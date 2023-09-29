5 unexpected places to find Canadian nonprofit grants.

Believe it or not, there are grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations everywhere. You just need to know where to look! Here are some unexpected (and a few bonus expected) places where your nonprofit can find grant funding for your Canadian nonprofit organization.
Just like anything else, when it comes to looking for something new—whether it’s a t-shirt, a recipe or a grant—the best place to start is by asking our peers. If your nonprofit organization belongs to a specific industry, industry associations and professional organizations can be a great place to grant hunt.
Whether your nonprofit is in healthcare, education, environmental conservation, arts and culture, etc., understanding your niche is a good place to start.
These organizations often have resources and grant opportunities tailored to your industry or sector.
Look for government programs that focus on supporting nonprofits within your industry. Both federal and provincial/territorial governments offer specialized grants for specific sectors. For example:
Research private foundations that have a specific interest in your industry.
Seek partnerships with businesses in your industry. These days, a lot of companies have corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that fund nonprofit projects.
Subscribe to industry-specific publications, newsletters, or journals—they often print grant announcements and funding opportunities.
Attend industry-related conferences, seminars, and networking events to connect with other nonprofit organizations in your field.
Databases that allow you to filter by industry or sector can help you find funding sources inline with your nonprofit’s mission. A few examples are: Grant Connect, GrantWatch, and CharityVillage.
Research local community foundations in your area and ask about their grants.
Believe it or not, a lot of nonprofit grants will advertise when it’s time to apply. So, subscribe to your local news outlets. Check the listings in local newspapers and magazines and tune into your local TV and radio stations to see if there are any new grant opportunities being advertised.
We know, we know. Social media is a big place. But, it’s a big place full of new grant opportunities. Many organizations post calls for grant applications on their social media channels. Here are a few tips and tricks to get your social media nonprofit grant hunting started:
More and more Canadian companies are launching corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs that offer grants and funding to nonprofit organizations doing work in their sector. Start by research companies in your industry or region that have CSR initiatives and reach out and ask about their grant opportunities.
