How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
8 Best Fundraising Platforms for Schools in 2025
Nonprofit software

8 Best Fundraising Platforms for Schools in 2025

June 6, 2025

What your school loses in fees, and the only platform that gives 100% back

Schools are under more financial pressure than ever, from replacing outdated tech and repairing playgrounds to keeping arts and sports programs afloat. Whether you're raising money for prom, uniforms, or basic classroom supplies, fundraising isn't optional anymore; it's essential.

But here’s what most school communities don’t realize: The wrong fundraising platform could quietly cost your school thousands of dollars in fees taken directly from your donations.

If you don’t have a dedicated fundraising team or rely on your PTO or PTA to lead the charge, this is for you. While the days of bake sales and paper pledge forms are fading fast, digital fundraising is easier than ever with tap-to-pay options, automated tools, and donor-friendly dashboards.

Responsive Table
Fees taken For every $5,000 raised, you keep: The money lost could fund:
Zeffy None! You keep every cent raised with the only zero-fee platform $5,000 No money lost
Bloomerang - $125 – $775/month + 1% of funds raised
- Up to 2.2% + 30¢ transaction fee 		$4,390 A new art supplies order
RallyUp - Free and premium options ($99/month)
- 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee 		$4,725 A set of new sports uniforms
Snap!Raise - A platform & transaction fee of 20% of all funds raised $4,000 A full classroom’s worth of books
OneCause - $495-$995 platform fee
- 3.5% + 35¢ transaction fee 		$4,460 Classroom software subscriptions
BetterWorld - 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee $4,725 Musical instrument maintenance
GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy) - Platform fee starting at $299
- 4% transaction fee 		$4,501 Field trip transportation
DoJiggy - Up to 7.9% platform fee
- 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee 		$4,459 Classroom STEM kits

But not all platforms are created equal. And in many cases, the "convenience" comes at a steep cost. We’re here to help you with a full breakdown of fundraising platforms that bring your school fundraising ideas to life.‍

Who this guide is for

This guide is made specifically for small to mid-sized schools, PTAs, PTOs, booster clubs, and volunteer-led teams that need powerful fundraising tools without heavy fees (or any fees at all).

The following schools will find this especially useful:

We’ll walk you through the best low-fee and zero-fee fundraising options,  and show you just how much your school may be losing in platform and transaction fees without realizing it.

These schools can’t afford to lose 5–20% of what they raise, and we’re making sure they don’t have to.

Explore the only zero-fee fundraising platform for schools.

Why choosing the right fundraising platform matters

The platform your school chooses doesn’t just process donations, it determines how much of your hard-earned funds you actually keep.

Here’s the reality: Raise $10,000 with most platforms, and you could lose $450 or more in fees. That’s equivalent to:

Get clear on what you’re losing to fees

How Much Are Fees Stealing From Your Nonprofit?

Total donations you raise in a year (before fees)
$
Optional: Helps calculate how much you lose per donation.
$
We use a standard 5% industry fee to calculate your potential losses—typical for most fundraising platforms.

You're losing $0 every year to fundraising fees.

With Zeffy, you'd keep that $0 to put back towards your mission.

What should schools look for in a fundraising platform?

Zero fee doesn’t mean losing out on features you need. Here’s what to look for when you’re evaluating your current fundraising platform or choosing a new one that doesn’t leave you short on critical funding.

Can small schools use the same platforms as large schools?

While many fundraising platforms are built for scale, they usually come with fees and complex features that may be better suited to large institutions with dedicated fundraising teams. A simple platform makes a huge difference if you’re struggling with bake sale-level budgets or leaning on volunteers.

Lean on 100% free fundraising with no platform or costly transaction fees with Zeffy.

8 Best fundraising platforms for schools at a glance

We've broken down the best simple and low-cost options available to keep up with fundraising trends and get everything you need from a fundraising tool that fits your budget. Take some time and review what aligns best with your fundraising goals and mission, noting any fees or feature upgrades that can lower your overall impact for students and programming.

