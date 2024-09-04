14 Best Fundraising Software for Nonprofits (free & paid) in 2024

14 best fundraising software for nonprofits

1. Zeffy - The free fundraising software for nonprofit

2. Classy - Best for feature access

3. DonorPerfect - Best for donor management

4. QGiv - Best for flexible fundraising

5. GoFundMe - Best for crowdfunding

6. Bloomerang - Best for donor retention

7. Fundly - Best for fundraising solution for social media fundraising

8. DonorBox - Best for recurring donations

9. CauseVox - Best for P2P fundraising campaigns

10. Blackbaud - Best for scalability

11. BetterWorld- Best for raffles

12. OneCause- Best for event fundraising

13. Fundrazr - Best for fundraising software for schools

14. Charity Auctions Today - Best fundraising software for auctions

‍

What is a fundraising software?

‍Fundraising software is a type of technology designed to assist nonprofits and charities in efficiently managing and executing their fundraising efforts.

Most donation software streamlines various aspects of the fundraising process to help nonprofit organizations make the greatest impact.

‍

Though every fundraising software is different, most help organizations with:

‍Donor management: Tools for maintaining a database of donors, including contact information, donation history, and communication preferences. Donor management can help nonprofits find new donors and retain existing donors.

Online donation processing: Secure and user-friendly interfaces to collect donations online, with customizable donation forms or online donation pages that can be embedded on a website.

Campaign management: Functionality for creating, organizing, and tracking fundraising campaigns, events, and initiatives. This includes peer-to-peer and peer fundraising pages, crowdfunding, and more.

Custom reports and analytics: Reporting tools that provide insights into donation trends, campaign performance, and other relevant metrics.

Communication and marketing: Features for communicating with donors through email campaigns, newsletters, and other channels like social media (or even direct mail).

Event management: Tools to plan, manage, and promote fundraising events, including ticketing, registration, and tracking attendee participation.

‍

‍

What to look for in fundraising software for nonprofits

Choosing the platform is a crucial decision for nonprofits. When shopping around for the best online fundraising software options your organization, consider whether the platform offers some of these features:

Event and ticketing tools: For a lot of organizations, events—like galas and auctions —are pretty essential to fundraising for nonprofits. Great nonprofit fundraising too often has tools for running events and selling tickets.

Customizable donation forms: Nonprofits should be able to add their brand logos, colors, and fonts to their donation forms. Plus, the forms should accept multiple payment methods, send automated receipts, and integrate with a CRM.



Customer support: It’s inevitable that a nonprofit will face some challenges when fundraising. Great donation software offers unlimited and free customer support to help when you’re in a pinch.



Donor management: Your chosen fundraising tool should offer filtering and segmentation, easy contact importing and exporting, and custom list creation for emailing.



P2P campaigns: Peer-to-peer fundraising is a powerful way to expand your reach and bring more donations through the door. Your chosen nonprofit fundraising tools should include team and fundraising pages, gamification tools, and easy reporting.



User-friendliness: Clunky and hard-to-navigate software is tiresome for busy organizations. Make sure that your donation software is simple and easy to use.



Cost: Be sure to choose a platform that works for your budget—most nonprofit fundraising software solutions charge platform, processing, and even monthly and annual fees. Some—like Zeffy—are 100% free.



Security: Nonprofits not only handle their own confidential information, but they’re often privy to donor information, too. Select an online fundraising software software that's secure and trustworthy option to collect online donations.



Integrations: Check for compatibility and integration capabilities with other tools your organization uses, such as CRM systems, email marketing platforms, or accounting software to streamline workflows and data management.



Recurring giving: Regular giving is crucial for nonprofit stability, long-term planning, and donor retention. Your fundraising platform should offer options for donors to give however often they’d like.

Flexible giving: Your donation pages should offer a matching gift option or matching gift programs or an integration with matching gift software like double the donation.



Extra bells and whistles: The best online fundraising softwares offers lots of extra tools and gadgets, so you never have to leave the platform. Consider using a solution that offers online raffle software, membership management, and even an online store for nonprofits.

‍

‍

What are the benefits of fundraising software?

It’s often easy to think a solid fundraising team full of change-makers can keep track of donations and donor information on a spreadsheet. But in truth, handling campaigns, donor information, and more, by hand makes the information prone to error, and quite limited.

