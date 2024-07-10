How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

Top 18 Nonprofit Management Software Solutions

July 10, 2024

Nonprofit organizations constantly seek ways to maximize impact while minimizing costs. Nonprofit management software can be a game-changer, streamlining operations from fundraising to volunteer coordination.

This guide explores the top nonprofit management software solutions for 2024, designed to help your organization operate more efficiently and effectively.

Top 18 picks for best nonprofit software for fundraising

  1. Zeffy
  2. Qgiv
  3. Fundraise Up
  4. Bloomerang
  5. Salesforce
  6. NeonCRM
  7. DonorSearch
  8. WealthEngine
  9. iWave
  10. VolunteerHub
  11. VolunteerLocal
  12. SignUpGenius
  13. GrantHub
  14. GrantPlus
  15. Blackbaud Grantmaking
  16. Zoho Expense
  17. FreshBooks
  18. Expensify

Key features to look for in nonprofit management software

Donor relationship management functionalities

Your software should help you keep track of everyone involved with your nonprofit. This includes donors, volunteers, and event attendees. Look for features that let you store contact info, track donations, and manage events all in one place.

Fundraising and financial tools

A reliable software solution will help you raise funds and manage your finances easily. It should let you create online donation forms, run fundraising campaigns, and apply for grants. You should also look for software that can help you budget and keep track of expenses.

Tools for communication and outreach

Communicating with supporters is key for any nonprofit. Choose software that helps you send emails, manage social media, and reach people on their phones. This way, you can keep everyone updated and involved.

Data management and analytics

Your software should help you make sense of all the information you collect. Look for tools that create easy-to-understand reports and work well with other programs you use. Make sure it keeps your data safe and follows the required data privacy rules and regulations.

User experience and support

Pick software that's not too complicated to learn. It should be flexible enough to fit your specific needs. Good customer support is also important, so you can get help when you need it.

By checking for these features, you can find software that helps your nonprofit grow and achieve its goals.

Best all-in-one nonprofit management software

1. Zeffy: The only 100% free all-in-one nonprofit software

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising software with a range of comprehensive tools to simplify your nonprofit operations.

Create custom donation forms, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, and host online auctions effortlessly. The platform also includes event ticketing features, handling everything from ticket sales to registration, streamlining your fundraising events from start to finish.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Mangement Software
Pros Cons
  • 100% free - always!
  • Customizable fundraising pages
  • Supports different payment options
  • Automated emails and tax receipts
  • Makes the donation experience quick and easy
  • Available only to nonprofits in the USA and Canada

Pricing 

100% free. No hidden charges, such as processing or platform fees. 

Amplify your nonprofit's impact – try Zeffy's free fundraising platform today!‍

2. Qgiv

Qgiv offers a modern, personalized, and intuitive fundraising and giving experience. It provides tools for creating peer-to-peer campaigns, donation websites, and text fundraising appeals. The platform also allows users to set fundraising goals and offers strong reporting tools.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Mangement Software
Pros Cons
  • Fundraising thermometers to paste on your fundraising pages, website, and newsletter
  • Integrations with popular payment processors
  • Good customer support service
  • Clear and detailed reports on fundraising campaign data
  • Expensive for small and medium-sized nonprofits
  • Extra charges to access basic fundraising features like peer-to-peer fundraising, text fundraising, and auctions
  • Customization options for campaign pages can have certain limitations

Pricing 

Qgiv has a free version, but it charges a processing fee of 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, along with platform fees at $159 - $700 /month. The most popular plan is Giving Essentials, which starts at $25/ month.

Zeffy vs. Qgiv: Which platform should you choose?

3. Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up is an online fundraising platform that drives conversions through AI and ML. It analyzes donor behavior to suggest ideal donation amounts.

The platform features built-in upsells to boost donors' lifetime value. Fundraise Up makes it quick and easy to create campaign pages and accept funds from supporters worldwide.

Pros and Cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • AI-driven personalization to increase donor retention and recurring gifts
  • Automated follow-ups and tailored messaging
  • Global giving features with support for 22 languages and dialects
  • Create branded campaign pages optimized for conversions via ML
  • Steep learning curve for users on its unique AI-driven features
  • Higher pricing tiers for access to advanced tools
  • More focused on donor experience, limiting fundraising abilities
  • No comprehensive support for event management and peer-to-peer campaigns

Pricing

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

Best nonprofit software for donor management 

4. Zeffy 

Zeffy’s donor management tool is the perfect solution for nonprofits focused on building stronger relationships with supporters. It is designed with features that help you segment donors based on their capacity and interest, allowing you to personalize your outreach efforts.  

