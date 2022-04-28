How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
All other stories
April 28, 2022
|
6 min to read
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Outreach360 saved $6,000 in platform fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy

Amount raised
$15,000
Amount Saved
$6,000
Written by
Kevin Reynolds
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Outreach360's Mission

Sometimes, life gives you nothing but lemons. Your revenue stream dries up while national conflict and a global pandemic make your operations untenable. For most organizations, this would be cause to close up shop and head back to the drawing board. For Outreach360, it was an opportunity to get really good at making lemonade. 

In this case study I’m speaking with Coco and Adie, respectively the President and Academic Director of Outreach360. The organization has been in operation for more than 26 years, bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America. 

Prior to 2018, Outreach360 operated learning centers in the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. These centers were able to provide students from the area with a free English-language education and a TOEFL certification which they could use to pass on their English skills and pay their way through college. 

$6,000
saved with Zeffy

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360 not only survived the pandemic but continued to expand, thanks to committed volunteers and Zeffy’s free fundraising tools

That year, a wave of anti-government protests broke out in Nicaragua, making it too dangerous for Outreach360 to continue accepting international volunteers. Thankfully, they were able to continue their volunteer program in the Dominican Republic, and kept operations going in Nicaragua thanks to their dedicated staff. However, a large part of their revenue came from volunteers fundraising for the program before heading down south to teach. Half the volunteers essentially meant half the revenue for their operations. 

Two years later, another crisis broke out. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel and face-to-face interaction indefinitely, Outreach360 was forced to stop accepting volunteers entirely. Not only did they lack the personnel to continue operations, but the revenue needed to provide each student with a full scholarship to the English program was no longer there either. 

The 100% free solution

Saving Money on Fundraising Platform Fees without Sacrificing Features

Outreach360 decided that, if they couldn’t keep doing things in person, then they would have to move online. They launched an online pilot program with some engaged students and volunteer teachers. The program was a success and soon they were looking to expand again. They had their students circulate an invitation to attend the program. To their surprise, these invitations were circulated not just among friends, but across both Nicaragua and the DR and even into some neighbouring countries. 

Still, the situation was tenuous:

“We were trying to see what kind of alternatives there are to cut costs in a time where we want to survive and thrive as opposed to going under…we needed a way to cut costs but maintain quality.”

While previously Outreach360 had used Classy for their donations and fundraising, they now needed a different solution. 

“The need to cut down on expenses meant replacing Classy. We found Zeffy online and thought, ‘this is too good to be true,’...I reached out and Francois [Zeffy’s founder] got back to me. He was really open and helpful getting us onboard.”

Compare Classy to Zeffy for your nonprofit organization
See how Zeffy compares to Classy.org

Features used

Donations

Make giving easy with customizable forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Get started

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Help your community fundraise for you.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Get started

Ticketing

Sell and manage tickets to your events.

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Get started

eCommerce

Open an online store for your nonprofit.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Get started

Raffles & Lotteries

Host a raffle at your next event.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Get started

Auction

Gather and monitor bids for your items, no fees attached.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Get started

Memberships

Turn your supporters into members

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Get started

Donor management

Manage and engage your donors.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donEngage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.ors to bid on items.

Get started

Results

Expanding Outreach360's Mission Scope and Success.

Since then, the program has continued to expand, both in terms of students and volunteers. Outreach360 now serves students from across Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. In terms of teachers, Outreach360 now has a robust network from six continents, with volunteers helping the organization meet its goal of educating students to be fluent English-speakers, experienced teachers, and leaders for the next generation of Outreach360 students. 

While eliminating subscription and transaction fees helped cut down on costs, increased visibility from around the world meant more volunteers, more pledges, and a bigger operation. Students now attend the academy five days a week, learning English fundamentals and conversation, as well as practicing their reading and writing skills in Spanish. 

Outreach360 saved $6,000 in platform and transaction fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy.

To date, Outreach360 has been able to save six-thousand dollars by switching to Zeffy. Rest assured, that money will go to good use. Currently, Outreach360 is working to bring more working professionals into their organization, both as sponsors and instructors. As Adie explains to me, the students “are really engaged learners, but need more awareness of the different careers that exist.” 

Regardless of what career they choose, the goal of Outreach360 will always be to inspire and empower people to reach their full potential and give back by expanding educational, leadership, and service opportunities.” This same goal holds true for both students and volunteers. 

If you would like to learn more about Outreach360 or support their cause, you can do so here. If you are interested in seeing how Zeffy can help your organization, click here to create an account. 

Make a donation to support Outreach360

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.