Online fundraising software, on the other hand, helps organizations with:

‍

Efficiency and automation

Nonprofit fundraising software streamlines and automates various aspects of the fundraising process, from the ability to collect donations to donor management, saving time and reducing administrative burdens.

Plus, the best online fundraising solutions often offer event registration forms, the ability to process matching gifts, and organize prospect research.

‍

‍

Increased reach

Online fundraising platforms enable organizations to reach more donors. Supporters can easily share campaigns on social media, via email, and sometimes even through text, expanding the reach of fundraising efforts beyond traditional networks.

‍

Accessibility

Robust fundraising software provides a convenient and accessible way for donors to contribute and for you to raise money. Online donation forms, mobile-friendly interfaces, and various payment options make it easier for people to support causes from anywhere, at any time.

Plus, online fundraising software creates an accessible database for your nonprofit staff to share and house important information.

‍

Compliance and reporting

Fundraising software helps organizations comply with relevant regulations and provides features for generating reports required for auditing, transparency, and accountability.

If any of this sounds overwhelming or complex, we just released a guide to finding the ideal fundraising consultant for nonprofits.

‍

The best fundraising software solutions at a glance

‍

Fundraising software Best for Best feature Price G2 rating Zeffy All fundraising activities 100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee) 100% free 4.9/5 Classy Feature access Robust event management Custom quote required 4.4/5 DonorPerfect Donor management Donor data collection Custom quote required, starting at $99/month 4.4/5 QGiv Flexible fundraising Customizable forms and event capabilities $0 - $259/month and up to $0.95 - 4.95% in processing fees 4.7/5 GoFundMe Crowdfunding Easy social sharing Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees 4.6/5 Bloomerang Donor retention CRM $79–$1299+ /month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30 4.7/5 Fundly Social media fundraising Peer-to-peer fundraising 0% platform fee, 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee 2.9/5 DonorBox Recurring donations Flexible payment options $0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees 4.6/5 CauseVox P2P campaigns Engaging, customized P2P pages $0 - $315 /month, and up to 4.25% + $0.30 in processing fees 4.3/5 Blackbaud Scalability AI-powered tools Custom quote required 3.5/5 BetterWorld Raffles Text-to-donate $0 + 0% platform fee, and up to 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees 5/5 OneCause Event fundraising Auction management Custom quote required 4.7/5 Fundrazr School fundraising Coaching and support 0%-5% platform fee, plus standard processing fees 4.2/5 Charity Auctions today Auction management Robust item features $0 -$1500, 0% to 5% platform fees, and up to 3% + $0.30 processing fees 4.5/5

‍

1. Zeffy - Best free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Zeffy is a 100% free online fundraising platform—built by change-makers, for change-makers. Unlike other fundraising software, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution that offers a full suite of tools. From event ticketing to membership management, Zeffy is the only platform that helps you raise money for charity and reach more donors without taking a cent of what you earn.

‍

Pros:

Raffle management

Customizable donation forms

Peer-to-peer campaign management

Donor management

Tap to pay

E-commerce tools

Membership management

100% free

Online forms for ticketing and events

Unlimited customer service

Top-rated security

‍

Cons:

Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada

‍

Pricing:

100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee)

When someone makes a donation on your online fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover every fee—so nonprofits aren’t charged a cent.

‍

What Zeffy users are saying:

“Besides being free, Zeffy has become an invaluable tool as it provides a way for our donors to give knowing that 100% of their donation will be received by our organization. Besides that, it is very user-friendly. Easy to set up and customer support is amazing!” — John W.

‍

‍

2. Classy -Best nonprofit fundraising software for feature access

Classy offers a range of features, including customizable donation pages, peer-to-peer virtual fundraising capabilities, and event management tools. Additionally, Classy's robust analytics and reporting tools provide valuable insights, allowing organizations to track their success and refine their strategies for maximum impact.

‍

Pros:

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Campaign and donation pages

Third-party integrations

Matching gifts

Customer support

Flexible payment methods

Auction software and mobile bidding

Events and ticketing

International online fundraising

‍

Cons:

Price

Fees

Limited customization of certain features

Can be clunky

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

What Classy users are saying:

“Classy is a one-stop shop for our mid-size, national nonprofit organization. We use Classy for our main donation page, for peer-to-peer online fundraising, and their new Classy Live product for our live events. They are always available to help and provide truly excellent customer service.” — Elise R.

