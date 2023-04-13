How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Webinar - Hosting a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on Zeffy.
Webinars

Webinar - Hosting a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on Zeffy.

April 13, 2023

In this webinar, Zeffy’s Customer Success team shares the ins and outs of one of our most popular features: peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns.

We’ve broken down the webinar into sections for you, or you can watch the whole thing—we definitely think it’s worth a watch! Maryse and Tanya go over why peer-to-peer campaigns are such a great fundraising tool, a few key points to consider before launching your campaign, and how to set up your Zeffy form for a successful peer-to-peer fundraising campaign.

Why should your next campaign be a peer-to-peer campaign?

  1. They help expand your donor pool.
  2. They engage current donors in new ways.
  3. Speeds up fundraising and decreases pressure on your fundraising team.

Peer-to-peer fundraising tips for your next campaign:

Let's break this webinar down.

How to register on Zeffy’s peer-to-peer fundraising platform:

How to customize, edit and share a Zeffy peer-to-peer form:

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: General Information.

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Create Your Form.

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Share.

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Advanced Settings.

Watch the full webinar on how to use Zeffy’s peer-to-peer fundraising forms.

ChatGPT can help make this year's campaign your best peer-to-peer fundraising campaign yet.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
Peer-to-Peer fundraising: The Definitive guide (2025)

Learn everything you need to know about Peer-to-peer fundraising: what is it, benefits, successful strategies, and top platforms for nonprofits.

Read more
Nonprofit software
8 Best Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Platforms (free + paid)

Compare 8 highly-rated peer-to-peer fundraising platforms by price and key features. Choose the best one among Zeffy, Classy and more.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.