters when you're trying to change lives in your community.
You didn't sign up for nonprofit work to become an expert in payment processing fees. You just want simple, affordable tools that help you raise money without losing money. The good news? Platforms exist that charge zero fees and are built specifically for nonprofits like yours.
This guide compares 7 real alternatives to Eventbrite with transparent pricing, honest pros and cons, and exactly how much money you'll save.
Still not sure how much you could be saving by switching to Zeffy? Calculate the exact amount of money you’re losing to Eventbrite with our free calculator:
Zeffy is the only true free Eventbrite alternative that charges $0 in fees to nonprofits — and is fee-free. While competitors claim to be "nonprofit-friendly," they still take 3-8% of your donations. Zeffy, on the other hand, lets you keep 100% of your donations—so they can go directly toward funding your mission.
Example: When you raise $5,000 with Zeffy, you keep $5,000. With other platforms, you lose $300-400.
Based on 50 tickets at $100 each. Actual costs vary by ticket volume and pricing.
Best for: Any nonprofit that wants to keep every donation dollar
Zeffy is the only truly free event management platform built specifically for nonprofits. While other platforms claim to be "nonprofit-friendly," Zeffy actually delivers on the promise of zero fees.
Key Features:
Pricing: Truly free—Zeffy operates on optional donor contributions with no hidden or monthly fees
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❌ Cons:
Real Success Story: YWCA Lethbridge saved $1,189 in fees on their Annual Royal Gala by switching to Zeffy. Since adopting the platform, they've raised $23,792 while avoiding thousands in fees they previously paid to other platforms.
Fee Savings Calculator: If you typically raise $10,000 annually through events, Eventbrite costs you $670+ per year. Zeffy saves you $670+ annually.
Best for: Nonprofits prioritizing visual branding
Another Eventbrite competitor, Splash, is an event registration and marketing platform that can help manage your event pages—offline or online.
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Pricing:
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"Splash makes event landing page building easy, efficient and innovative. It saves our team time since we don't need to go through developers to build a site, you can do it yourself. The platform also offers our business with the tools to create and promote edgy and innovative sites for our events." — Verified Reviewer
Cost Reality: "Free" tier still costs ~$165 on a $5,000 event due to processing fees.
Best for: Simple events with straightforward ticketing needs
When it comes to Eventbrite alternatives for nonprofits, few can claim to be built on transparency. TicketSpice is different.
Key Features:
Pricing:
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"We needed a ticketing system for a large event that we took over last year. It needed to be something easy for me to set up and easy for our registrants to use. TicketSpice did not disappoint. It was easy to set up, and even when I encounter something I can't figure out, their customer service responds within minutes." - Sue
Cost Reality: $194 in fees on a $5,000 event (50 tickets × $0.99 + processing fees).
The Dearborn Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that supports innovative educational practices in Dearborn, Michigan, switched from PayPal to Zeffy to help funnel more money to their mission.
The result? Since using Zeffy, the foundation has raised $56K+ and saved $2.8K+ in fees—money that has gone directly back to supporting students and teachers instead of being absorbed by processing costs. Read the full case study →
Best for: Nonprofits already using JotForm for other purposes
JotForm is a great "out-of-the-box solution" and prides itself on having an incredibly easy user interface that integrates into your existing business platforms and apps.
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"The platform boasts a user-friendly drag-and-drop builder, extensive integrations with over 100 apps, and customizable templates. Advanced features like conditional logic, calculations, and payment integrations make it a powerful tool for various applications." — Juarez M.
Cost Reality: $204+ on a $5,000 event (monthly fee + processing fees).
True Blue—a nonprofit focused on empowering young people to attend college—used a variety of platforms, including Eventbrite. But the fees were overwhelming to them.
The organization switched to Zeffy and raised $48K+ and saved $2.4K+ in their first year—savings that immediately translated into rent payments, student meals, and tuition assistance. Read the full case study →
“With these savings, we can pay rent, feed students, and cover outstanding balances. Every bit of savings goes straight to supporting our students.” —Tiombé O’Rourke
Best for: Membership-based nonprofits needing CRM integration
WildApricot is, first and foremost, donor membership software. Although it offers event management features, it isn't as comprehensive or user-friendly as some of the sites like Eventbrite we've mentioned.
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Pricing:
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"WildApricot makes it easy to process registrations for events, dues payments, and store purchases in addition to being a website. It is very easy to use. There are user groups that you can join to get help from other users. Also, it is very easy to create a manual invoice for things that I might need a product for or a registration. There is also an app for administrators which is super convenient when to try to look up open invoices, etc. when away from the office." — - Melissa M.
Cost Reality: Monthly fees + $165 processing fees on a $5,000 event.
Best for: Nonprofits hosting only webinars and virtual education
GoTo Webinar is a huge online event and communication company specializing in webinar planning and hosting software.
Key Features:
Pricing: Based on attendee volume (custom quote required)
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"With GoTo Webinar, we can schedule live events for our prospective customers and conduct events with easy-to-use software which also allows us to take up questions from viewers. We can also keep track of how many internal and external viewers are attending the live event and monitor engagement." — - Verified User
Better Option: Use Zeffy's free virtual event tools for fundraising webinars.
Best for: Large nonprofits hosting conferences or professional events
Whova has an impressive roster of organizations that trust it to help them deliver an unforgettable experience on various event pages.
Key Features:
Pricing: Custom quote only (must request a demo)
✅ Pros:
❌ Cons:
"The 'Attendees' portion of the app, specifically the 'Browse Attendees by: RECOMMENDED' feature as it identifies and groups attendees along tags such as 'town of origin', 'professional associations', and especially 'INTERESTS', which was a wonderfully pleasant surprise as I have pretty specific interests and hobbies that I learned were shared by other attendees. This made it VERY easy to connect as a common interest and icebreaker was already established between us. Great feature!" — - Enrico G.
Cost Reality: Likely $500+ for small nonprofits, plus processing fees.
Nonprofits are switching from Eventbrite because they need:
That's exactly why Zeffy exists. We eliminate the fees that add up fast, provide the all-in-one tools that replace your spreadsheets, and offer features tailored specifically for grassroots organizations—all at zero cost.
Every day you stay on Eventbrite or other fee-charging platforms, you're giving away money that could fund your mission. Whether it's $50 from a small bake sale or $1,500 from your annual gala, those fees add up to real impact you're losing.
Your nonprofit deserves better than "the best we can do is charge you less." You deserve a platform built specifically for organizations that can't afford to waste money on fees—one that understands every dollar matters when you're changing lives in your community.
Volunteer-run nonprofits lose up to 10% of every ticket sale to fees. Compare the best free and simple event registration platforms built for small teams and the only zero-fee option.
New to fundraising? This complete 8-step guide helps nonprofits plan events with confidence. Download your free planning kit and discover how to boost donations—without hidden fees.
Compare nonprofit ticketing platforms that cut fees and make check-in easy. See why Zeffy is the only 100% free ticketing solution for small nonprofit teams.