‍

‍

3. DonorPerfect - Best fundraising software for donor management

DonorPerfect is a comprehensive donor management solution that helps nonprofits organize and cultivate donor relationships. With intuitive dashboards and even some online fundraising event capabilities, it’s a great choice for nonprofits whose primary need is donor management.

‍

Pros:

Advanced data import

Highly rated security

Reporting and analytics

Donor filtering and segmentation

Donation forms

Online fundraising events

‍

Cons:

Not user-friendly

Pricing

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required, starting at $99/month

‍

What DonorPerfect users are saying:

“Your software provides great insight into donor activity. The reporting makes it easier for me to share with the board our fundraising successes and even areas where we need to focus more efforts.” — Kelly H.

‍

‍

4. QGiv - Best fundraising software for flexible fundraising campaigns

QGiv stands out as a versatile donation software for its range of features: online donations, event coordination, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Plus, QGiv offers a host of third-party integrations, too, so nonprofits can sync up with some of their other favorite tools.

Pros:

Custom online donation form

Auctions

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Event management

Text fundraising

Third-party integrations

Cons:

Lack of customization

Price

Steep learning curve

Not intuitive

‍

Pricing:

$0 - $259/month and up to $0.95 - 4.95% in processing fees

‍

What QGiv users are saying:

“We have integrated Qgiv into our website for donations, utilized it for Peer to Peer, and Auctions, as well as used it for fundraising pages for board members and integration directly into our Donor management software and our accounting software, meaning it is used daily in our offices. The ability to pay for different features of Qgiv monthly or quarterly is also helpful and so convenient!” —Tiffany S.

‍

‍

5. GoFundMe - The best online fundraising software for crowdfunding

GoFundMe is a popular, user-friendly platform that allows individuals and organizations to create compelling fundraising campaigns on behalf of nonprofit organizations—or even for themselves. The platform's ease of use, coupled with its expansive network, makes GoFundMe an accessible and impactful fundraising software solution.

‍

‍

Pros:

Global reach

Easy set up

Brand recognition

‍

Cons:

Slow payouts

Donors can't cover processing fees

Users are required to ask for donor tips

Poor customer support

Not customizable

Lack of nonprofit-specific feature access

‍

Pricing:

Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees

‍

What GoFundMe users are saying:

“I have used GoFundMe numerous times throughout the years and it has allowed me to share a link all over the world for people to donate to numerous causes, including personal causes. With the easy ability to share your personal GoFundMe account, you can allow people from all over to help support your cause or donate to a tragedy.” — Lily G.

‍

‍

6. Bloomerang - Best nonprofit fundraising software for donor retention

Bloomerang, a trusted fundraising and donor management platform, offers a host of tools for understanding donor data, preferences, and engagement patterns. Through robust reporting and analytics, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to tailor their outreach strategies, ensuring that each interaction is personalized and meaningful.

‍

Pros:

Constituent timeline

Engagement meter

Wealth screening

Data segmentation

Software integrations

Membership tracking

Volunteer management

‍

Cons:

Limited fundraising features

Additional fees for add-on features/support

Pricing

Learning curve

‍

Pricing:

$79–$1299+ /month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30

‍

What Bloomerang users are saying:

“Bloomerang really helped to organize our donor relationships. All of us knew who spoke to whom and the financial background of the donors. We didn't have to have the donor repeat information because everything was logged in the system. We could also put our efforts into those who had a connection to our cause and the financial means to donate more if asked.” — Suzanne C.

‍

7. Fundly - Best fundraising software for social media fundraising

Fundly is a user-friendly crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals, nonprofits, and organizations to easily create and manage online fundraising campaigns. The platform supports a wide range of fundraising goals, from personal causes to nonprofit initiatives, providing tools for campaigns such as medical expenses, education, and charitable projects. Fundly's features include customizable donation pages, social sharing options, and the ability to track contributions in real time.

‍

Pros:

Social media integrations

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Donors can cover fees

No startup fees

Personalized domains

‍

Cons:

Limited customization options

Limited payment options

Slow customer support

‍

Pricing:

0% platform fee, 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee

‍

What Fundly users are saying:

“It was really easy for me to figure out how to use Fundly and navigate all of the aspects of the website. I like how easy it was to find and connect with others.” — Vivian M.

