2025 Spotfund Reviews: Pros and Cons for Nonprofits
Nonprofit software

2025 Spotfund Reviews: Pros and Cons for Nonprofits

March 20, 2025

Spotfund is an emerging platform for fundraising campaigns, largely used by individuals and available for nonprofit organizations to lean on, too. With

its easy setup and sharing capabilities, Spotfund is gaining attention as a simple alternative to larger-scale crowdfunding tools like GoFundMe

But is it the right choice for your nonprofit? Let's dive into Spotfund reviews, complaints, features, customer service, pricing, etc. We'll even break down some Spotfund alternatives to see side-by-side comparisons.

How does Spotfund work?

Spotfund is a micro-donation platform that encourages small contributions from many individuals to raise funds for causes, personal needs, projects, and organizations. By enabling donations as low as $1, the tool makes fundraising accessible for a wide array of donors.

How Spotfund works:

Spotfund is ideal for causes that rely on broad community support through numerous small contributions rather than a few large donors. That's why many individuals enjoy the simple crowdfunding option, and nonprofits use it to fund specific projects. 

Spotfund reviews

When considering if Spotfund is right for your nonprofit, it's always helpful to hear from real customers about what they like or dislike.

Spotfund pros

Quick funding

“We often pickup dogs in need and need immediate funds for medical, boarding and other expenses. Spot Fund has helped greatly with that. I'm very thankful. I do wish I could include pictures on my updates but short of that have no complaints.” - Toni T.

Simple user experience

“It's super easy to set up a campaign and very simple to navigate. I highly recommend it for anyone looking to raise funds... Thank you spotfund!” - Marj

Secure donations

“I am pleased with how the staff was responsive to my issues and was very helpful in communicating with me. I understand that people might have the wrong intentions and certain steps are made for security of the donors. It was very important to ask certain questions and I didn't have any problems.” - Tania H.

Spotfund cons

Customer Service

“I started a campaign on Spotfund to raise funds for an animal rescue nonprofit. I have sent two emails over the past week asking for details on how the organization will receive the payout, but I have not received any response. This lack of communication and support is disappointing and reflects poor customer service.” - Ellen A.

Costly fees

“I read it was 0 fees. Only to find out when people donated they had to pay a fee plus the 2.9% fee for deposits plus 0.30 cent transactions. That part would have been nice to know upfront.” - Customer review

Limited donor engagement

“One aspect I don't like is that I don't have the ability to respond to comments left by people making donations. It would be nice to thank them for their kind words and contributions.” - Customer review

Limited exposure to donors

“You can easily make a crowdfunding campaign. Yet there is no way to help push the campaign other than your own social media platforms. Had campaign up for a month and besides myself sharing on my own platforms was there any interaction. 4 views on spotfund in a months time.” - Wake Up Nation

Pricing

Spotfund does not charge a platform fee and advertises as a free tool. However, many reviews showcase a feeling of disappointment as users realize that there are hefty transaction and credit card fees that limit how much goes to the cause. This isn't always transparent in the marketing around Spotfund.

Transaction fees are currently 2.9% + $0.30 and 3.9% + $0.30 for international payments. Zeffy ensures you use a truly free tool without hidden fees (that means no transaction fees!).

Features

Customer support

Spotfund has a 4.7 /5 rating on Trustpilot. Reviews about customer service experiences are mixed, but the platform ensures support is available through:

There is no clear indication of how to reach customer service through a live chat or phone representative, so timing and availability may depend on the severity of an issue.

The 4 best Spotfund alternatives

If Spotfund doesn't fully meet your needs, here are other alternatives to consider:

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits, offering full campaign management with no fees.

Highlight features:

Capterra value for money rating:

4.9

2. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a great crowdfunding platform known for personal causes and emergencies, with a large user base and social sharing tools to amplify a campaign.

Highlight features:

Capterra value for money rating:

4.1/5

3. Classy

Classy is a premium solution for large-scale nonprofit campaigns, providing advanced analytics, branding, and donor engagement tools with a custom pricing structure.

Highlight features:

Capterra value for money rating:

3.9/5

4. Fundly

Fundly is a user-friendly platform great for personal and nonprofit fundraisers, with quick campaign setup and social media integration.

Highlight features:

Capterra value for money rating:

4/5

Spotfund Reviews FAQs

While Spotfund doesn’t charge a platform fee, a 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee applies. Nonprofit organizations will see this deducted from their total funding.

The choice between Spotfund and GoFundMe depends on your specific needs:

  • Spotfund highlights: Focuses on micro-donations starting at $1, with standard transaction fees, and is optimized for social sharing
  • GoFundMe highlights: Caters to a wide range of fundraising needs, including personal causes and emergencies, with a large user base and standard transaction fees

    • Consider your campaign goals, target audience, and desired features when choosing between the platforms. We’ve also rounded up a full list of the best crowdfunding platforms to review and make a strong decision.

    Jessica Woloszyn

