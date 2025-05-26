Top 7 Best GoFundMe Alternatives for Any Cause (free & paid)

GoFundMe is a crowdfunding campaign platform that can be an excellent way to promote your organization's mission or cause. It can also be one of the best fundraising sites to raise funds quickly for an individual fundraising goal, such as personal causes, medical bills, or to support international fundraisers.

While popular, GoFundMe may not be the best fundraising tool for all situations. Fees and limits to an organization's outreach leave many looking for GoFundMe Alternatives. In this article, we'll supply eight alternatives to create personalized fundraising pages, delve into what they offer, and reviews from real users.

‍

The best GoFundMe alternatives

Best GoFundMe alternatives for nonprofits

Zeffy - The best free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Fundly - Best fundraising platform for social media integration

GiveCampus - Excellent school fundraising platform

‍

Best GoFundMe alternatives for individuals

Spotfund - Easy to set up and very flexible

Bonfire - Best t-shirt fundraising platform

Kickstarter - Great for creative projects

Patreon - Excellent membership tool

‍

Why do you need a GoFundMe alternative?

Through its crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe has helped raise over $15 billion for nonprofits, individuals, and groups. Its impact is irrefutable, but other options better suit individual and organizational campaigns.

GoFundMe pros:

GoFundMe is a trusted fundraising platform that helps individuals and organizations support their missions. The following are a few of the many reasons for this trust:

Secure payment encryption

Individuals, groups, and organizations can set up a campaign for themselves and others

Add pictures, video, and text to donation forms

Simple and intuitive campaign page design

Fundraiser doesn't end when you reach your goal

‍

GoFundMe cons

The benefits of using GoFundMe are sometimes less than the cons. The following cons may make you look for alternatives.

2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees deducted from each donation

Individual donations are processed in 1-14 days. After that, it takes 2-5 business days for transfers to reach your bank account

Only available in 19 countries. If you don't meet the requirements for any supported countries, donations will be refunded

Built specifically for individual fundraising, not nonprofit fundraising

‍

Why Nonprofits Need Different Tools Than Individuals

Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe are great for individuals rallying support for a personal cause—but nonprofit organizations have more complex needs. Fundraising isn’t a one-time effort for nonprofits—it’s ongoing, relationship-based, and often regulated. That’s why choosing a platform designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising is so important.

‍

Here’s what nonprofits need that typical personal crowdfunding platforms don’t offer—and why it matters:

Donor CRM capabilities: Nonprofits must track donor data, segment supporters, and build long-term relationships. Platforms like Zeffy include built-in donor management tools to help you do just that.



Automatic tax receipts: Nonprofits are required to issue receipts for tax-deductible donations. Zeffy handles this for you, saving time and ensuring compliance.



Recurring donation options: Sustained giving is the lifeblood of nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy makes it easy for supporters to give monthly, increasing donor lifetime value.



0% platform fees: Every dollar counts for nonprofits. While GoFundMe takes a cut, Zeffy ensures 100% of donations go directly to your mission—with no hidden costs.





Top GoFundMe alternatives for nonprofits

‍

Crowdfunding Platforms Best for Highlight feature Pricing Capterra rating Zeffy Small and medium-sized nonprofits looking for free nonprofit-specific fundraising tools 100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee) 100% free 4.8 Fundly Individuals with a strong online following Campaign donation forms that can integrate into Facebook 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee 3.8 GiveCampus Schools looking for a crowdfunding platform Uses AI to craft compelling donor outreach in minutes Plans start at $1,000 a year 4.5

‍

Top GoFundMe alternatives for individuals

‍

Crowdfunding Platforms Best for Highlight feature Pricing Capterra rating Spotfund Individuals looking for an easy-to-use crowdfunding tool Easy to use and flexible for new campaigns 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee n/a Bonfire Nonprofits and Individuals looking for product fundraising options Customizable t-shirts and fundraising forms 8% processing fee for donations 4.5 Kickstarter Individuals looking to raise money for creative projects Create a project page to highlight your product or project with images, videos, and text 5% of total funds raised and 3% + 3-5% processing fee n/a Patreon Content Creators looking for crowdfunding options Excellent member transfers take Plans start at 8% fees of your income for a Patreon Pro plan n/a

‍

1. Zeffy: Best free alternative to GoFundMe for nonprofits

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Small and medium-sized nonprofits rely on holding onto all the money they receive from donors. Zeffy is the only online fundraising platform that lets them do so without hidden costs or false advertising.