‍

8. Donorbox - Best fundraising software for recurring donation forms

Donorbox stands out as an accessible and user-friendly fundraising software for small nonprofits, designed to cater to the needs of startup to medium-sized nonprofits. The platform's simplicity extends to its creation of online fundraising tools, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for both nonprofits and their supporters.

‍

Pros :

Self-managed recurring donations

Recurring donation management

Custom donation forms

Third-party integrations

Donor data/activity notifications

Flexible payment methods

‍

Cons:

Poor customer support

Additional monthly fees for add-ons

Difficult set up

Pricing

Interface

‍

Pricing:

‍$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees

‍

What Donorbox users are saying:

“We have used it to successfully launch multiple campaigns and even for a photo contest. It has greatly increased donations made through our website and social media and the reporting tools help us to keep our accounting in order. It is extremely easy to integrate with our Wordpress website and is very versatile. It makes managing our donation campaigns very quick and simple.” — Kimberly W.

‍

‍

9. CauseVox - Best fundraising software for P2P campaigns

CauseVox empowers organizations to craft compelling stories that resonate with their audience to help enhance their fundraising. The platform's versatility, which primarily focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns and crowdfunding initiatives, helps nonprofits leverage the emotional impact of storytelling to create meaningful connections with supporters.

‍

Pros:

Individual and team fundraising

Custom fundraising pages

Progress bar

Donation tracking

Offline donations

Optional donor tipping

‍

Cons:

Lacks customization

User interface

Pricing

Limited free plan

‍

Pricing:

$0 - $315 /month, and up to 4.25% + $0.30 in processing fees

‍

What Causevox users are saying:

“Causevox is so supportive and friendly. They helped us strategize our peer-to-peer, which turned out so successful! “ — Sara E.

‍

10. Blackbaud - Best fundraising software for scalability

Blackbaud is a comprehensive donor management software that offers donor management and event planning capabilities. Given Blackbaud’s tools for data-driven decision-making, that platform is a great choice for nonprofits looking for a solution that will grow with them and evolve with their needs.

‍

Pros:

P2P fundraising

Donor data

CRM

Financial management tools

Automated email engagement

Fundraising websites

AI-powered tools

‍

Cons:

Hard to set up

Poor ease of use

Poor support

Learning curve

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

What Blackbaud users are saying:

“As my office is not large, I need a product that works for us. We have a large number of donors but are looking to grow larger. We can keep the same program no matter our size.” — Laura B.

‍

11. BetterWorld - The best fundraising software for raffles

BetterWorld, used by organizations like Make A Wish, offers online auction and raffle management, a giveaway platform, and event registration, ticketing, and crowdfunding capabilities. For nonprofits looking for simple, easy-to-use, and cheap fundraising software for events, BetterWorld is a great choice.

‍

Pros:

Auction and raffle management

Giveaways

Event ticketing

Crowdfunding

Security features

Automated payouts

Donors can cover fees

Unlimited campaigns

‍

Cons:

Limited features outside of events

Fees

‍

Pricing :

$0 + 0% platform fee, and up to 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees

‍

What BetterWorld users are saying:

“I searched high and low for an affordable software package to conduct online auctions and raffles. BetterWorld is free!” — Donna R.

‍

12. OneCause - Best fundraising software for event fundraising

OneCause is the perfect fundraising software solution for running events, offering a comprehensive suite of tools from managing registrations to conducting successful auctions.

‍

‍

Pros:

Mobile bidding

Text2give

P2P fundraising

Auctions

Event management and ticketing

Virtual streaming

Hybrid events

Optional tips from donors

‍

Cons:

Limited customization

No donor CRM

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

What OneCause users are saying:

“OneCause has proven to be an indispensable tool for our non-profit, allowing us to seamlessly organize and execute events and auctions. Without this platform, the prospect of orchestrating a successful event would be daunting. From managing auctions and raffles.wine/bourbon pulls, overseeing check-ins, and streamlining payment processing, OneCause serves as our comprehensive solution, elevating our event coordination to new heights.” — Emily C.

‍

‍

13. Fundrazr - Best fundraising software for schools

Fundrazr is another social fundraising platform for individuals and organizations. Well suited for schools and educational institutions looking to raise funds, Fundrazr is easy to launch and impactful for reaching a wide audience.

