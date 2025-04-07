Online Donation Form Best Practices for 2025

Research records that 54% of global donors prefer online giving, but 60% of potential donors leave donation forms because of poor design and complicated processes. Optimal optimization of your online donation form during the digital era decides whether donors will support you or choose another cause.
To reach maximum contribution potential, every nonprofit organization, charity, and crowdfunding campaign should invest in creating donor-oriented donation processes that offer smooth user experiences.
This guide explores ten proven strategies to create donation forms that enhance donor conversion rates through increased generosity.
Your nonprofit works hard to make an impact. That’s why it’s important to ask yourself if your online donation form is helping or hurting your fundraising efforts.
A confusing or time-consuming nonprofit online donation platform, form, or process can easily turn people away and leave critical funding on the table. This refresh on the latest best practices for online nonprofit donation pages and forms will help you create a seamless and donor-friendly experience that inspires generosity and keeps your supporters returning to give.
And what if we told you there’s a way to set up a strong donation form and keep 100% of every donation without transaction fees cutting into your funds? Stick with us for expert tips to help you maximize your online fundraising efforts, campaigns, and donation potential online.
10 tips to get the most out of your online donation form
It’s no surprise that when your donation form looks good, you’ll probably attract more donations. When your form reflects your nonprofit’s branding (think logos, text, coloring, and tone of voice), you can more easily build trust with donors.
But don’t stop there! Adding visuals or videos to your nonprofit donation pages or form can capture their attention, making the act of donating feel more personal and impactful. Here are a few ideas to consider beyond the basics of branding your nonprofit donation form or donation page itself:
Research shows that nonprofits with strong branding enjoy a 25% increase in repeat donors. Branding builds trust and credibility with donors, assuring them that their resources are going towards a useful cause.
Moreover, incorporating storytelling aspects in visuals on your form can increase its effectiveness. Use images that represent your mission best like smiling beneficiaries or your team behind the scenes. These build a connection which can increase donation amounts by 35%, according to research.
Pro tip: Optimize images and videos to ensure fast load times.
Research shows that offering selected donation amounts ($25, $50, $100) can boost donation conversion by 18%.
In addition, having an ‘Other’ option allows donors to specify the amount, making it easier for those who are willing to donate either a smaller or larger amount.
The "Round-Up" option is typically used for retail or payment transactions rather than standard donation forms. It works best when donors are making purchases and can round up to the nearest dollar. If you're thinking about adding it to a donation form, it might not be the most natural fit unless you're integrating it with a larger payment system where donors frequently make transactions.
Donors like having options and often abandon a donation page if the giving process gets too complex or they don’t see what they need quickly. Flexibility is key, and here are a few ways to accomplish this on your forms:
A personal share from supporters to their friends, family, co-workers, and community goes a long way to increase traffic to your online donation form. Add share buttons that make it simple for existing donors to spread the word. The more people see your campaign, the more likely you will reach new supporters.
To create a giving community using donations and donations matching other recurring gifts, one can set up a Challenge Campaign where the donor's friends are encouraged to match the donor's gift.
Expansion of the gamification idea by adding a spotlight to the participant’s name on the leaderboard would widen the donor community, hence making the whole experience fun. Also, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram that offer donation stickers could further broaden your reach when integrated with your donation page.
Research has proven that using social sharing options in campaigns helps increase total contributions by 20% on average.
Share options for your donation form can include:
Nobody likes to be stopped at checkout, and the days of stopping to reach for a wallet and a physical card every time a transaction happens are over.
Sure, some people carry their cards and checks on them at all times, but as we move towards primarily contactless payments, it's important to have all options available for your donors.
Offer multiple payment methods like credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even checks so donors can choose the best option. The smoother you make the payment process, the more likely people will complete their donation.
Especially when it comes to the way you accept donations with mobile payment options, you are far more likely to keep the attention of donors who have login information loaded onto their devices and can complete a donation in seconds rather than minutes (because we know no one has time these days!)
Rechartering donors also contribute significantly toward increasing the giving rates; thus, enabling 'One-Click Giving' for returning donors is an effective strategy.
Storing donors' payment information safely can help non-profits to encourage donors to repeat giving without requesting them to provide payment details repeatedly. This alone has been proven to increase conversion rates of donations by 25% to 26%.
