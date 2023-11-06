YWCA Lethbridge uses Zeffy’s ticketing and event management tools to save.

Before Zeffy, YWCA Lethbrdige used Eventbrite and PayPal. Now they use Zeffy for their volunteer management, fundraising, and events. So, why’d they make the switch?

Well, the fees at Eventbrite were starting to pile up and the reporting at PayPal was confusing (and they also charge fees).

"The fees associated with other platforms like Eventbrite and PayPal are a big hit for us (almost 10%). The fact that it’s free is crazy to me, but excellent."

Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director

Finding a free software for nonprofits that works.

"I don’t even think I know everything Zeffy can do."

Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director

We know, we know, it’s the kind of quote that’s almost too good to be true. But, Catherine has been pretty impressed by Zeffy. (And Gasp, one of our Sales Team members.) So, we think it’s safe to say that YWCA Lethbridge doesn’t regret switching to Zeffy.

But, how’d they find us in the first place? YWCA Lethbridge found out about us from a new team member who had been using Zeffy’s fundraising platform at the nonprofit they used to volunteer at.