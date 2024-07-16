Top Grants for Nonprofits in 2024

Grants for nonprofits give you tax-exempt funding to unlock new fundraising possibilities for your mission. It only makes sense that most organizations jump at opportunities to secure grants for operations, projects, and future investments.

A high volume of applications and an endless list of grant options can make finding and applying to the right options for your nonprofit seem daunting. Luckily, you landed on a guide to the top nonprofit grants for 2024.

‍

Dive into helpful resources to secure your nonprofit funding, including:

‍

What are nonprofit grants?

Grants for nonprofit organizations are large donations gifted from public or private foundations, government bodies, or corporations to qualifying organizations. Grants are crucial in a strategic plan to fund missions and projects that create change within communities and grow nonprofit organization’s capabilities.

‍

‍

While it can feel like you’re getting free money, there are rules, eligibility criteria, lengthy application processes, and sometimes restrictions about how grant funding for nonprofit organizations can be used. That's why getting familiar with the process and different types of grants available can help you prepare to put your best foot forward.

‍

‍Government grants for nonprofit organizations

Federal grants are available nationwide, but established nonprofits can tap into state and local agencies.

A government grant may have more eligibility criteria and a more complex application process for a grant writer. At the same time, an independent federal agency or local organization can offer nonprofits higher amounts of funding typically available year-round.

Due to the rigorous selection process, these grants are also considered more prestigious and can support a nonprofit's reputation and status. For example, you can mention your government grant in marketing to donors and your annual report to stand tall with stakeholders.

‍

Government grants may come from:

State governments

County governments

City or township governments

Special district governments

Native American tribal governments (federally recognized)

Native American tribal governments (other than federally recognized)

‍

Foundation grants for nonprofits

A foundation grant comes from a private or public organization supporting community development. A public foundation often collects donations to support grantmaking efforts, while a private foundation does not.

Both offer great funding sources to select nonprofits that align with the foundation's vision. Every foundation is slightly different, and grant amounts vary depending on the grant application process and the type of projects it may want to support.‍

‍

Corporate grants for nonprofits

Corporate grants come from companies supporting specific nonprofit causes, charitable projects, and activities like research. Forbes predicts that in 2024, businesses will increasingly look for ways to support corporate social responsibility by partnering with nonprofits.

A nonprofit organization might find it easier to navigate corporate grants as they usually come from large brand names to which they can relate their mission. There might also be fewer steps or policies than a government grant for eligible organizations.

Corporate grants can also be flexible, including exchanging goods, employees, and services. Later in this article, you’ll see an example in our list of top nonprofit grants.

‍

How to find grants for nonprofits

The best way to find grants for your nonprofit is to know where to look at a local, state, and nationwide level. Whether you’re starting a nonprofit that needs a jump start in programming or exploring grants to scale operations, there are grant options to explore.

Nonprofits of any mission, size, or location can find support if they search in the right places. Check out this simple 3-step approach to find a nonprofit grant match.

‍

‍

Step 1: Seek out local grants

Foundations near your nonprofit, either on the state or city level, are great places to find grant opportunities. It's also helpful to apply when your mission directly impacts the foundation's local communities or roots.

You can find local impact grants by searching online in your area. An example would be "New Jersey Foundation Grants for Nonprofits 2024," which surfaces a list like this one to find one that resonates.

‍

Step 2: Lean on foundation directories

State and local databases can also help you filter search results down by your cause category and location to get where you need to go faster.

‍

A few directories and grant databases to explore are:

Candid's Foundation Directory is a subscription grant database that matches your nonprofit with foundation grants using a similar filtering concept.

‍

GrantWatch surfaces grants available nationwide, providing a quick preview of the eligibility criteria and a detailed view of information and application deadlines.

‍

‍

United Philanthropy Forum provides a member directory for searching nearly 100 regional and national philanthropy-serving organizations (PSOs) that may have grant opportunities or become strategic connections to build relationships.

‍

‍

‍

Step 3: Search government agencies for nonprofit grant funding

State and local governments often have databases covering all available nonprofit grant opportunities. The California Grants Portal is an excellent example of how simple it can be to check out what’s available in your area.