Responsive Table
Fees & pricing considerations Best for Ease-of-use ratings Free plan details
Zeffy - Only zero-fee platform (vital for school fundraising)
- 0% transaction fees
- 0% platform fees 		Small and medium schools on a tight budget (even grassroots organizations) 4.8/5 The only 100% free, zero-fee platform, no tiers or hidden costs for features (we cover it all!)
Bloomerang - $125 – $775/month + 1% of funds raised
- Up to 2.2% + 30¢ transaction fee 		Schools who want to build stronger donor relationships & increase outreach 4.6/5 No free plan; pricing starts at $125/month + transaction fees
RallyUp - Free and premium options ($99/month)
- 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee 		Schools wanting to incentivize student fundraisers to raise money 4.5/5 Free version available with limited features
Snap!Raise - A platform & transaction fee of 20% of all funds raised Schools engaging athletes and club members in fundraising 4.5/5 No free version; fees deducted from funds raised
OneCause - $495-$995 platform fee
- 3.5% + 35¢ transaction fee 		First-time school fundraisers 4.4/5 No free version; setup fees required
BetterWorld - 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee Schools who crowdfund for educational programs 4.6/5 Free plan includes standard processing fees
GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy) - Platform fee starting at $299
- 4% transaction fee 		Schools who are doing large-scale fundraisers and have more budget to invest up front 4.3/5 No free version; base platform fee required
DoJiggy - Up to 7.9% platform fee
- 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee 		Schools who want a simple way to set up a fundraising website at a low cost 4.1/5 Free version requires transaction fees, and enhanced features require fees

1. Zeffy: Best of the free fundraising platforms for schools

Among all the free fundraising platforms for schools, Zeffy is the only entirely free option. This agile system can sell tickets to events, host raffles, sell merchandise, track donors, and customize donation pages for school crowdfunding campaigns.

Whether you're an elementary school administrator or a university dean, Zeffy can boost your school fundraising ideas.

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to the school, maximizing the impact of your fundraising efforts. Schools can save an average of 5-7% in platform and transaction fees with the free platform that covers various campaigns and tracking capabilities.

Education-based nonprofits, such as the Community Music School of Santa Cruz, love Zeffy’s platform and have seen results, including raising $47,664 for youth programs and scholarships, while saving an additional $2,383 in fees.

Limitations

While Zeffy is versatile, other platforms offer more intricate integrations with different solutions.

Pricing

Everything is free with Zeffy, and it always will be—no platform or transaction fees–ever.

Expert reviews

Zeffy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial‍s

“It really has been so amazing. I am new to our school's PTA and I took on the task of setting up a new payment platform for our fundraising because the one we used in the past had very high fees. I feel so happy I stumbled across Zeffy because they helped make what I thought would be a confusing and difficult task into something so easy and really beneficial to our school.” - Jennifer T.

2. Bloomerang: Best to keep track of your donors

Initially designed as a donor tracking system, Bloomerang has become a one-stop school fundraising platform and development CMS. ‍

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

Bloomerang prides itself on increasing donor retention and revenue growth through more innovative segmentation and recurring giving options that improve long-term donor relationships. School fundraising ideas are easier to implement with tools that bring them to life.

Schools using Bloomerang can raise 25% more year-over-year and grow their donor base by 15%. For Bellarmine Preparatory School, that led to over 10,000 registered alums and a simpler way to engage them all in charitable giving.

Limitations

Bloomerang, a more online fundraising platform, offers insights that may be worth the cost for organizations with smaller fundraising teams who may not have the time to sort and pursue their donors with such specificity.

Pricing

Platform fees start at $125 per month for 1,000 donor reports and 5,000 emails. Their fundraising feature is an add-on requiring an additional 1% of raised funds and a transaction fee of up to 2.2% + 30¢ that donors may choose to cover.

