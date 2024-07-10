Top 18 Nonprofit Management Software Solutions

Nonprofit organizations constantly seek ways to maximize impact while minimizing costs. Nonprofit management software can be a game-changer, streamlining operations from fundraising to volunteer coordination.
This guide explores the top nonprofit management software solutions for 2024, designed to help your organization operate more efficiently and effectively.
Your software should help you keep track of everyone involved with your nonprofit. This includes donors, volunteers, and event attendees. Look for features that let you store contact info, track donations, and manage events all in one place.
A reliable software solution will help you raise funds and manage your finances easily. It should let you create online donation forms, run fundraising campaigns, and apply for grants. You should also look for software that can help you budget and keep track of expenses.
Communicating with supporters is key for any nonprofit. Choose software that helps you send emails, manage social media, and reach people on their phones. This way, you can keep everyone updated and involved.
Your software should help you make sense of all the information you collect. Look for tools that create easy-to-understand reports and work well with other programs you use. Make sure it keeps your data safe and follows the required data privacy rules and regulations.
Pick software that's not too complicated to learn. It should be flexible enough to fit your specific needs. Good customer support is also important, so you can get help when you need it.
By checking for these features, you can find software that helps your nonprofit grow and achieve its goals.
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising software with a range of comprehensive tools to simplify your nonprofit operations.
Create custom donation forms, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, and host online auctions effortlessly. The platform also includes event ticketing features, handling everything from ticket sales to registration, streamlining your fundraising events from start to finish.
100% free. No hidden charges, such as processing or platform fees.
Qgiv offers a modern, personalized, and intuitive fundraising and giving experience. It provides tools for creating peer-to-peer campaigns, donation websites, and text fundraising appeals. The platform also allows users to set fundraising goals and offers strong reporting tools.
Qgiv has a free version, but it charges a processing fee of 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, along with platform fees at $159 - $700 /month. The most popular plan is Giving Essentials, which starts at $25/ month.
Fundraise Up is an online fundraising platform that drives conversions through AI and ML. It analyzes donor behavior to suggest ideal donation amounts.
The platform features built-in upsells to boost donors' lifetime value. Fundraise Up makes it quick and easy to create campaign pages and accept funds from supporters worldwide.
Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
Zeffy’s donor management tool is the perfect solution for nonprofits focused on building stronger relationships with supporters. It is designed with features that help you segment donors based on their capacity and interest, allowing you to personalize your outreach efforts.
With Zeffy, you can improve the donor conversion rate using pre-filled forms with donation amounts in your fundraising campaigns. These forms reduce decision fatigue and provide clear options.
100% free, no hidden costs.
Bloomerang is a donation management tool that helps nonprofits organize their supporters’ records. It optimizes engagement through features like gift tracking, wealth screening, and detailed reporting.
Bloomerang assigns generosity and engagement scores to each supporter. This shows how engaged they are and how likely they are to support again. The tool also identifies when donors haven't contributed in a while so organizations can re-engage lapsed donors.
Bloomerang's pricing plan depends on the number of donor records. It has seven paid plans:
NeonCRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management solution designed for nonprofits. It tracks donors and relationships with an interactive dashboard and customizable fields.
NeonCRM helps you focus on what really matters. With its engagement timeline, you can easily spot your biggest supporters and focus on providing a tailored experience, potentially increasing their long-term contributions.
Neon CRM has three plans. The costs for these plans increase as nonprofits enter higher revenue bands:
DonorSearch is a comprehensive prospect research and wealth screening tool. It assists you in identifying potential donors with the capacity to give and affinity for your specific cause.
DonorSearch offers valuable insights into your donors' giving history and financial capacity. It combines data from your own donor records and broader charitable giving databases to provide you with a clearer picture of each donor's potential.
With these insights, you can craft more targeted and effective fundraising strategies.
Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
WealthEngine helps your nonprofit identify and manage wealth indicator information about your prospects. This wealth management software uses scores and ratings to organize your data. It identifies and corrects errors in your donor database, ensuring you have access to up-to-date and accurate donor information.
