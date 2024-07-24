Expert Guide to Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

Most nonprofits and charitable organizations thrive on the generosity of their donors. Offering recurring donation options lets supporters contribute on a cost-effective schedule, which is a key component of accepting more donations.

This article will explain the benefits of recurring donations and provide tips on starting a recurring giving program for your nonprofit.

‍

4 Reasons Why Recurring Gifts Are Critical for Nonprofits

Acquiring recurring donors helps you build a strong foundation for your nonprofit. Here are a few benefits of investing in recurring giving programs:

‍

1. Recurring Revenue Stream

A steady stream of funds helps nonprofits plan their initiatives better.

One-time giving increases during seasonal donation days, but you must bear the annual operating costs.

With monthly recurring donations, you can allocate resources accordingly to streamline operations. It also gives you the confidence to take on long-term projects.

Monthly giving programs also offer stability during unexpected situations impacting cash flow, like pandemics or natural disasters.

‍

2. Increased Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

Unlike one-time donations, a recurring donation program allows recurring donors to contribute smaller amounts regularly. Recurring donations can be set up through a monthly giving program or donation website without straining one's finances, making them a convenient and affordable option.

As for nonprofits, requesting recurring gifts is easier to encourage long-term financial commitments.

‍

‍

3. Higher Donor Retention and Loyalty

Donors agree to recurring donations when they strongly believe in your cause. Regular giving showcases their commitment, implying their likelihood of continuing as recurring donors and offering constant support.

Over time, they might increase their involvement by volunteering and attending your nonprofit’s fundraising events.

High donor retention increases the donor life cycle, resulting in your nonprofit's overall financial growth.

‍

4. Lower Donor Acquisition Costs

While the average donor retention rate for nonprofits is 40-45%, even a 5% increase can boost donations by 25%.

For nonprofits, acquiring new donors costs 10x more than retaining existing ones.

Instead of hyper-focusing on new donors, develop a donor retention plan. Zeffy's 100% free donor management system allows you to monitor donor activity and gain valuable insights.

‍

5 Effective Tips to Convert One-Time Donors into Recurring Donors

Turning one-time donors into recurring donors can be an easy process if you follow these best practices:

‍

1. Thank Your Donors

Thank your supporters and encourage them to donate again. A simple acknowledgment shows that you value their contribution. It prompts them to become recurring donors.

‍

Recognize their efforts through:

An email or SMS text

An appreciation video

An invitation to your next event

A feature in your newsletter

‍

For automatic, monthly donors, a thank you email after every donation will reassure them that their money is actually getting to your nonprofit and remind them of the good they’re doing.

‍

A few tricks to encourage your monthly donors to open your thank you emails:

Personalize them with your donor’s name

Cycle through and refresh the subject lines

Add some interesting content to your thank you emails (New blog articles, updates about your cause, information on upcoming events and fundraisers, etc.)

‍

You can also feature new and longterm donors in your newsletters. Many of your donors will shy away from being individually called out, but it’s worth asking. By briefly welcoming new monthly donors and publicly thanking those who have been around for a while, you show your donors that they’re not alone.

‍

‍

2. Ensure You Have a Solid Recurring Donation Setup

Before you ask for donations, ensure you have a strong setup for a monthly giving program.

Zeffy's online donation software allows you to collect monthly and yearly recurring donations for free. You can accept multiple payment methods, send automated tax receipts and thank you emails, and ensure your donor information is secure.

‍

‍

3. Showcase the Impact

Along with thanking them, highlight how their contributions are creating an impact. You can give a detailed report of how their money was used.

Monthly donors who know that their contributions are making an impact are more likely to donate regularly.

‍

4. Be Transparent and Flexible

Let the donors know they can cancel or modify their recurring donation frequency and gift amount anytime. They will be more comfortable opting for recurring donations.

Offer suggested giving amounts on a monthly or annual basis. Be sure your payment processing makes it easy to link a trusted payment method.

‍

‍

5. Stay in Touch with Your Donors

Communicate with them regularly to have an active community of recurring donors who offer sustained support. Use social media to interact with them and organize events where they can meet other changemakers.

You can also send them direct newsletters, emails, exclusive content, and forms to engage with them and collect feedback whenever needed.

Maintaining a relationship with a donor can go a long way. Ensure you keep them actively engaged regardless of the size of their monthly donations.

‍

How to Set Up Recurring Donations Program with Zeffy

Start a recurring donations program and accept recurring donations online with Zeffy with these 8 simple steps:

Step 1: Sign up on Zeffy

Step 2: Create your online donation form

Step 3: Add your general information

Step 4: Customize your form

Step 5: Enable recurring donations

Step 6: Share the form

Step 7: Promote the recurring giving program

Step 8: Acknowledge your donors

Step 9: Track and optimize your recurring giving campaign

‍

You can further launch your recurring donation program, acknowledge your donors, and track your campaign with Zeffy!