‍

Nonprofits can use Zeffy to:

Personalize donation pages to match your branding

Expand your reach with supporter-led fundraisers and an intuitive interface to resonate with the right donors

Track and nurture donor relationships effortlessly with detailed information

Boost engagement with easy-to-manage raffles

Raise funds with in-person donations through a quick tap

Sell products online to raise more funds

Simplify managing member sign-ups and renewals

Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other flexible methods

Combine ticket sales and donations seamlessly

Allow donors to give in just a few clicks

Access help whenever you need it

Keep donor data safe with advanced protections

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits with all the features needed to successfully run various campaigns and manage donor relationships without the added cost.

‍

Testimonial: 4.8 stars on Capterra

‍

"I love how Zeffy has made my work life so much easier in many ways. I can manage my email list, send messages to different segments, tag individuals and their interests, sell event tickets, collect membership fees, and track income and engagement. Best of all, I can do all of this (and more) without having a portion of our income being snatched up by a supposed 'ally' of non-profit organizations." - Maude S.

‍

Pricing: 100% free (no startup, platform, transaction, or processing fees)‍

‍

‍

From GoFundMe to Zeffy: How Loose Ends saved $1,715 and grew faster

When Loose Ends transitioned from side project to 501(c)(3), they realized that GoFundMe’s fees were more than just a financial drain — they were a growth blocker.

“The fees dissuade folks from donating or encourage them to give less,” said Masey Kaplan, Executive Director.

After researching their options, they found Zeffy—a 100% free fundraising platform. Since switching from GoFundMe, Loose Ends was able to save $1,715 in fees, raise $34,307, and scale faster. Today, the founders recommend Zeffy to every nonprofit they meet. Learn more about their experience with Zeffy

‍

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact $1,715 saved 1 new hire 2500+ finished textile projects

‍

2. Spotfund: Best GoFundMe alternative for individuals to raise money

Spotfund offers a crowdfunding platform for anyone to start a campaign for any cause. When you think about Spotfund vs GoFundMe, consider that Spotfund lets users share and post updates for your fundraising campaign and track its progress.

You'll receive all funds regardless of whether you meet your financial goals. Donors worldwide can give to your campaign, but only users with US bank accounts can create a campaign and withdraw funds.

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

Spotfund is easy to set up and very flexible for individuals starting out or nonprofits.

‍

Testimonial: 4.7 stars on Trustpilot

‍

"I was able to create a safe and easy fundraiser to help with reaching out to friends and family during a hardship and everything worked seamlessly, efficiently and most effectively. " - Carolyn

‍

Pricing: Spotfund has no setup or platform fees, but credit card processing fees are 2.9% +$0.30 on each donation and up to 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction for international payments.

‍

3. Bonfire: Best GoFundMe alternative for a product crowdfunding campaign

Bonfire is one of the GoFundMe competitors that's great for creators and small businesses. You can upload custom artwork to sell t-shirts and other apparel. You can also develop fundraising goals, choose item prices, and sell items like t-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, and more online. Nonprofits, sports teams, and social groups can use Bonfire to spread awareness and raise money for their cause.

‍

‍

Product costs are based on manufacturing, sourcing, and printing expenses. The simpler the design, the less it will cost. You can choose a default price or set prices to fit your organization and community.

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

Bonfire allows you to design and sell custom apparel with no risk, and big opportunity to raise money through creativity.

‍

Testimonial: 4.5 on Capterra

‍

"Ease of use not only for me but also the proposers and my evaluation committees. Bonfire allows the flexibility for me to set up my projects in a way that meets "my needs." It can handle very simple projects to very complex projects. " - Keri W.

‍

Pricing: The Bonfire product and processing fee is 8% per transaction.

‍

4. Fundly: Best site like GoFundMe for CRM needs

Fundly helps nonprofit organizations and individuals raise money with a crowdfunding campaign for just about anything. Whether it's a personal cause, medical expenses, or credit card payments, individuals can create donation forms with videos and photos to help tell a story.

Fundly lets users make the most of fundraising within social networks with easy sharing with their free Fundly mobile app and integrated fundraising forms on Facebook.

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

Fundly is a nice option for social sharing, as it lets you integrate your fundraising form into Facebook.

‍

Testimonial: 2.9 stars on G2

‍

"Fundly is fairly easy and straightforward to use and is a powerful tool - plus, it's in the cloud (so it can be accessed anywhere)." - Veronica F.

‍

Pricing: There is no setup or platform fee to use Fundly, but there is a 2.9% + $0.30 credit card processing fee per transaction.

‍

5. GiveCampus: Best alternatives to GoFundMe for schools

GiveCampus is an online fundraising site led by fundraisers from educational facilities like Stanford and Emory. Their experience raising money for schools and higher education facilities inspired them to create a fundraising platform to address many schools' unique fundraising issues.

GiveCampus lets schools raise funds with online donation pages, giving data and crowdfunding, events, and more. Their wealth data and volunteer management programs help schools identify and track donors and volunteers to help them grow.