Expert reviews

Bloomerang has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“Overall, my experience with Bloomerang has been positive. The software is user-friendly and offers great tools for managing donors and tracking fundraising efforts. It’s especially strong in its reporting and analytics features. However, the limited customization options might be a drawback for some organizations.” - Al-nor A. (education management)

Check out Zeffy as an alternative to Bloomerang

Is Bloomerang worth it for small private schools?

Bloomerang is a powerful donor management platform, but its features and cost are likely more than most small private schools need. The higher price is designed for organizations that need in-depth donor tracking, analytics, and long-term fundraising strategy tools. 

That cost investment may not be needed for many small schools just trying to raise funds for programs, events, or supplies. Zeffy, by contrast, offers an entirely free platform with no transaction or subscription fees, which is perfect for small schools that still want a wide variety of campaigns and fundraising tools. 

Compare Zeffy as a 100% free Bloomerang alternative.

3. RallyUp: Best to incentivize student fundraisers

With RallyUp's fundraising platform for schools, you can host ten fundraising events and encourage your students to campaign for donations with an optional prizes feature. 

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

RallyUp’s multi-format campaigns can generate more engagement and excitement from participants. Schools may see up to an increase in funds raised thanks to gamified experiences and real-time progress tracking.

For example, The St. Francis de Sales School raised over 40% more in a quarter of the time using RallyUp Raffles. They turned a 6-week fundraising process into 9 days to achieve more. Raffles are great school fundraising ideas, and have potential to speed up the process.

Limitations

Some users report that the platform has a confusing back end when you're trying to set up a new event and a lack of helpful communication from customer support when they ran into issues.

Pricing

RallyUp's free version is supported by donor tipping, meaning your donors would cover the 7.5% per transaction platform fee and you will be charged a 1.9 to 2.9% + 30¢ processing fee, depending on which payment processor you use. You can add additional features for $99 per month with the same transaction fees.

Expert reviews

RallyUp has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

‍“Overall, we have had great experience. I have multiple volunteers on the back end every time we do a raffle and all find it easy to use/manipulate the data, and make update on the site.” – Lynn R.

Check out Zeffy as an alternative to RallyUp

4. Snap! Raise: Best for engaging your athletes

Founded by a former quarterback, Snap! Raise is one of the few sports-focused school fundraising platforms for schools.‍

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

Snap! Raise can simplify everything from district-wide charity events to middle school fundraising ideas with minimal school involvement, often raising more than traditional efforts and retaining a large percentage of funds raised after platform fees.

The Chesnee High School Cheerleading Coach shared her praise for Snap! Raise after using the tool to fundraise during Covid and being able to engage donors online in an easy way. They were able to raise over $22,000 in 2022 because of it.

Limitations

Snap! Raise runs on teams, and players can be required to bring 20 emails each, which some teams found challenging. Users also report slow processing times for getting funds. 

Pricing

Flat fee of 20% of total funds raised.

Expert reviews

Snap! Raise has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“I love how quickly you can get the fundraiser started and get donations flowing in immediately. I really like how the emails get sent out automatically once a week after the original send. This helps us to generate more donations as the month goes on. I also like how the fundraiser time can be customized. I wanted a shorter time frame for the donations and my rep was able to do that for me.” – Shaun C

Learn how Snap! Raise compares to Zeffy

What are the pros and cons of Snap! Raise for school sports teams?

Snap! Raise is popular with school sports teams because it handles many fundraising logistics for you. Teams get a dedicated rep, built-in email outreach, and a streamlined setup. 

If your team is open to managing a bit more independently, Zeffy is a powerful alternative that’s 100% free, with no fees taken out of your donations. It's easy to use and works great for ticket sales, auctions, raffles, donation pages, merchandise sales, or direct donation drives. 

For teams that want to maximize what they keep and have more of a long-term fundraising partner, Zeffy is a wise, budget-friendly choice that gives you complete control over your fundraising.

Check out why nonprofits choose Zeffy over Snap! Raise.