If your state doesn’t have a comprehensive database for grants or you’re interested in seeking out even more opportunities, Grants.gov will give you the biggest selection of government grants.

‍

How to choose the right nonprofit grants

When you start diving into the databases and search results for nonprofit grants, you may need help deciding which one to apply for. The following considerations can guide your decision-making.

Start with your goal: When you keep your ideal outcome for any grant funding in mind, you can quickly sift through grant applications that will help you achieve it.

Evaluate the eligibility and requirements: Consider criteria for eligible organizations to avoid wasting application time.

Look for alignment: Consider trimming down your list of grants to apply to by examining which funding organizations most align with your nonprofit.

Assess your return on investment: Numbers matter, and it's essential to ask yourself if the amount you may be granted is a good return on the time you invest in each application process.

‍

‍

What are the most common grant opportunities for nonprofits?

Another critical factor in finding the best grants is seeing which type(s) of support would benefit your current priorities.

Capacity-building grants help nonprofits grow in areas needing more funding by covering process improvement and investment instead of a specific project.

Conditional grants fund nonprofits upon meeting certain expectations and conditions. There are restrictions in place that the funder and your nonprofit agree to ahead of time.

Endowment grants offer funding from foundations to nonprofits that are earning interest. An endowment fund typically receives contributions from grantors based on milestones and can come with support for governance standards.

Facilities and equipment grants (capital grants) cover the costs associated with facilities owned by a nonprofit. Government grants are popular for equipment, building, and infrastructure support.

Project grants support nonprofit activities, programs, and specific outcomes outlined during the application process. There are often restrictions on where and when grant funds can be spent.

Operating fund grants are an option for established nonprofits seeking support for operation expenses. These grants look for nonprofits who manage monthly finances without support.

Research grants fund nonprofits that are involved in the learning and exploration of new insights. Research can be financially covered to support the intended outcomes.

Technical assistance grants pay for support in the form of experts in various fields that a nonprofit may need to fill gaps. Consultants might help with legalities, finances, accounting, marketing, and other vital functions.

In-kind grants support nonprofits without money but instead look at things like cars, technology, facilities, and services.

‍

The 5 best nonprofit grants available for nonprofits in 2024

1. AWS IMAGINE Grant

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant empowers nonprofits through technology adoption and learning. The organization believes that technology is mission-critical and looks for opportunities to provide financial assistance.

Nonprofits can use the grant to support existing projects or new ideas centered on tech. The following three award categories are currently offered.

‍

The Pathfinder Generative AI Award:

Up to $200,000 USD in unrestricted cash funds

Up to $100,000 USD in AWS promotional credits

‍

The Go Further, Faster Award:

Up to $150,000 USD in unrestricted cash funds

Up to $100,000 USD in AWS promotional credits

‍

The Momentum to Modernize Award:

Up to $50,000 USD in unrestricted cash funds

Up to $20,000 USD in AWS promotional credits

‍

Do I qualify?

All 501(c)3 organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland are eligible. AWS welcomes nonprofits of any budget, mission, and size to apply.

Check out specific requirements and past winners for the awards listed above.

Timeline to apply : The 2024 application process is open from May 3 to June 3

‍

2. Bank of America Charitable Foundation

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation focuses on responsible growth and social progress. It offers grants to nonprofits that support low—and moderate-income communities.

Bank of America aims to partner with charitable organizations that enable vulnerable populations, including working families and those impacted by the criminal justice system.

An Economic Mobility grant is currently open and focused on community development, which includes:

Housing development

Economic development

Minority homeownership programs

Pathways to stable and affordable housing or homeownership

Sustainable development

Revitalization, preservation, and stabilization

Transit-oriented development

Community arts and cultural institutions

Resiliency of underserved communities

Environmental sustainability

Supporting organizations/initiatives that bring energy efficiency

Small business resiliency

‍

Do I qualify?