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

GiveCampus uses AI to craft compelling donor outreach in minutes.

‍

Testimonial: 4.7 stars on G2

‍

"I love the ease of use and ability to create simple, effective campaigns. I can add as much or as little detail as needed, and have the ability to meet my donors where they are. The GC platform has been great, especially for giving days and one off projects." - Ashley S.

‍

Pricing: GiveCampus plans start at $1,000 annually.

‍

6. Kickstarter: Best GoFundMe alternative for individuals with a creative project

Kickstarter is one of the best crowdfunding sites for making ideas a reality.

Kickstarter has been around since 2009, and you may recognize it from campaigns for the fidget spinner or prolific fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson. A Kickstarter campaign is an excellent option if you have a unique and creative product or project that needs funding.

Kickstarter doesn't allow fundraising for charities, but individuals can see their dreams come true without needing bank loans, grant funding, or investor demand. Kickstarter lets people control their ideas and reach supporters who care. There is a chance your campaign will fail, and you raise no money, but many campaigns succeed.

‍

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

History of successful fundraisers and $7.68 billion raised for users

‍

Testimonial: 3.8 stars on G2

‍

"What is most helpful about kickstarter is that it helps the ideas and projects of people come to reality through the funds they receive." - Joel A.

‍

Pricing: If your project is successfully funded, Kickstarter has a 5% platform fee and a 3-5% payment processing fee per transaction. There are no fees for projects that don't meet their goals.

‍

7. Patreon: Best GoFundMe alternative for content creators

Patreon is another platform for individuals looking to achieve personal fundraising success. You can fundraise for your favorite charity on Patreon, but its primary users are content creators who connect with their audience and raise money online.

Patreon lets users build a membership, sell digital products, and crowdfund to earn consistent income from their supporters.

What makes this GoFundMe alternative stand out?

Patreon puts content creators in the driver's seat.

‍

Testimonial: 4.1 stars on G2

‍

"The advantages of Patreon are it's well-known, and I can upload text or images in seconds. I'm blessed with some Patrons." - Linda S.

‍

Pricing: It's free to list products on Patreon, but most users sign up for one of its plans. Patreon's Pro plan includes an 8% fee of the income earned, and Premium plans have a fee of 12%. Users can also sell digital products on Patreon for a 5% fee plus payment processing.

‍

Other GoFundMe alternatives and fundraising sites

Subsplash - Gives churches access to mobile apps, websites, text and online giving

Indiegogo - Crowdfunding campaigns for groundbreaking products, scientific research, and innovative entrepreneurs

Donorbox - Tools like QuickDonate™ and UltraSwift™ checkout make it easier for donors to give

‍Snap! Raise - Group-based digital fundraising platform for school projects, groups, and teams

Bloomerang - Donor management software and fundraising tool that helps organizations raise more funds and build stronger donor connections

Classy - Comprehensive fundraising campaigns to meet donors where they are

‍

The only 100% free GoFundMe Alternative, built for nonprofits

Now that you've considered GoFundMe's reviews and looked at many fundraising platform alternatives, which should you use?

Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofit organizations' online donation forms, crowdfunding, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and memberships. While many fundraising software tools claim they're free because there is no platform fee, payment processing fees sneak up and deduct from the total fundraising potential.

With Zeffy, you get everything you need for nonprofit fundraising from crowdfunding sites to events and e-commerce without a single transaction fee.

‍

‍

Frequently asked questions about top GoFundMe for nonprofits

‍

What are GoFundMe fees? There is no setup or transaction fee, but GoFundMe does have small standard processing fees that come out to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Sign up and start fundraising for free today with Zeffy, the only 100% free solution

‍

Is there a free alternative to GoFundMe? Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofit organizations' online donation forms, crowdfunding, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and memberships. While many tools claim they’re free because there is no platform fee, payment processing fees sneak up and deduct from the total fundraising potential.

With Zeffy, you get everything you need for nonprofit fundraising from crowdfunding sites to events and e-commerce without a single transaction fee. Sign up for Zeffy today.

‍

What are the top GoFundMe alternatives? Anyone setting up a crowdfunding page and looking for the right crowdfunding platform with fundraising features that keep donors engaged and collect donations efficiently can look to the following GoFundMe alternatives. Zeffy Spotfund Bonfire Fundly Givebutter GiveCampus Kickstarter Patreon Finding the right crowdfunding platform for your nonprofit can feel like a big task, but it’s worth exploring your options. Each platform has unique features, so choosing one that fits your specific goals is essential—whether it’s supporting recurring donations, integrating with your website, or helping you connect with donors more effectively.

Reviewing and comparing what’s out there lets you make an informed decision that sets your fundraising efforts up for success. The right platform can make all the difference in reaching your goals and engaging your supporters.

‍