‍

Pros:

Crowdfunding wishlist items

Peer-to-peer tools

Customer support

Flexibility

Functionality

Donors can cover fees

‍

Cons:

Limited functionality outside crowdfunding

Hard to navigate

‍

Pricing:

0%-5% platform fee, plus standard processing fees

‍

What Fundrazr users are saying:

“As a small membership nonprofit, the pandemic made it impossible for us to hold our usual in-person events, dramatically affecting our bottom line. Fundraising to support our online transition and programs was key and Fundrazr was an amazing resource for us to make that happen.” — Cathleen O.

‍

‍

14. Charity Auctions Today - Best fundraising software for auctions

Charity Auctions Today streamlines the auction process, from item listings to bidding, providing nonprofits with a comprehensive toolkit to optimize their fundraising potential through engaging auction events. With features designed to save time and enhance participant experiences, Charity Auctions Today is a great choice for nonprofits seeking to leverage auctions as strategic fundraising initiatives.

‍

Pros:

Easy registration

Popcorn bidding

Bulk item upload

Raffle software

One-click donations

Text 2 give

Event ticketing

‍

Cons:

Pricing

Limited features outside auctions

‍

Pricing:

$0 -$1500, 0% to 5% platform fees, and up to 3% + $0.30 processing fees

‍

What Charity Auctions Today users are saying:

“This is the second year we have used Charity Auctions Today for our silent auction. We were impressed with the communication as we were setting up our site (it was very easy), and the whole event was a huge success. Charity Auctions Today was even easier to use than I expected! I've recommended them to others as well.” — Katie T.

‍

More nonprofit fundraising software solutions

Givesmart: Givesmart is an all-in-one fundraising platform that streamlines event management, auctions, and donor engagement for nonprofits and schools.

‍Kickstarter: Kickstarter is a popular crowdfunding platform that enables creators to bring creative projects to life by connecting with a global community of backers.

Flipcause: Flipcause is a a great fundraising solution for small nonprofits offering nonprofits fundraising tools, donor management, and engagement to support their mission-driven initiatives.

Eventbrite: Eventbrite is a versatile event management platform and event registration tool that allows organizations to create, promote, and sell tickets for fundraising events of all sizes and types.

GiveCampus: GiveCampus is fundraising software for schools, providing tools for crowdfunding campaigns, alumni engagement, and donor participation.

Funraise: Funraise is a nonprofit fundraising platform offering a suite of tools, including donation processing, donor management, and campaign optimization, to empower organizations in their fundraising efforts.

‍

Are there any free fundraising tools that doesn’t charge fees?

Yes, there is! Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits.

While every other platform takes a portion of donations in fees, Zeffy gives 100% of fundraising revenue from all donations directly to nonprofits. Donors can be reassured that the entirety of their gift is going straight to the cause.

While some fundraising software solutions have low fees, they can add up quite quickly. In fact, last year, nonprofit organizations paid around $3 billion dollars in credit card and transaction fees. To put that into perspective, that is enough to feed 1.4 million children for a year, plant 60 million trees, or build 20,000 homes.

At Zeffy, we’re trying to end these fees for nonprofits, so the money is going directly to their impact.

‍

How Outreach360 saved $6,000 with Zeffy—the only free fundraising software

Outreach360 has operated for more than 26 years, bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America. After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360, previously a user of Classy, took a chance on Zeffy—the only 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits.

“The need to cut down on expenses meant replacing Classy. We found Zeffy online and thought, ‘This is too good to be true,’...I reached out and Francois [Zeffy’s founder] got back to me. He was really open and helpful getting us onboard.” —Coco and Adie, respectively the President and Academic Director of Outreach360

Since switching over to Zeffy from Classy, Outreach360 has saved $6,000 to date.

‍

‍

Which is the best fundraising software?

When choosing a fundraising software for your nonprofit, it’s important to consider the cost and features available—plus customer support and user-friendliness.

Unlike other software solutions, Zeffy is the only true, 100% free donation platform that lets nonprofits centralize all of their fundraising efforts into one place. With customizable donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, and an online store for nonprofits—and so much more—Zeffy is the best fundraising software for small nonprofits, and large ones.

Did we mention we’re 100% free?

‍