Any tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization not classified as a private foundation or working through a fiscal sponsor may apply. Bank of America also requires nonprofits to either be based in or serve vulnerable communities, including:

Working families

Youth

Seniors

Individuals living with disabilities

Veterans

Those impacted by the criminal justice system

‍

Read full eligibility criteria

‍

Timeline to apply:

‍Request for grant proposals (RFPs) will be accepted between May 27, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

‍

3. Google Ad Grants

Google Ad Grants award qualifying nonprofits with search ads to help their fundraising efforts reach more audiences. Nonprofits can receive up to $10,000 worth of monthly Google Ads credit.

Recipients can also gain premium access to the various technology tools Google owns, including:

‍

Do I qualify?

Google Ad Grants require your nonprofit to request a Google for Nonprofits account. Eligible nonprofit organizations are any charitable organizations recognized by their country as legitimate nonprofits in good standing.

‍

Exceptions to eligibility include organizations that are:

Government entities

Hospitals or healthcare organizations

Schools, academic institutions, and universities

‍

Timeline to apply:

‍Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.

‍

4. Walmart Foundation

The Walmart Foundation's grant program is community-centric. Every year, Walmart and Sam's Club stores provide cash grants between $250 and $5,000 to charitable causes.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a Spark Good Local Grant through their local store. The funding aims to directly address community development and offer solutions that improve quality of life.

‍

Do I qualify?

A Spark Good Local Grant may be awarded to any 501(c)(3) organization that completes verification by Walmart's third-party verification service.

Common grant recipients include:

Schools

Faith-based organizations

Food pantries and soup kitchens

Clothing closets

Organizations providing affordable housing

Law enforcement and fire departments

‍

Read more about grant eligibility

‍

Timeline to apply:

Applications are accepted quarterly on the following schedule for 2024:

March 1- July 15

August 1 - October 15

November 1 - December 31

‍

5. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Grants

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation supports nonprofits that promote health equity. Organizations can partner with the foundation to fund specific projects that offer health services or support to individuals and promote healthy communities.

The foundation currently has three active grant opportunities for nonprofits to explore:

Pioneering Ideas: Exploring the Future to Build a Culture of Health: Grants funding to ideas for health equity influence in the future.

RWJF Culture of Health Prize: Grants funding for nonprofits actively addressing structural racism and health equity.

‍

Do I qualify?

All applicants must be based in the United States. Eligible nonprofits also have team members split between the US and other countries.

Preference is given to institutes of higher education, nonprofits, and public entities. The various grant opportunities may require additional criteria regarding health equity and projects supporting the RWJ Foundation's goals.

Grab resources to prepare and explore the grant process

‍

Timeline to apply:

Applications are open all year for every grant except the RWJF Culture of Health Prize, which has a deadline of June 3, 2024.‍

‍

Grant application tips for your nonprofit organization

Now that you know what's available for nonprofit grant funding, it's time to wrap up with some best practices for your application. Each grant may require a unique proposal, but there are a few general tips you can apply universally.

Make a big impression with your executive summary

Consider the following questions as you get writing:

What is the funder's primary goal, and how can you help them achieve it?

Are there any alignment points between your nonprofit's story and the funding organization?

What is the best way to quickly introduce the problem and solution you're seeking funding for in a compelling way?

How can you show the funder you've read the application criteria fully?

‍

Create a convincing need statement

​​Your need statement is where you make your official ask for funding in a way that persuades a reader to select your nonprofit. Make it short, sweet, and thoughtful to show you understand your funder's goals.

Help your readers feel confident that they have all the information about a specific problem you’re addressing and why the funding you’re requesting makes a timely difference.

‍Offer clarity in your project and organization descriptions

Once you've hooked a reader with your executive summary and need statement, it's time to invite them in. Your project and organization descriptions should offer as much clarity as possible with a bit more personality.

You want the person reading your application to feel like they know you, can connect with your mission, and want to see your project come to life.‍

‍

Secure your highest funding yet with Zeffy

Nonprofit grants are an avenue of raising funds that many organizations bring into their fundraising strategy. While you’re sifting through the options to find the best fit, don’t forget about the supplemental funds you can raise with a creative and simple campaign.

Zeffy offers nonprofits the only 100% free fundraising platform built for charitable organizations to take the guesswork out of how you attract donors and convert them with easy-to-use donation forms.