5. OneCause: Best for first time school fundraisers

If you've never run a school fundraising campaign, OneCause aims to take the mystery out of fundraising campaigns. ‍

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

OneCause enhances school fundraising by boosting event proceeds through mobile bidding and virtual auction features. Schools can see more donor participation thanks to seamless hybrid event management and integrated promotions.

Using OneCause, schools like DeSales High School take advantage of key giving days like Giving Tuesday, bringing fundraising online to raise $15,000 in 24 hours. High school fundraising ideas like this one can maximize on days where its naturally easier to raise funds and rally the community.

Limitations

If you need help with your events, some of the OneCause tiers include the option to have OneCause staff on site to facilitate your fundraising efforts. But if you have a good idea of what you're doing and how to do it,  this school fundraising platform may not be worth the cost.

Pricing

Platform fees range from $495 to $995, according to the software review site G2. Processing fees default to 3.5% + 35¢ per transaction, and donors can cover these fees.

Expert reviews

OneCause has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“While the community was sure it wouldn't work for them, it did! The ease of bidding from anywhere you are and sharing the items with friends and family near and far is extremely beneficial. Our auction proceeds have nearly doubled since we started using Onecause to its full capacity.” – Sheena W.

Deep dive into Zeffy as a 100% free OneCause alternative

6. Betterworld: Best crowdfunding site for education

BetterWorld is one of the best crowdfunding sites for education. With this transparency-focused online school fundraising platform, booster clubs, and students can follow up campaigns with photos and videos that show supporters exactly which improvements their gifts have facilitated.

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

With BetterWorld, there’s a potential for all donations to go directly to your school without the burden of platform fees, and an option for donors to cover payment fees. 

Over 100,000 nonprofits use BetterWorld to increase donor participation by removing financial friction and offering free, easy-to-share fundraising pages.

Limitations

Some users report a challenging experience with the interface, but most find it easy to use. BetterWorld doesn't have as many event types as some platforms.

Pricing

The platform is free for users, and the donors can cover processing fees of 2.9% + $0.30.

‍Expert reviews

BetterWorld  has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“The site is easy to set up, manage, and track. Because we can use our own photos and graphics and create our own message to go out, constituent interaction with the site has a personalized touch. Constituents purchasing tickets for fundraising events find it easy to use. As a small organization, having access to this type of online presence has been so helpful.” – Bonnie H (Education management)

See Zefy and Betterworld side by side

Can BetterWorld support both crowdfunding and event ticketing?

BetterWorld supports both crowdfunding and event ticketing, making it a versatile option for schools wanting to run multiple types of campaigns on one platform. However, while BetterWorld offers a solid mix of features, keep in mind that it still charges standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), and some users find the customization and reporting tools a bit limited.

If keeping costs as low as possible is a priority, Zeffy is a strong alternative. It also supports event ticketing, raffles, crowdfunding, and even e-commerce, but without any platform or transaction fees. That means schools keep 100% of what they raise, which can make a big difference—especially for smaller events or grassroots campaigns.


Compare Zeffy and BetterWorld to keep more of what you raise 

7. Classy: Best to set up quickly for lasting impact

Classy's unlimited event landing pages are quick and easy to set up, and they are specifically designed for recurring giving. 

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

Classy is well-known for increasing recurring donations through personalized, visually appealing campaigns that engage donors. Schools can raise more per donation by leveraging data-driven storytelling and peer-to-peer fundraising options.

For example, ScholarMatch saved over 100 hours of admin work in a year using Classy and its Zapier integration to make life easier.

Limitations

Classy is great for a set-it-and-forget-it donation page, but the lower tiers lack event support and more robust outreach programs.

Pricing

Classy offers three tiers with customizable features, but the costs are not all published online. Platform fees start at $299, as quoted on software review site G2, and transactions have a 4% fee.