With Zeffy, you can improve the donor conversion rate using pre-filled forms with donation amounts in your fundraising campaigns. These forms reduce decision fatigue and provide clear options. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Mangement Software
Pros Cons
  • 100% free - always!
  • Access to donor engagement and giving history for optimizing future communications with supporters
  • Segment your donor contacts with specific tags and export data for custom emailing
  • Identify new donors and lapsed donors
  • Send pre-filled donation forms customized for each donor
  • Directly send emails to your donors from Zeffy’s dashboard
  • Only available for registered nonprofits in the USA and Canada

Pricing 

100% free, no hidden costs.

Boost donor relationships with Zeffy's free, powerful management tool. Try now!

5. Bloomerang

Bloomerang is a donation management tool that helps nonprofits organize their supporters’ records. It optimizes engagement through features like gift tracking, wealth screening, and detailed reporting. 

Bloomerang assigns generosity and engagement scores to each supporter. This shows how engaged they are and how likely they are to support again. The tool also identifies when donors haven't contributed in a while so organizations can re-engage lapsed donors. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Keep up with every interaction of supporters with your organization
  • Interactive dashboard to access donor data
  • Segment donors based on first-time, at-risk, and major givers for targeted communications
  • Available as a mobile application for on-the-go donor management
  • No integration with Facebook and Instagram
  • Lack of customization
  • Extra charges on phone support
  • No free demo without speaking to a sales professional

Pricing 

Bloomerang's pricing plan depends on the number of donor records. It has seven paid plans: 

6. NeonCRM 

NeonCRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management solution designed for nonprofits. It tracks donors and relationships with an interactive dashboard and customizable fields. 

NeonCRM helps you focus on what really matters. With its engagement timeline, you can easily spot your biggest supporters and focus on providing a tailored experience, potentially increasing their long-term contributions.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • AI-driven personalization to increase donor retention and recurring gifts
  • Access to a customizable donor database
  • Location tools to uncover niche donor segments within your community
  • Enhances donor relationships with personalized outreach
  • Higher pricing compared to other donation management software
  • A steeper learning curve for nonprofits with limited experience with CRM tools

Pricing 

Neon CRM has three plans. The costs for these plans increase as nonprofits enter higher revenue bands: 

Best nonprofit software for fund management

7. DonorSearch

DonorSearch is a comprehensive prospect research and wealth screening tool. It assists you in identifying potential donors with the capacity to give and affinity for your specific cause. 

DonorSearch offers valuable insights into your donors' giving history and financial capacity. It combines data from your own donor records and broader charitable giving databases to provide you with a clearer picture of each donor's potential.

With these insights, you can craft more targeted and effective fundraising strategies.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Develop perfect outreach lists based on financial, demographic, and interest categories
  • Use AI to zero in on your prospects list by segmenting and identifying top prospects
  • Enrich existing donor data by adding vital demographic details
  • Connects with over 40 CRM and fundraising tools
  • Expensive for small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations
  • May offer irrelevant information from low-quality profiles as well

Pricing 

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

8. WealthEngine

WealthEngine helps your nonprofit identify and manage wealth indicator information about your prospects. This wealth management software uses scores and ratings to organize your data. It identifies and corrects errors in your donor database, ensuring you have access to up-to-date and accurate donor information.

With WealthEngine, you can personalize your outreach based on different categories such as net worth, donation history, investable assets, giving capacity, and more.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Create a supporter list based on giving capacity, location, organization goals, and much more
  • Get access to comprehensive donor profiles to raise funds
  • Maximize conversions by reaching out to donors interested in your cause
  • Create personalized campaigns to enhance donor retention
  • Donor information is not always accurate
  • The complete contact information of the donor is often missing
  • No mentions of nonprofits where the donor contributes

Pricing 

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

9. iWave 

iWave is another wealth screening and prospect research tool that helps you narrow down and focus on potential donors. It’s an easy-to-use tool with customizable scoring systems to rank prospects based on their giving capacity and likelihood to support your cause.