‍

Step 1: Sign up on Zeffy to Create Free Donation Forms

Sign up on Zeffy’s recurring donation platform to access a 100% free and simple fundraising tool. If you’re an existing user, you can simply login.

Click on ‘New Form’ and pick a donation option to enable recurring donations.

‍

Step 2: Add Your General Information

Edit the form title and select a language.

Add a compelling description of your nonprofit initiatives and how you will use the donations.

‍

Step 3: Customize Your Donation Form

Edit the pre-suggested donation amounts with a description of each amount's impact on accepting recurring donations.

Activate the generated tax receipt option to get a tax receipt after each donation automatically.

Include your logo, video, or image to make the form interesting.

Add custom questions for the donors.

Create a customized thank you email for your donors to receive after completing the donation.

‍

Step 4: Set Up Recurring Donations

Go to the "Donations" tab and click "Set up recurring donation."

Enter the details of the recurring donation, including the amount, frequency, and start date.

Choose the payment method and provide the necessary information.

Review the details and click "Save."

Once the recurring donation is set up, the donor's information will be automatically charged at the specified frequency. This eliminates the need to manually process donations and ensures your organization receives regular support.

‍

Step 5: Share the Donation Form

Create a donate button to add the donation form link to your donation page.

Embed the donation form to your website using your unique QR code.

‍

‍

Here are some additional steps to enhance your setup:

‍

Step 6: Promote the Recurring Giving Program

Promote your recurring donation website through multiple channels like:

Your website

Email campaigns

Your social media account

‍

Create eye-catching graphics, short videos, and compelling captions that grab attention and communicate the benefits of recurring giving.

Utilize features like Instagram Stories, Facebook Live, and Twitter threads to share success stories. Showcase the impact of recurring donations and provide easy sign-up links.

Engage with your audience by responding to comments, hosting Q&A sessions, and encouraging supporters to share your campaign with their networks to attract new recurring donors.

‍

Step 7: Acknowledge Your Donors

Engage with your recurring donors regularly. Use Zeffy’s automated email feature to send personalized thank-you emails and reminders. Update them about the mission’s progress. Share stories about the impact of their charities.

‍

Step 8: Track and Optimize Your Recurring Giving Campaign

Monitor the performance of your recurring giving program. With Zeffy, you can track payment methods and donor data to simplify reporting to a target audience.

You can monitor email open rates, donor clicks, and unsubscribes. It will help you improve the donations page and adjust your outreach strategies.

Add payment details from offline donations to track centralized recurring giving.

‍

Summing Up Basics of Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

Recurring giving ensures financial stability and a sustainable donation source for your nonprofit. The benefits go beyond having a steady recurring revenue stream.

You can extend your donors' lifecycle and attract more donors to start recurring plans. Recurring gifts enable them to contribute more frequently to a cause they support and to strong fundraising efforts.

Combining recurring contributions with other fundraising methods can help your nonprofit succeed.

‍

‍

FAQs : Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

‍

What is the average recurring donation? The average recurring donor gives a monthly donation that is approximately $52 online, while the average one-time donation is around $128.

‍

How do you acknowledge recurring donations? Acknowledge nonprofit recurring donations and increase donor retention rates by: Send an immediate thank you email confirming that you received the donation. Make sure to include the contact details in case donors have any questions. Call a new donor directly or send a personalized acknowledgment letter. Highlight your donors on various channels and social media. Congratulate a one time donor who starts regular contributions. Offer early access to events to appreciate their contributions. Send gift baskets to show that you value their donor loyalty.

‍

Is it better to donate monthly or one-time? One-time donations are larger and have an immediate influence. Yet, monthly donations can expand your impact.

Recurring giving compounds each year and have a higher long-term impact. Even a small monthly gift can start building substantial support with time.

‍

Are automatic donations good for donors? Automatic donations can take the thinking and feeling out of giving to others. This may not seem terrible, but when you remove the thinking and feeling, you weaken the emotional attachment. And, if your donors don’t have an emotional attachment to your organization or cause, they might just unsubscribe the next time they audit their credit card statement.

‍

Are automatic donations good for nonprofits? Most nonprofit organizations have a lot to gain from automatic, recurring donations. These include financial stability, overhead savings, and planning ability.

Reasons to offer automatic recurring donations: More money goes to your cause Saves nonprofits time and money Helps nonprofits save on marketing Planning Emotional attachment with donors

‍