With WealthEngine, you can personalize your outreach based on different categories such as net worth, donation history, investable assets, giving capacity, and more.
Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
iWave is another wealth screening and prospect research tool that helps you narrow down and focus on potential donors. It’s an easy-to-use tool with customizable scoring systems to rank prospects based on their giving capacity and likelihood to support your cause.
The platform offers valuable donor information to enhance the organization's fundraising events.
iWave is a subscription-based online platform offering three plans:
VolunteerHub streamlines volunteer management from start to finish. This user-friendly platform helps you recruit, engage, and coordinate volunteers effectively.
Organize information, schedule events, and track contributions all in one place. It keeps communication clear and provides detailed reports on volunteer hours and impact.
Plus: $143/month for up to 1,000 volunteers
Pro: $288/month for up to 2,500 volunteers
Enterprise: Contact for pricing for more than 2,500 volunteers
VolunteerLocal is a cloud-based solution that helps organize, manage, and communicate with volunteers. You can create custom event signup forms to collect essential information on your volunteers.
The platform allows your volunteers to sign up as individuals or in groups. It also tracks hours and offers advanced reporting, offering a comprehensive view of each volunteer.
SignUpGenius is a platform for nonprofits that offers several volunteer opportunities. It can handle complex scheduling needs while allowing volunteers to sign up for events in a few clicks.
Gain access to hundreds of eye-catching and pre-built signup forms to reduce the time spent recruiting volunteers. SignUpGenius allows you to add custom questions on these forms to gather needed volunteer information.
GrantHub makes it easy for your nonprofit organization to identify potential grant opportunities. The platform offers a centralized dashboard to manage all your grant applications and details from one place. This keeps everyone in the loop and maximizes funding and program success.
GrantHub helps you develop strong proposals and build long-term relationships for future funding.
Blackbaud Grantmaking software offers support to nonprofits and corporations with grant management. It helps you identify which grants are suitable for your nonprofit and then complete the application from its dashboard.
Blackbaud allows you to manage, track, and analyze their application status. The system generates reports and charts to share information on grants with stakeholders.
Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
Grantify is a comprehensive grant management platform designed for nonprofits and organizations seeking funding. It streamlines the entire grant process, from identifying suitable opportunities to submitting polished applications.
Through its intuitive dashboard, users can manage multiple grant applications, track their status, and analyze success rates. Grantify offers tools to craft compelling proposals, provides real-time feedback, and generates detailed reports to keep stakeholders informed.
The platform aims to simplify grant acquisition and increase funding success rates for its users.
Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
Zoho Expense features everything your nonprofit needs to keep track of expenses. It allows you to create projects for each charity program to attribute expenses. Using its comprehensive analytics feature, you can examine the spending for each project.
Zoho Expense also automates expense reporting and integrates with leading accounting software, such as Zoho Books, QuickBooks Online, and more.
Zoho Expenses offers general pricing plans at different rates:
Zoho Expenses is available to nonprofits at a discounted price. Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.
FreshBooks is an easy-to-use expense management solution designed for small to mid-size nonprofits. With intuitive expense tracking, invoicing, and financial reporting features, organizations can streamline administrative tasks, enhance cash flow management, and gain meaningful insights into their financial health.
You can categorize spending within the software to divide your funds and strategically reduce expenses.
Expensify is a cost-effective option for small nonprofits. Its free plan provides unlimited receipt tracking and expense management. It also provides one-click receipt scanning and credit card transaction import.
With multilevel approval workflows, you can customize your expense policy rules and flag expenses that need a leader's approval. Expensify customizes expense categories based on nonprofit teams, departments, or projects.
Choosing the right software can transform your nonprofit's operations, helping you achieve more with less. The right tools can turn complex tasks into simple processes, freeing up time and resources for your core mission.
When selecting a platform, consider both functionality and long-term financial impact. Look for solutions that align with your specific needs and budget.
Zeffy empowers nonprofits with a comprehensive, cost-free solution. From donor management to event ticketing, this all-in-one platform helps you do more for your cause.
Ready to elevate your nonprofit's impact? Explore Zeffy's no-cost platform and dedicate more resources to what truly matters: your mission.