The platform offers valuable donor information to enhance the organization's fundraising events. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Segment prospects into a prioritized list based on different markers
  • Enrich your donor pipeline with access to a ready-made prospects list built for you
  • Get access to comprehensive donor profiles
  • Modeling and analytics tools for greater precision and accuracy
  • May include outdated information about donors
  • May offer irrelevant information about donors
  • Need for better filter features across searches
  • Expensive for nonprofit organizations

Pricing 

iWave is a subscription-based online platform offering three plans:

Best nonprofit software for volunteer management

10. VolunteerHub

VolunteerHub streamlines volunteer management from start to finish. This user-friendly platform helps you recruit, engage, and coordinate volunteers effectively. 

Organize information, schedule events, and track contributions all in one place. It keeps communication clear and provides detailed reports on volunteer hours and impact. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Optimizes recruitment process with self-registration forms accessible through any device
  • Create opportunity-specific landing pages to attract and inform volunteers
  • Simplifies communication by sending automated emails and texts to volunteers
  • A slight learning curve for users
  • Lack of customization in landing pages and volunteer forms

Pricing 

Plus: $143/month for up to 1,000 volunteers 

Pro: $288/month for up to 2,500 volunteers 

Enterprise: Contact for pricing for more than 2,500 volunteers 

11. VolunteerLocal

VolunteerLocal is a cloud-based solution that helps organize, manage, and communicate with volunteers. You can create custom event signup forms to collect essential information on your volunteers. 

The platform allows your volunteers to sign up as individuals or in groups. It also tracks hours and offers advanced reporting, offering a comprehensive view of each volunteer.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Runs background checks on your applicants
  • Sends and schedules automated reminders to share with volunteers
  • Offers the option of self-scheduling and administrative-scheduling
  • Create unlimited fields in forms to collect volunteer information
  • Outdated UI design
  • Reporting and analytics features are inadequate

Pricing 

12. SignUpGenius

SignUpGenius is a platform for nonprofits that offers several volunteer opportunities. It can handle complex scheduling needs while allowing volunteers to sign up for events in a few clicks.

Gain access to hundreds of eye-catching and pre-built signup forms to reduce the time spent recruiting volunteers. SignUpGenius allows you to add custom questions on these forms to gather needed volunteer information.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Offers a free trial to nonprofits
  • No need for sign-in or registration for people to sign up for slots
  • Flexible signup options to accommodate various nonprofit event types and volunteer roles
  • Allows you to manage volunteer communication from one platform
  • Featured templates are a bit outdated
  • The “share” URLs for signups are long
  • The scheduling feature is a bit tedious

Pricing 

Best nonprofit software for grant management

13. GrantHub

GrantHub makes it easy for your nonprofit organization to identify potential grant opportunities. The platform offers a centralized dashboard to manage all your grant applications and details from one place. This keeps everyone in the loop and maximizes funding and program success. 

GrantHub helps you develop strong proposals and build long-term relationships for future funding. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Keeps team members organized on grant applications to maintain deadlines
  • Simplifies the application process with AI-powered resources and tools
  • Custom reports to optimize your nonprofit’s grant pipeline and program performance
  • Offers a calendar to keep track of important dates and prospects
  • Lack of integration abilities
  • Sources funder data only from GuideStar and no other sources

Pricing 

14. Blackbaud Grantmaking

Blackbaud Grantmaking software offers support to nonprofits and corporations with grant management. It helps you identify which grants are suitable for your nonprofit and then complete the application from its dashboard. 

Blackbaud allows you to manage, track, and analyze their application status. The system generates reports and charts to share information on grants with stakeholders. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Automated capabilities and customizable workflows to save time on a grant application
  • Identify and recommend grant opportunities that you’re most likely to win
  • Superior reporting tools to dig deeper into grant data for informed decisions on future funding
  • Comprehensive financial and grant tracking and compliance
  • Expensive for nonprofit organizations
  • Better suited for corporations dealing with grantmaking

Pricing 

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

15. Grantify 

Grantify is a comprehensive grant management platform designed for nonprofits and organizations seeking funding. It streamlines the entire grant process, from identifying suitable opportunities to submitting polished applications. 

Through its intuitive dashboard, users can manage multiple grant applications, track their status, and analyze success rates. Grantify offers tools to craft compelling proposals, provides real-time feedback, and generates detailed reports to keep stakeholders informed. 