‍Expert reviews

Classy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

‍“While Classy is extremely user-friendly, easy-to-use, and aesthetically-pleasing, the most impressive part of the platform is the excellent customer service. It is truly above and beyond service, and they are able to answer even the most basic questions without making you feel bad about asking.” – Verified fundraiser

Compare Classy to Zeffy, the 100% free alternative

8. DoJiggy: Best to attract the local golf pros

If you know you're sticking with your favorite event, DoJiggy could be the right choice for your school. 

Key features

Expected outcomes for schools

DoJiggy streamlines school fundraising, helping schools raise more. Schools can also boost donor satisfaction with customizable campaign pages and seamless event experiences. 

One case study illustrates how the Claremont Middle School PTA supports an annual event that has generated nearly $ 1 million over the past decade. This resulted in the hiring of additional staff to support students, the establishment of an after-school program, and the provision of school supplies to the community.

Limitations

DoJiggy's fees are higher than the average school fundraising platform, and some reviews indicate that their donation pages can be challenging to customize without prior coding knowledge. Users also note the generic reports after fundraising efforts.

Pricing

Each type of event has a different fee, from 1.9% to 7.9%. Donors can cover both the platform and processing fees, which are 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ per transaction.

‍Expert reviews

DoJiggy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“We use the software for our school jog-a-thon fundraiser. Only the kids who will be collecting pledges online create pages. Some of the features are really good: - the ability to connect to PayPal which is what we use to collect donations online and keeps things all together - the ability to create "teams", which in our case are classrooms, that complete for the most money raised - the ability to have the administrator assign kids to the teams since most people forget to select their teams when they sign up - the ability to create a page template which makes it easier for the kids to start their pages - the tracking software and reports are super helpful.” - Virginia F. 

See how DoJiggy and Zeffy stand up against one another

How to fundraise for schools (simple and low cost)

When school budgets fall short, the pressure lands on already-overworked volunteers, parents, and teachers to fill the gap. But most small schools don’t have the time, staff, or resources for grant writing marathons or expensive event planning.

You need fundraising ideas that are:

Check out a full library of resources for school fundraising here.

What types of fundraisers work best for elementary, middle, and high schools?

So, what type of fundraising ideas truly stand out among students? You might start with Zeffy’s free education fundraising idea generator to see what aligns best with your goals and grade level.

Here are some more creative and enjoyable ideas to engage students at every school level while raising money and encouraging participation in charitable events:

Try out Zeffy’s free fundraising idea generator 

Which grants are best to fund schools?

A grant is another great way to add funding for anything your school is trying to accomplish. Specific government, private foundation, and corporate grants can align well with education efforts and help you jump-start your goals or projects.

A few tips for finding the best grant:

Simplify your search and find aligned funding fast with Zeffy Grant Finder

Make the most of your time and budget while online fundraising

Refine your mission before choosing school fundraising software

If you’ve never put thought into this before, you’re not alone! It’s a great time to see what goals you do have in place, and see if there’s anything that feels important when you’re reviewing your options.

Start by answering these key questions to flesh out your school fundraising idea:

Once you’ve clarified what, why, and who your school fundraising event is, you can think about how to grab attention. Will you sell raffle tickets, host a read-a-thon, or set up a simple donation page? Your chosen method directly influences the features you desire in a fundraising platform.

Get inspired with a free fundraising idea generator for your school

Rely on fundraising tools that are truly built for you 

When comparing platforms, don’t just look at price—consider how well the software supports your school’s goals. Here’s what to focus on:

Learn how to avoid the hidden costs of certain nonprofit software options.

Zeffy checks all of the boxes for school fundraising as a reliable platform for any way you like to engage your community and scale over time. It’s also the only zero-fee option, which schools need to see the full value of your fundraising efforts.

Sign up for Zeffy for free

Every dollar matters, especially in education

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO saved over $2,100 in fees

When it switched to Zeffy, Shrewsbury PTO accepted digital payments for the first time, immediately eliminating payment processing fees. Using Zeffy’s simple and free fundraising features, such as online donation forms, eCommerce, and Tap-to-Pay, they raised $42,686 and saved $2,134 in fees.

