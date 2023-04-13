Webinar - Hosting a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on Zeffy.

In this webinar, Zeffy’s Customer Success team shares the ins and outs of one of our most popular features: peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns.

We’ve broken down the webinar into sections for you, or you can watch the whole thing—we definitely think it’s worth a watch! Maryse and Tanya go over why peer-to-peer campaigns are such a great fundraising tool, a few key points to consider before launching your campaign, and how to set up your Zeffy form for a successful peer-to-peer fundraising campaign.

‍

Why should your next campaign be a peer-to-peer campaign?

They help expand your donor pool. They engage current donors in new ways. Speeds up fundraising and decreases pressure on your fundraising team.

‍

Peer-to-peer fundraising tips for your next campaign:

‍

Let's break this webinar down.

How to register on Zeffy’s peer-to-peer fundraising platform:

‍

How to customize, edit and share a Zeffy peer-to-peer form:

‍

‍

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: General Information.

‍

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Create Your Form.

‍

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Share.

‍

Setting up your Zeffy peer-to-peer form: Advanced Settings.

‍

Watch the full webinar on how to use Zeffy’s peer-to-peer fundraising forms.

‍