The platform aims to simplify grant acquisition and increase funding success rates for its users. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Craft compelling and compliant applications
  • Offers valuable feedback throughout the application process
  • Customizable templates for grant applications
  • Interactive dashboard to track application progress, feedback, and deadlines
  • Slight learning curve
  • Initial setup and training can take time

Pricing 

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

Best nonprofit software for expense management  

16. Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense features everything your nonprofit needs to keep track of expenses. It allows you to create projects for each charity program to attribute expenses. Using its comprehensive analytics feature, you can examine the spending for each project. 

Zoho Expense also automates expense reporting and integrates with leading accounting software, such as Zoho Books, QuickBooks Online, and more.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Advanced customization abilities and multicurrency support
  • Easy to use and available with a free plan
  • Create more than 25 reports based on your spending, credit cards, and more
  • Limited to only three users on the free plan
  • The mobile application tends to lag at times

Pricing

Zoho Expenses offers general pricing plans at different rates:

Zoho Expenses is available to nonprofits at a discounted price. Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

17. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is an easy-to-use expense management solution designed for small to mid-size nonprofits. With intuitive expense tracking, invoicing, and financial reporting features, organizations can streamline administrative tasks, enhance cash flow management, and gain meaningful insights into their financial health. 

You can categorize spending within the software to divide your funds and strategically reduce expenses.

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Features extensive expense tracking tools
  • Track project profitability and accounts payable
  • Ability to track restricted funds
  • Multicurrency support
  • Not designed in particular for nonprofit needs
  • Extra charges to add a new member

Pricing 

18. Expensify 

Expensify is a cost-effective option for small nonprofits. Its free plan provides unlimited receipt tracking and expense management. It also provides one-click receipt scanning and credit card transaction import. 

With multilevel approval workflows, you can customize your expense policy rules and flag expenses that need a leader's approval. Expensify customizes expense categories based on nonprofit teams, departments, or projects. 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofit Management Software
Pros Cons
  • Smart scan technology to upload invoices and receipts quickly
  • Automates the entire expense tracking project to manage spending on different projects
  • Custom reporting and multicurrency support
  • Keeps finances organized by integrating with your accounting software
  • Slightly complicated to understand and operate for beginners

Pricing 

Final thoughts on management software for nonprofits

Choosing the right software can transform your nonprofit's operations, helping you achieve more with less. The right tools can turn complex tasks into simple processes, freeing up time and resources for your core mission.

When selecting a platform, consider both functionality and long-term financial impact. Look for solutions that align with your specific needs and budget.

Zeffy empowers nonprofits with a comprehensive, cost-free solution. From donor management to event ticketing, this all-in-one platform helps you do more for your cause.

Ready to elevate your nonprofit's impact? Explore Zeffy's no-cost platform and dedicate more resources to what truly matters: your mission.

Zeffy is the only 100% free nonprofit management software. Sign up today!

FAQs on management software for nonprofit organizations

Nonprofits typically use 2-4% of their annual revenue for technology. This can vary depending on the organization's size and specific requirements. Some larger nonprofit organizations with more complex projects will spend a higher percentage.

Using free software like Zeffy (100% free always) allows nonprofits to significantly reduce overhead costs freeing up more resources for their core mission.

Project management tools can significantly boost your organization's efficiency by:

  • Breaking down big goals into manageable tasks
  • Estimating timelines and budgets
  • Identifying potential risks
  • Automating routine tasks
  • Supporting data-driven decision-making with robust analytics

These features help nonprofits save time and money while achieving goals more effectively.

An individual responsible for nonprofit management will focus on the organization's day-to-day tasks. They plan and execute fundraising projects and programs to advance your mission.

They communicate with board members and recruit volunteers. A nonprofit manager handles everything from board meetings to internal and external communication.

Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
Top 10 Nonprofit Accounting Software Picks for 2024

Is your organization struggling to manage donations and finances? This guide to the top accounting software will simplify your finances with top features, pricing, reviews, and more.

Read more
Nonprofit software
Donor Management Software: 8 Best Options for Small Nonprofits in 2025

Compare the top donor management software options for small nonprofits — including Zeffy, Kindful, Classy, and more — and find the best free platform for your nonprofit.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
How to Run a Nonprofit in 2024: Best Practices and Tips

Amplify your impact with these tested 7 strategies to run a nonprofit. Learn about financial management, creating a funding funnel, and more!

Read more