Another useful option is to open donations through cryptocurrency, which can appeal to another group of donors. The Giving Block noticed that donations in cryptocurrency increased by more than 900% in 2021, which showed how fast people are adopting the idea of donating through digital assets.
Simplicity is key when it comes to donation forms. Keep things intuitive and easy to navigate so donors can quickly contribute without frustration.
And don’t forget to optimize your form for all devices and browsers—everyone wants to donate on their terms, whether on a phone, tablet, or desktop. When you’re looking at a donation page on a mobile device, typical paragraphs of text can take several scrolls to get through before a donor reaches the area where they submit their information.
Inconvenient donation forms are among the most frequent reasons for donor dropouts. When forms are reduced to 5 fields or fewer, they perform 38% better than the longer options. We improve the donor experience by eliminating needless steps and focusing only on the essential donor details.
One way to make donation forms more efficient is to use progressive profiling. In this method, the donor’s minimal information is captured initially, while more details are procured at later stages, ensuring users are not overwhelmed and have a more pleasing overall experience.
Also, enabling auto-fill for returning the monthly gift to donors eliminates a lot of hassle. Smart data capture combined with pre-filled fields from past interactions makes the process as smooth as pressing a button.
People trust people, so let your past donors do the talking. Adding testimonials or stories from previous supporters can help visitors feel aligned and connected to your cause.
It’s a great way to show that you’ve built a large community of others who fiercely believe in your mission and have experienced firsthand impact.
People tend to follow what others are doing. As crazy as it sounds, 9 out of every 10 people will trust a recommendation by a peer over traditional adverts. Using donor testimonials, success stories, and impact statements in your donation form will make your offer more believable and build trust.
A unique way to provide social proof would be to incorporate donations being made in real-time. Seeing other prospective donors actively making donations will also motivate them to partake. A recent donations ticker or a donor spotlight provides maximum relief.
As you think about asking for testimonials, consider questions or prompts that can help you make the most of the opportunity to bring authentic voices to your mission. These might include:
Furthermore, the use of user-generated content, like video testimonials from beneficiaries and loving quotes from loyal donors, can greatly increase engagement rates.
These stories resonate on a personal level, which increases the chance of more people completing their donations. You can also get creative about the format for your testimonials.
Consider asking a few donors to provide videos, which you can then use to repurpose into audio content for social media, graphic posts, and written testimonials based on what you need and when.
More and more people donate from their phones, so make sure your forms not only look great on smaller screens but also make it possible to see all the buttons and functionality needed to submit the form.
A mobile-optimized online or donation page design is easier to navigate and makes the donation process quick and straightforward for donors on the go. You’ll want to test out your form on different devices and browsers to catch any friction points that might drive your donors away.
Since more than half of online donations are made through mobile devices, ensuring that your donation form is mobile-responsive is a requirement, not an option.
If your form is not optimized for mobile, you will experience high abandonment rates, wasting crucial resources for your nonprofit organization. To optimize your mobile form, switch to single-page, accessible donation forms with large clickable buttons and autofill functions.
Google’s research shows that mobile users are more likely to convert when fewer form fields are available, with some users reporting up to 50% increases.
Other essential improvements are allowing express payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, vertical form layouts to reduce scrolling, and users being able to read the text without zooming.
Test multiple devices and browsers to remove any obstacles that could block mobile donations.
We’re preparing for an influx of donation traffic, so there will come a point when even the most thoughtful nonprofit teams won’t be able to keep up with manually writing and remembering to send a thank you or update every donor promptly.
Everyone likes to feel appreciated. After a donation, make sure your online forms are synced up to send an instant thank-you email automatically after a donation.
In that thank you email, it’s also equally as essential to include a compliant tax receipt. Of course, you can add some personal touch to these messages (and you should!), but at the least, you want to be sure that no individual is left wondering if you received their money or feeling like they will never hear from you again.
This kind of genuine outreach helps build trust and can encourage future contributions. It also helps you stay at the top of your mind for supporters who you want to think about you when they’re ready to show generosity again.
Constructing a correctly written thank-you message leads donors to become sustained supporters. The research indicates that donors who receive timely acknowledgments are likely to donate again due to an increased odds of 38%.