Real user feedback: “Everyone is loving the electronic option — no more paper trails!”

Read the full story & get inspired.

Westerner Band Boosters saved $3,456  

By switching from Square to Zeffy, Westerner Band Boosters eliminated nearly $3,400 in annual fees. Now, they sell event tickets, raffle tickets, and merch to raise funds for their school band, and volunteers can easily participate in helping out the cause.

Real user feedback:  “Fees savings make a huge impact on our students.”

Hear more of how they use Zeffy to fundraise.

Torrey Pines Elementary saved $13,799

Torrey Pines Elementary uses Zeffy to raise six figures annually for student programs, saving nearly $14,000 in platform and transaction fees in the process. They’re able to set up campaigns quickly and engage donors to fund big projects and count on every cent they raise going directly to the students they serve.

Real user feedback:  “Zeffy lets us keep every cent. No other platform does this.”

Ready to reroute fees toward your students?

Schools everywhere are discovering what happens when you stop losing money to fees and start keeping 100% of what you raise. Whether you’re a PTO, music booster club, or school foundation, Zeffy’s free tools make online fundraising simple, modern, and budget-friendly (because it’s actually free).

Feeling inspired? Check out more success stories here.

2025 fundraising trends for schools

When raising money for your school, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Before making your decision, take some time to refine your fundraising strategy and consider how to maximize the benefits of your platform’s features. Here's a quick look at school fundraising trends to keep in mind:

Grab a full list of school fundraising ideas to dive into based on your student body.

Get started with Zeffy for your next school fundraiser

When you're working with a bake-sale budget, every dollar matters. And yet, most platforms quietly take 5–20% of your hard-earned donations in fees that could’ve paid for field trips, sports gear, art supplies, or even lunch for students in need.

That’s why schools across the country are switching to Zeffy to save thousands in fees and funding their mission, where their hard-earned money belongs. 

With Zeffy, you get:

Whether you're a volunteer-run PTA, a booster club juggling events, or a principal with no dedicated fundraising team, Zeffy lets you do more with what you already have. Switching is quick and easy so you can start your next fundraiser with Zeffy today and ditch the fees and complicated tech for good.

Join Zeffy today and make every dollar count.

Looking for a platform that won’t take a cut of your school’s donations?
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform — perfect for school fundraisers.


School Fundraising FAQ

Yes! Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, which means schools can experience fundraising without the fees. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy covers all transaction fees, meaning your school keeps every dollar raised. This allows more funds to go directly to classrooms, programs, and student enrichment without any hidden costs.

There is a fundraising app for sports teams raising money among community members, Snap! Raise. A former quarterback developed this team-based fundraising system, which integrates seamlessly into a school sports team's dynamics. Snap !Raise charges a flat fee of 20% for in-person or virtual school fundraisers.

Learn about the top fundraising apps available for nonprofits.

You can use GoFundMe for education. GoFundMe is available to organizations and individuals, so teachers needing classroom supplies and undergraduates trying to make ends meet after loans are as eligible to fundraise with GoFundMe as dedicated school development offices. It's also a fundraising platform that does not charge a platform fee, but does have a transaction fee of 2.9% + 30¢ per donation.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Shelbi Polk

Keep reading :

Fundraising ideas
95 Profitable Things to Sell for School Fundraiser in 2025

Looking for smart ways to raise money at school? Discover 95 ideas that students love. Keep 100% of what you raise with Zeffy's zero-fee fundraising tools.

Read more
Fundraising ideas
30+ Effective fundraising ideas for schools (2024)

Looking for the best ways to raise money for your school? Check out this list of 30+ top school fundraising ideas, ranging from easy to profitable.

Read more
Fundraising ideas
38 Fall Festival Ideas for School Fundraising Events

Fall festival ideas to inspire your school's fundraiser. Try these games and educational activities to engage students and their families for the fall season.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.