The automated email system appreciates every donor while not increasing the workload on your team members. A truly successful thank-you email consists of something more than acknowledgment alone. The communication should present key donation details, a tax document, and a specific statement about the fund usage.
Your strategy to retain donors should include a request to follow your nonprofit through social media and participation in a membership-giving program.
Your thank you mail should include video messages from either beneficiaries or your staff members. Video thank-you messages produce better donor retention outcomes than text-based emails as they generate stronger emotional responses from donors.
Sometimes, motivating someone to give on your donation form takes a little push. Creating urgency can prompt action, whether a limited-time matching campaign or a countdown to your fundraising goal.
When people know their donation will make a big difference within a short time, they’re more likely to give. When updating your donation form, consider both first-time visitors and returning donors to ensure it appeals to everyone.
You can continuously update your donation form with the latest impact your organization is making and offer a timely call to action or donation link to encourage more donations whenever someone lands on it.
Urgency is a powerful psychological motivator that makes donors immediately act on their financial contributions. Such fundraising campaigns, on average, receive 35% additional donations simply because including an urgency element compels action from people who tend to procrastinate.
As outlined previously, incorporating elements of urgency on your online donation form makes it easier to persuade potential givers to donate. One great technique is countdown clocks on limited-time donation matching campaign promotions, where a payment made within a certain period is doubled by a sponsor. This gives rise to a moment where funding must be provided immediately.
Flash donation challenges can also work wonders, where donors must give in a stipulated time to unlock prizes or recognition for participating. Another strong tactic is emphasizing the impact of contributions.
A better approach is for an appeal to be made in the way that spending money will produce something tangible. Saying, “For $50, you will help 10 children have their meals today,” demonstrates a strong relationship between impact and giving.
Ultimately, continuously updating milestones helps instill a challenging mentality effective online donation page that is impossible to ignore. Some ideas to create urgency and excitement on your online donation page over time include:
Intentionally adding rush elements within your fundraising content amounts to better donor activation when these elements reach their audience.
Expressing how donations immediately contribute to change helps create a sense of urgency. Donors become motivated to donate immediately when they understand their giving will feed five families through messages such as "Your today's donation feeds five families this week."
You can learn a lot about your online fundraising strategy by looking at the numbers. After all, you want to know what’s working and what’s not in a clear-cut way. When you take some time to check out what exactly is driving donations, you can make changes that help you create a better donor experience and raise more in the future.
The nonprofits with the highest success rates focus on improving and upgrading their donation forms, and to do so, they carefully analyze donor data first. Tracking key performance metrics allows you to discover areas that need work and make strategic changes that enhance conversion rates.
Using A/B testing, you can swap out different suggestions for donation amounts, form designs, and CTA phrases to see which works best. Changing around even small details, such as where the text is or changing the color of a donation button, can shift donor behavior.
Some standard metrics you can track on your online donation form include:
Knowing this helps you adjust your options to make it easier for donors to give the way they prefer. Online, fundraising software depends highly on data to increase donor conversion rates while achieving success in digital fundraising operations.
Your analysis of donation patterns lets you modify your approach to achieving maximum donor contributions.
The conversion rate measurement of your donation form reports how many website visitors complete payments after accessing the donation page link. A low form conversion rate usually appears when users find your donation process confusing with no compelling call to action.
Large donation amounts need to be tracked so that you can develop perfect donation-level recommendations that yield higher donor support. The donation options should be reconsidered to promote higher giving levels when donors repeatedly choose the minimum suggested donation amount.
Your donation form abandonment rate can help identify trouble zones in the online donation process caused by slow page loading or demanding fields. Your ability to understand donor payment preferences helps you provide donation methods that match their preferred choices.
Analyzing different versions of your donation page helps you determine which donor elements lead to the best responses from your audience through A/B testing techniques.
Continuous data application for strategy refinement will help you build an optimized donation framework that drives long-term fundraising performance.
Your effective online donation form isn’t just a payment tool—it’s the key to growing your impact and making giving easy. A seamless, well-designed form builds trust and keeps donors coming back, and it shouldn’t require extra effort with the right partner on your side.
Your effective online donation form isn't just a payment tool—it's the key to growing your impact and making giving easy. A seamless, well-designed form builds trust and keeps donors coming back, and it shouldn't require extra effort with the right partner on your side.
